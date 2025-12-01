Solar Water Pumps Market Size to Exceed USD 3.33 Billion by 2033; Surging Application in Irrigation to Augment Market Growth | SNS Insider

Austin, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar Water Pumps Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Solar Water Pumps Market size was valued at USD 1.67 Billion in 2025E and is projected to reach USD 3.33 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 9.03% during 2026–2033.”

Growing Water Scarcity and Need for Cost-efficient Irrigation Augment Market Expansion

Growing water scarcity and the demand for affordable, environmentally friendly irrigation are the main factors propelling the market expansion for solar water pumps. Solar-powered devices are being adopted by families, businesses, and farms due to rising electricity costs and growing environmental concerns. The market is also being further stimulated by government assistance programs and renewable energy initiatives. Additionally, the market size and customer acceptance of pumps have grown as a result of technological advancements that make them more reliable, efficient, and convenient.

Solar Water Pumps Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 1.67 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 3.33 Billion CAGR CAGR of 9.03% From 2026 to 2033 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (Surface Pumps, Submersible Pumps)

• By Power Rating (Low, Medium, High)

• By Usage (Irrigation, Drinking Water Supply, Industrial Processes, Commercial Water Systems)

• By End-User (Farmers, Households, Industries)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Type

Submersible Pumps held the largest market share of 63.48% in 2025 owning to their ability to pump water from deep sources, sturdy nature and appropriate for Agriculture and Industries engaging in mass applications. Surface Pumps are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.74% propelled by small agriculture set-ups, residential use and cost-effective solutions.

By Power Rating

Medium Capacity dominated with a 54.23% share in 2025 as they offer a good blend of cost and performance for most agricultural and domestic irrigation requirements. High Capacity is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 10.11% propelled by big-farm operations, industrial water needs and commercial projects.

By Usage

Irrigation accounted for the highest market share of 70.12% in 2025 due to its increasing utilization in agricultural and farming sites located in water-deficient areas. Industrial Processes are projected to record the fastest CAGR of 10.27% due to rising use of solar pumps for manufacturing, cooling and water supply in factories.

By End-User

Farmers held the largest share of 67.89% in 2025 as agriculture is the largest sector deploying solar water pumps, for low-cost irrigation. Industries are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.14% due to the increasing demand for industrial water, increasing focus on renewable energy and regulations that promote sustainable water management.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific dominated with 42.87% market share in 2025 due to agrestic livestock mating, farming and increasing demand of highly efficient irrigation water and government with strict renewable energy compliance standards. India, China, Australia and Thailand are countries where companies are installing it on a large scale.

North America Solar Water Pumps market is expected to grow on account of burgeoning demand for sustainable irrigation solutions and energy efficient water management. Growth is stimulated by new technology development, government incentives for green energy sources and increasing demand in agriculture, residential housing and industry.

Recent News:

In August 2025 , Shakti Pumps was empanelled by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd (MSEDCL) for the supply and installation of 34,720 off-grid DC solar PV water pumping systems under the Magel Tyala Saur Krushi Pump Yojana (PM KUSUM B).

, Shakti Pumps was empanelled by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd (MSEDCL) for the supply and installation of 34,720 off-grid DC solar PV water pumping systems under the Magel Tyala Saur Krushi Pump Yojana (PM KUSUM B). In April 2025, Grundfos launched the CUE 120, a variable frequency drive developed in India. This advanced technology offers precise control over pump performance, enhancing energy efficiency and sustainability in water pumping systems.

