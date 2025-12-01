Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Market Size to Exceed USD 147.33 Billion by 2033; Due to the Increasing EV Adoption Worldwide | SNS Insider

Austin, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electric Vehicle Battery Market Size & Growth Insights:

The Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Market Size was valued at USD 80.58 Billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 147.33 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.84% during 2026-2033.

Stricter pollution laws, government incentives, and growing EV usage are driving the U.S. EV Battery industry. Advanced solid-state and lithium-ion technology, extensive charging infrastructure, and increased local battery production are propelling market expansion for both passenger and commercial vehicles.

Increasing Adoption of Electric Vehicles Augment Market Expansion Globally

The rising global usage of electric vehicles is driving the growth of the EV battery industry. Over 15 million EVs were sold worldwide in 2024, a considerable rise over prior years. Stricter emission laws, growing consumer awareness of ecological balance, and the need for efficient space use are all having a beneficial impact on the business picture. The need for high-capacity dense long-life batteries, such as lithium-ion and developing solid state, to power cars, buses, and two-wheelers is directly related to this increase.

Electric Vehicle Battery Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 80.58 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 147.33 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.84% From 2026 to 2033 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Battery Type (Lithium-ion, Lead Acid, Nickel Metal Hydride, Others (solid-state and advanced chemistries) )

• By Battery Capacity (Less than 20 kWh, 21 to 40 kWh, More than 41 kWh)

• By Vehicle Type (Two-Wheeler, Passenger Cars, Buses, Commercial Light Duty Vehicles, Others )

• By Vehicle Technology (Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV), Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV))

Key Industry Segmentation

By Battery Type

Lithium-ion led the market with a share of 62.30% due to their high specific energy, long life-span and proven use in passenger cars, buses and two-wheel vehicles. Others (solid-state and advanced chemistries) is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 10.70% due to higher energy density offered, better safety characteristics and potential for longer lifecycle.

By Battery Capacity

In 2025, More than 41 kWh led the market with a share of 64.30% due to batteries commanding and facilitating long distance EV including sedan, SUV and bus. Less than 20 kWh is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 9.50% due to high demand for two-wheeler electric vehicles, small city speed electric vehicles and micromobility products.

By Vehicle Type

In 2025, Passenger Cars led the market with a share of 71.60% due to global EV sales, availability of more numbers of models, government support or incentives are available and increasing consumer inclination toward zero emission vehicles. Two-Wheelers is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 10.90% due to growing acceptance in densely populated cities, cost-effectiveness and government pushes towards electric scooters and motorcycles.

By Vehicle Technology

In 2025, Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) led the market with a share of 68.50% driven by its zero emission, growing charging network and favorable government incentives towards clean transportation. Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 9.80% due to consumer inclination toward flexible range, slow transition from regular vehicles and growing use in regions with limited charging stations.

Regional Insights:

The Asia Pacific dominated the Electric Vehicle Battery Market in 2025E, with over 48.60% revenue share, driven by rapid EV adoption, supportive government policies, and robust manufacturing capabilities.

The North America region is expected to have the fastest-growing CAGR 9.31%, due to the increasing use of electric vehicles, government support through incentives and strict emission regulations.

Recent News:

In September 2025 , CATL released two new battery packs targeting the European market, enhancing its competitive edge in the region. The new packs focus on higher energy density and faster charging capabilities, catering to both passenger vehicles and commercial EVs.

, CATL released two new battery packs targeting the European market, enhancing its competitive edge in the region. The new packs focus on higher energy density and faster charging capabilities, catering to both passenger vehicles and commercial EVs. In August 2025, Samsung SDI collaborated with Lucid Motors to set a Guinness World Record by driving 1,205 kilometers on a single charge using Samsung SDI's 21700 cylindrical batteries. The achievement demonstrates the efficiency and durability of their high-capacity battery technology.

