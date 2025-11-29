Dianetics Launches Global Mental Health Outreach for the Holiday Weekend

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While global consumers are expected to spend an unprecedented $80 billion this Black Friday, the Hubbard Dianetics Foundation is focusing on a different kind of demand: the urgent need for mental health support.





Today, mental health is the number one health concern of Americans, with online searches for anxiety and depression at all-time highs. But the trend is not just national; leading health organizations, including the WHO, classify mental health as a global crisis—with rates of stress, depression and emotional burnout rising across every region.

This holiday weekend, Dianetics is carrying out a global mental health outreach designed to help millions seeking relief from holiday stress, anxiety and emotional overwhelm. With Los Angeles as the hub for the global initiative, Dianetics teams brought mental health awareness directly to holiday shoppers. Flash mobs engaged crowds from the major malls to the Metro Red Line and along the Santa Monica Pier. A Cybertruck towing a Hollywood-style volcano—complete with smoke effects—turned heads throughout the day, while a Dianetics airplane banner crossed the skies overhead. Meanwhile, more than 50 free stress test stations offered Angelenos a practical solution to overcome stress.

Following Los Angeles’ lead, Dianetics teams reached out in major cities across the United States and around the world. Break dancers energized New York’s Times Square, fire dancers lit up Johannesburg and Dianetics book teams filled high-traffic urban centers from Mexico City to Milano, London to Tokyo—and more than five-hundred locations in between. Each shared a unified goal: to provide people with practical, effective solutions to handle the rising levels of stress and emotional strain.

At a time when the mental health landscape is crowded with AI therapy apps, short-term hacks and quick-fix pharmaceutical band-aids, Dianetics stands out as a method that has helped millions overcome mental blocks and achieve clarity and strength. Published in more than 50 languages, Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health by L. Ron Hubbard has sold more than 20 million copies worldwide, helping readers identify and overcome the root causes of emotional pain, stress and traumatic experiences.

“The holidays can be stressful,” said Dianetics spokesperson Alyssa Burke, “and with so many shoppers out looking for meaningful presents for their loved ones, and themselves, we are offering Dianetics as a practical approach to mental well-being.”

As the world enters the year’s most intense and emotionally charged season, the Dianetics Black Friday message resonates clearly: mental clarity may be the best holiday gift you can give yourself this year.

Bridge Publications, based in Los Angeles, publishes the nonfiction works of L. Ron Hubbard. Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health is the all-time bestselling book on the human mind. For more information, visit www.dianetics.org .

