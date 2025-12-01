Total Voting Rights and Capital

 | Source: Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc

Total Voting Rights and Capital

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (‘the Company’) announces that as at 30 November 2025 its issued share capital consists of 209,756,363 Ordinary shares of 0.01p each. The Company holds no shares in treasury and the total voting rights in the Company are 209,756,363.

The above figure of 209,756,363 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800BW27BKJCI35L17


Recommended Reading

  • November 27, 2025 05:15 ET | Source: Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc
    Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

    OCTOPUS AIM VCT 2 PLC Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (the ‘Company’) announces the allotment and issue of 1,922,614 Ordinary Shares of 0.01p each at a price of 35.9p...

    Read More
  • November 26, 2025 07:55 ET | Source: Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc
    Net Asset Value

    Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc Net Asset Value Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces that as at 24 November 2025 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 35.9 pence per share. The...

    Read More