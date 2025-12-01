Block listing Interim Review

 | Source: OSB GROUP PLC OSB GROUP PLC

LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Date: 01 December 2025

Name of applicant:OSB GROUP PLC
Name of schemes:
  1. Sharesave Scheme
  2. Deferred Share Bonus Plan
  3. Performance Share Plan
Period of return:From:1 June 2025To:30 November 2025
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
  1. 1,220,102 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
  2. 377,056 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
  3. 2,495,577 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
  1. 0 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
  2. 0 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
  3. 0 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
  1. 49,053 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
  2. 24,954 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
  3. 0 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
  1. 1,171,049 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
  2. 352,102 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
  3. 2,495,577 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each


Name of contact:Jason Elphick
Telephone number of contact:01634 848 944
   



Recommended Reading

  • December 01, 2025 02:00 ET | Source: OSB GROUP PLC
    Total voting rights

    LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 1 December 2025 OSB GROUP PLC (the Company) Total Voting Rights On 28 November 2025, the issued share capital of the Company with voting rights was 356,545,749 ordinary...

    Read More
    Total voting rights
  • November 26, 2025 02:00 ET | Source: OSB GROUP PLC
    OSB GROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

    OSB GROUP PLC                                        ISIN: GB00BLDRH36026 November 2025 LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 OSB GROUP PLC (the “Company”) Transaction in Own Shares The Company...

    Read More
    OSB GROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares