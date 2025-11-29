Expanse Studios Signs Content Distribution Deal with MerkurXtip to Accelerate European B2B Growth

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expanse Studios, an online casino content developer and a subsidiary of Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI), Expanse Studios, a next-generation B2B iGaming content provider and subsidiary of Golden Matrix Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI), today announced a new strategic content distribution agreement with MerkurXtip, Southeast European-based gaming operator and member of the globally recognized Merkur Group (formerly Gauselmann Group).

The agreement marks a new chapter in Expanse Studios’ expansion across regulated European markets and strengthens GMGI’s broader B2B strategy. It will see Expanse’s most successful titles—Super Heli, Titan Roulette, Wild Icy Fruits, 100 Super Icy and others—integrated into MerkurXtip’s online and land-based network through Bragg Gaming aggregation platform.

This partnership marks another milestone in Expanse Studios’ ongoing European expansion strategy and reflects Golden Matrix Group’s broader vision of scaling its high-margin B2B operations. The expansion across highly regulated European markets demonstrates Expanse's dedication to providing engaging, region-specific gaming content via strong distribution partnerships.

“MerkurXtip is a respected and innovative operator in the European gaming ecosystem. This deal confirms the rising demand for our high-performing, localized content, and we’re proud to expand our reach with such a strong partner. Our focus remains on driving growth through quality content and scalable B2B distribution models,” said Damjan Stamenkovic, CEO of Expanse Studios.

Nenad Aleksić, Head of Online at MerkurXtip, added: “We’re committed to offering the best content to our players, both online and in retail. Expanse Studios brings fresh and dynamic games that align with our vision of constant innovation. We expect this collaboration to deliver exceptional added value on both ends.”

About Expanse Studios

Expanse Studios, part of the Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ: GMGI), is a B2B iGaming content provider specializing in slots, crash games, turn-based strategies, and card games. With a growing portfolio of 56 proprietary titles, Expanse powers over 1,300 casino brands across Europe, LATAM, and North America. The studio distributes content for real-money gaming, alternative casino formats, and social platforms.

Learn more at expanse.studio.

About Merkur XTip

MerkurXtip is a regulated gaming and betting operator offering both online and retail services, with a network of over 100 shops throughout Southeast European markets. The company is part of the internationally recognized Merkur Group (formerly Gauselmann Group), a long-standing leader in the development and distribution of games, entertainment systems, and gaming technology.

About Golden Matrix

Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ: GMGI), based in Las Vegas, is a gaming technology company operating globally through B2B divisions (GMAG, Expanse Studios) that develop and license proprietary platforms, and B2C operations including RKings (UK competitions), Mexplay (Mexico online casino), and Meridianbet—a leading sportsbook licensed in 18 jurisdictions across Europe, Africa, and South America. Learn more at www.goldenmatrix.com.

