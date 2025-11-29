Bitcoin Munari Approaches Round 2 Deadline at $0.22





Bitcoin Munari is approaching the end of its second presale round at $0.22 as the project continues its structured rollout ahead of the January 2026 SPL token release.

HELSINKI, Nov. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Munari is entering the final hours of its Round 2 presale phase at $0.22, moving through the project’s fixed-round distribution model as it advances toward the January 20, 2026 SPL deployment. The current allocation follows the completion of the $0.10 launch round and maintains the same predefined progression that governs all ten presale stages.

Presale Advancement Aligns With Fixed-Supply Distribution

Bitcoin Munari allocates 53% of its total 21 million BTCM supply across ten price-defined rounds ranging from $0.10 to $3.00. The structure ensures that each round operates at a predetermined price point without adjustments or variable-rate mechanisms.

All tokens purchased during the presale unlock at the time of the SPL launch, allowing uniform entry for participants regardless of round. A member of the development team noted that the round-based structure “keeps distribution predictable and supports the project’s long-term architecture by maintaining fixed parameters throughout each stage.”

Regulatory Shifts Highlight Broader Sector Developments

Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin was formally approved for institutional use within the Abu Dhabi Global Market after receiving recognition from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority as an Accepted Fiat-Referenced Token. The designation allows licensed entities in the jurisdiction to incorporate RLUSD inside regulated workflows, positioning the asset within one of the most carefully supervised digital finance frameworks.

Although separate from Bitcoin Munari’s roadmap, the approval illustrates an ongoing trend of regulatory systems formalizing the use of specific digital instruments, a development frequently referenced in analyses of the broader environment in which blockchain initiatives operate.

Solana Supports Initial Operating Environment

Bitcoin Munari’s first phase launches on Solana, leveraging the network’s performance characteristics to support distribution, early utility, and access to existing development tools. Solana’s execution parameters provide the necessary throughput for transaction activity during the presale and lay the groundwork for the project’s next architectural stage.

The project’s Solana-based infrastructure has undergone external review, including the Solidproof smart contract audit, the Spy Wolf audit, and the Spy Wolf KYC verification completed for the development team.

Cross-Network Components Under Evaluation Ahead of Migration

Technical work supporting the transition from Solana to the upcoming Layer-1 network includes evaluation of the migration bridge, verification logic for validator-side processes, and registry mapping for 1:1 token conversion.

These components are assessed independently from presale operations, ensuring that distribution scheduling remains isolated from infrastructure testing. This separation allows network behavior, tooling interoperability, and performance responses to be examined without altering presale timelines or economic parameters.

About Bitcoin Munari

Bitcoin Munari is a digital asset initiative built through a multi-phase architecture that launches on Solana before shifting to an independent Layer-1 chain in 2027. The project maintains a fixed supply of 21 million BTCM and supports EVM-compatible smart contracts, delegated proof-of-stake validation, optional privacy tools, and a roadmap designed to connect early activity on Solana with long-term mainnet operation.

For more information, visit the official channels:

Official website — https://bitcoinmunari.com

Twitter/X — https://x.com/BTCMunari

Telegram — https://t.me/BTCMunari

Contact Name:

Mikael Kotila

marketing@bitcoinmunari.com



Disclaimer: This content is provided by Bitcoin Munari. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e333cb55-1dcf-433b-876f-19a1e62f71e2