Bitcoin Munari Presale Advances Toward Next Stage

Bitcoin Munari is concluding its second presale round at $0.22 as the project maintains its structured distribution ahead of the January 2026 SPL release.

HELSINKI, Nov. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Munari is finalizing Round 2 of its public presale at $0.22, progressing through the ten-round pricing structure that leads to the January 20, 2026 SPL token launch. The ongoing phase continues the project’s fixed-supply model and sequential pricing framework as it advances through its early development stages.

Bitcoin Munari’s Structured Presale Continues With Defined Supply Parameters

Bitcoin Munari distributes 53% of its 21 million BTCM supply across ten fixed rounds ranging from $0.10 to $3.00. Round 2 concludes today at a price of $0.22, following the completion of the initial allocation at $0.10.

All tokens purchased during the presale will unlock at the SPL launch without vesting or delayed access, maintaining uniform availability across all participants.

“The round-based format helps maintain transparent pricing and ensures each phase of distribution follows the same fixed-supply rules established in the project documentation,” a Bitcoin Munari spokesperson said.

Market Activity Highlights Institutional Positioning While Presale Transitions to Next Stage

A $105 million Bitcoin transfer linked to a SpaceX-associated wallet drew market attention during the same period, with the transaction believed to have moved into Coinbase Prime custody. Although unrelated to Bitcoin Munari’s operations, the movement reinforces broader institutional storage behavior at a time when BTCM’s structured presale advances toward its next round.

The presale’s fixed architecture operates independently of short-term market activity, allowing each stage to proceed without adjustments to the underlying distribution model.

Solana Phase Establishes Foundation for Early Operations

Bitcoin Munari’s deployment on Solana supports distribution, early user interaction, and compatibility with established development tooling. The network’s execution environment provides predictable settlement conditions and low-latency performance during the presale period.

The project’s broader architectural direction follows the MUNARI principles — Modern, Unified, Network, Autonomous, Resilient, Infrastructure — forming the foundation for its transition toward an independent Layer-1 chain in 2027.

Multi-Phase Roadmap Advances Toward Testnet and Mainnet

The project’s development sequence includes a public testnet in 2026, introducing validator onboarding, performance evaluation, delegated staking simulations, and migration testing for the Solana-to-mainnet bridge.

The migration will occur through a 1:1 conversion mechanism enabling SPL-based BTCM to transition into native tokens once the mainnet launches in 2027. The phased model separates distribution, testing, and long-term execution into defined stages.

Technical components supporting the Solana phase have undergone multiple independent evaluations. Completed reviews include the Solidproof smart contract audit, the Spy Wolf audit, and the Spy Wolf KYC verification for the development team.

These evaluations form the baseline for continued review during the testnet and mainnet preparation phases.

About Bitcoin Munari

Bitcoin Munari is a digital asset initiative structured around a phased development model that begins on Solana and progresses to an independent Layer-1 network in 2027. The system operates with a fixed supply of 21 million BTCM and incorporates EVM-compatible smart contracts, delegated proof-of-stake participation, optional privacy features, and a multi-stage roadmap connecting initial deployment with long-term protocol operation.

For more information, visit the official channels:

Official website — https://bitcoinmunari.com

Twitter/X — https://x.com/BTCMunari

Telegram — https://t.me/BTCMunari

Contact Name:

Mikael Kotila

marketing@bitcoinmunari.com



Disclaimer: This content is provided by Bitcoin Munari. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9e7d5c5d-97ee-47d8-b581-97750a7c4886