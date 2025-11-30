Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Nears 100% Phase 6 Allocation With Q4 2025 V1 and Halborn Review Progressing Smoothly

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is approaching one of its most significant milestones to date as Phase 6 of its offering nears full allocation. With the remaining supply shrinking rapidly and development moving forward at a steady pace, the project is gaining increased visibility within the DeFi space. The upcoming Q4 2025 V1 Testnet launch and continued progress with Halborn Security have drawn attention from users following the growth of emerging new crypto and DeFi crypto projects. As the roadmap advances, interest around Mutuum Finance continues to build.





Presale Funding, User Growth and Price Progress

Mutuum Finance’s offering has moved consistently through all stages since its launch in early 2025. The token initially opened at $0.01, and ongoing participation pushed the price to $0.035, marking a 250% increase during development. Over time, user engagement has expanded across multiple regions, helping the project secure nearly $20M in total funding.

The project has now surpassed 18,900 holders, showing strong early adoption among users looking for DeFi platforms with long-term functionality. Out of the total 4B MUTM supply, 1.82B tokens were allocated to the presale, representing 45.5% of the token supply. More than 800M tokens have already been purchased through previous stages.

Phase 6 has progressed quickly over recent weeks and is now approaching 100% allocation. With only a small number of tokens available at the current price of $0.035, activity has remained steady as users monitor the final portion of this stage. Participation is partly sustained by the project’s 24-hour leaderboard, which rewards the daily top contributor with $500 in MUTM. The offering also supports direct card payments, which has helped make onboarding easier for users new to Web3 platforms.

What Mutuum Finance Is Building

Mutuum Finance is developing a decentralized lending and borrowing protocol designed to create a structured and reliable lending environment. The protocol uses a dual lending system, offering two distinct market models to meet different user needs. This structure seeks to expand flexibility and improve the lending experience for a range of participants.

The platform uses mtTokens, which represent the value of supplied assets. When users supply assets into the system, mtTokens are minted to represent their position in the liquidity pool. These tokens increase in value as borrowers repay interest, helping create predictable yield based on actual lending activity rather than inflationary token rewards.

The system also incorporates collateral rules, interest behavior and automated liquidation tools to help maintain protocol stability. Liquidation processes operate through structured incentives, where liquidators can purchase discounted collateral when positions fall below required safety thresholds. These mechanisms support balanced lending behavior and reduce the risk of system-wide disruption.

Layer-2 Expansion and Oracle Infrastructure

The Mutuum Finance roadmap includes plans to launch across multiple layer-2 networks. These expansions are intended to help lower transaction costs, increase speed and offer a smoother lending experience. As L2 networks become more widely adopted, moving the protocol to these environments is expected to support higher participation and broader usage.

Accurate pricing is essential for a lending protocol, and Mutuum Finance has included a combination of Chainlink price feeds, fallback sources and on-chain price data to support fair valuation. This helps ensure liquidation events remain predictable and that borrowers and lenders operate with accurate information. These components form part of the system’s larger goal of building a stable and transparent DeFi environment.





Halborn Security Review and CertiK Audit Progress

Security is one of the most emphasized components of Mutuum Finance’s development. Earlier this year, the project completed a CertiK audit, receiving a 90/100 Token Scan score, which is above average for new DeFi platforms.

Following this initial audit, Mutuum Finance announced that Halborn Security is reviewing the finalized smart contracts associated with the lending and borrowing system. Halborn’s analysis includes reviewing liquidation logic, mtToken behavior, debt tracking, collateral models and oracle integration.

This multi-layer approach to auditing is part of the project's effort to ensure that the lending engine is safe and ready for public testing. The team has reported that the Halborn review is progressing smoothly and remains aligned with the schedule for the upcoming Testnet release.

V1 Testnet Release on Track for Q4 2025

According to the most recent update from the team , Mutuum Finance remains on track for its V1 Testnet launch in Q4 2025.The Testnet version will include the main liquidity pool, the mtToken system, the liquidation bot, the debt-token mechanism and support for ETH and USDT as the first integrated assets.



This release will give users and developers the opportunity to test the core functions of the protocol before the mainnet launch. It also represents one of the most important stages in the project’s roadmap, offering public visibility into the protocol’s mechanics and user interface.

The V1 Testnet launch serves as a foundation for future development phases, including additional asset support, further optimization of collateral rules and broader network expansion.

Final Stage of Phase 6 and Growing Attention

With Phase 6 nearing 100% allocation, attention has increased within the community. The final portion of this stage has moved quicker than earlier phases, reflecting rising interest as the Testnet launch approaches. While the project has not emphasized urgency, many users continue tracking the allocation progress closely as the remaining supply at $0.035 becomes limited.

The combination of successful security audits, completed smart contract architecture, ongoing Halborn review and steady funding has helped position Mutuum Finance as the next crypto to watch in the DeFi space. The upcoming Testnet release will provide more insight into how the system operates in real conditions and how the lending engine behaves when interacting with users.

Mutuum Finance’s steady development progress, expanding user base and near-complete Phase 6 allocation reflect strong early activity around the project. With smart contracts finalized, V1 approaching in Q4 2025, Halborn’s review underway and multiple system components advancing through Phase 2, the project is shaping its position within the evolving DeFi ecosystem. As Mutuum Finance prepares for its next major milestones, it continues to gain visibility as a structured and utility-focused platform within the DeFi crypto market.