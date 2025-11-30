New Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Approaches Q4 2025 Milestone With V1 Smart Contracts Completed

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) , a new DeFi crypto project developing within the decentralized finance sector, has shared a new update confirming the completion of the smart contracts that will power its upcoming V1 release. With the Testnet launch scheduled for Q4 2025, the project is moving through its roadmap with measured progress while gaining steady attention from users interested in utility-focused DeFi platforms.





Core Architecture and Smart Contract Completion

The completion of the V1 smart contracts marks one of the most important technical steps in the project’s development. These contracts include the core lending engine, liquidation logic, mtToken minting system, collateral rules and debt-token processes. According to the team, these components have now passed internal review and are prepared for external analysis.

Mutuum Finance built its architecture to support transparent and structured lending markets. The protocol aims to provide a predictable borrowing experience through collateral thresholds, interest rules and automatic liquidation safeguards. With the V1 contracts completed, the groundwork is now ready for the Testnet phase to validate performance under real conditions.

Mutuum Finance is designed around a dual lending structure intended to broaden user options. The protocol includes two distinct markets: one focused on automated interactions and another aimed at more customized loan creation. This model is meant to give users more flexibility while ensuring consistent management of collateral and borrowing positions.

The system relies heavily on mtTokens, which represent the value of user deposits. mtTokens increase over time as borrowers repay interest, allowing depositors to earn yield based on actual protocol usage. This model seeks to create predictable returns without depending on external reward emissions.

The lending system is also built to work in different market environments by balancing collateral ratios, liquidation thresholds and interest rate adjustments. These features are central to the protocol’s long-term plan to maintain stability across varied market conditions.

Stablecoin and Future Network Support

Mutuum Finance is preparing an on-demand stablecoin that forms another important part of the upcoming ecosystem. The stablecoin will be minted and burned according to user demand and is expected to remain pegged to USD.

Stablecoins play a practical role in lending protocols by offering stable collateral options, access to predictable borrowing and improved liquidity depth. Mutuum Finance intends for its stablecoin to support both the lending environment and the revenue structure of the protocol.

The stablecoin component will be evaluated further during the Testnet period once V1 is launched, giving the team and community insight into how the system performs under live activity.

A key part of Mutuum Finance’s long-term development is its plan to expand into layer-2 ecosystems. The project aims to integrate with L2 networks to improve transaction efficiency, support higher user activity and reduce costs. Layer-2 networks have become increasingly important for DeFi platforms due to their scalability and ability to accommodate larger user volumes without the delays seen on base-layer chains.

Mutuum Finance intends to deploy its lending system across multiple networks after the V1 Testnet release. This multi-chain direction is part of the project’s strategy to become a more accessible option for users looking for fast, efficient lending environments.





Strengthening Security Through Multi-Layer Audits

Security remains a major focus. Following the completion of the V1 contracts, Mutuum Finance confirmed that Halborn Security is reviewing the codebase. Halborn’s audit includes analyzing contract integrity, liquidation logic, oracle usage and mtToken functions. Their assessment is intended to help identify potential issues before the protocol reaches public testing.

Earlier in the year, Mutuum Finance completed a CertiK audit, receiving a 90/100 Token Scan score. Together, these audits contribute to a multi-layer security approach aimed at ensuring the reliability of the protocol before the V1 Testnet goes live.

The platform plans to introduce a $50K bug bounty to attract developers and researchers to test the system further once Testnet functionality is launched.

Presale Structure and Ongoing Participation

Mutuum Finance’s token offering has progressed through several stages since early 2025. The token launched at $0.01, and continued participation has brought the price to its current level of $0.035, reflecting a 250% increase.

The project has raised nearly $20M so far, and the holder count has grown to over 18,900, indicating steady community interest. Out of the 4B total supply, 1.82B tokens (45.5%) were reserved for the presale, and more than 800M tokens have been purchased.

Mutuum Finance also uses a 24-hour leaderboard, rewarding the top participant of the day with $500 in MUTM, which keeps engagement active. The project accepts direct card payments, allowing easier participation for those new to crypto offerings.

Phase 6 continues to move forward as awareness increases, and while the team has not emphasized urgency, the allocation remains high with limited availability remaining at the current price point.

Outlook Toward the Q4 2025 V1 Testnet

As Mutuum Finance prepares for its next milestone, the completion of the V1 smart contracts represents an important signal of readiness. The project’s mix of dual lending systems, mtToken-based yield mechanics, stablecoin integration, multi-chain ambitions and external auditing creates a strong foundation for the upcoming Testnet release.

With community growth, rising funding levels and a clear roadmap, Mutuum Finance remains a notable DeFi crypto developing toward its first functional rollout. As Q4 2025 approaches, more details are expected as the team begins preparing the V1 environment for public testing.