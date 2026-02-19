Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Confirms Roadmap Phase 3 Progress as V1 Protocol Activated

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The decentralized finance industry is currently witnessing a steady shift from conceptual designs to functional technical implementations. A notable example of this progression is Mutuum Finance (MUTM) , which has officially transitioned into the third phase of its development roadmap. This particular update represents a move toward the practical delivery of its services. The most significant milestone within this phase is the activation of the V1 protocol on the Sepolia testnet.

This development is important because it allows the broader community to interact with the core lending and borrowing framework in a safe and controlled environment. While many new crypto projects often remain in a theoretical or planning stage for long periods, Mutuum Finance is now providing a functional version for public validation and technical testing.

Understanding Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance functions as a decentralized and non-custodial liquidity protocol. The project focuses on improving capital efficiency within the digital liquidity market. By using this platform, individuals can supply their digital assets to earn a yield or borrow against their holdings without needing to sell them.

This process is managed entirely through smart contracts, which handle all transactions, risk assessments, and interest rate adjustments. This automated approach reduces the need for manual oversight and aims to increase transparency for all participants. As a new DeFi crypto project, the main priority is creating a secure and predictable environment for both lenders and borrowers.

The Architecture of Dual Lending Markets

A primary component of the Mutuum Finance’s whitepaper is its dual-market structure. This design was created to satisfy different user needs through two specific models that operate side by side.

The first model is Peer-to-Contract, which is a pool-based system. In this setup, lenders deposit assets such as ETH or USDT into shared liquidity reserves. Borrowers can then access these funds immediately by providing assets as collateral. The interest rates in this model are dynamic and change automatically based on the current utilization of the pool.

The second model is the Peer-to-Peer system. This part of the protocol is designed for direct agreements between two parties. It allows lenders and borrowers to negotiate their own specific terms, including the interest rate and the duration of the loan.

The Role of mtTokens and Native Stablecoins

When a user provides liquidity to the protocol, they are issued mtTokens in return. These tokens serve as a digital receipt for the deposit and also function as interest-bearing assets.

The system is designed so that these tokens increase in value relative to the original asset over time. This happens naturally as borrowers repay their loans with interest, allowing the yield to accrue automatically for the lender.

In addition to these tokens, the project includes roadmap plans to launch a native stablecoin that is fully over-collateralized. This stablecoin would be minted when users lock their collateral into the system. The goal of this addition is to provide a reliable medium for transactions and financial settlement within the broader ecosystem.

Future Growth and Layer-2 Integration

The launch of the V1 protocol on the Sepolia testnet marks the beginning of Phase 3, which focuses on technical refinement. This stage allows the team to gather essential data and optimize performance before moving to a full mainnet deployment. Looking further ahead, the project has detailed plans for Layer-2 integration.

This move aims to lower transaction costs and improve processing speeds as the platform grows. The roadmap also includes a specialized model where a portion of the fees generated by the platform is used to buy MUTM tokens and distribute them to users who stake their assets in a safety module.

MUTM Distribution and Presale Details

The native MUTM token is currently being distributed through a structured, multi-phase presale. The project has reported significant interest, with over $20.6 million raised and a community that has grown to over 19,000 holders. The total supply of tokens is capped at 4 billion, with 1.82 billion tokens allocated specifically for the presale.

The presale follows a gradual pricing strategy that began at $0.01 in the earliest phase. Currently, the price is set at $0.04, which shows a steady increase as the project hits its developmental milestones. The final launch price for the token is confirmed at $0.06. So far, over 845 million tokens have been sold.

As Mutuum Finance continues through Phase 3, the focus remains on technical stability. For those following the next crypto developments in the lending sector, the transition to live testing is a significant step forward.