Peer To Peer Network Releases Q&A Call Summary Regarding Launch of PTOP Intelligence Labs

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peer To Peer Network (OTC: PTOP) today issued a summary of its November 27th investor call, where newly appointed division president Derek McCarthy outlined the Company’s AI-driven strategy for transforming investor communications and engagement. The Company opened the call by expressing its deep appreciation for the over two dozen shareholders who took time out of their schedules on the night before Thanksgiving to join the discussion.





Overview of PTOP Intelligence Labs

During the call, McCarthy introduced $PTOP Intelligence Labs, the Company’s newly launched AI division initially focused on serving publicly traded companies with smarter, faster, and more effective investor-marketing technology powered by AI. The platform is being engineered as a comprehensive solution that combines:

Automatically identifies, categorizes, and enriches investor-grade profiles across channels.

Investors receive tailored content based on how they engage—clicks, reads, repeat visits, time on site, message opens, and more.

AI-generated messages written in the CEO’s tone deliver consistent outreach through email, LinkedIn, and in-platform chat.

Investors can automatically schedule calls with leadership while the AI handles reminders, follow-ups, and ongoing nurturing.

Top Shareholder Questions Asked & Addressed:

“How will PTOP Intelligence Labs aid the company revenue-wise?”

Chairman & CEO Joshua Sodaitis explained:

“From day one, Derek was given a clear, measurable mandate when we brought him on board and established PTOP Intelligence Labs as our new AI division. All revenue produced by PTOP Intelligence Labs will flow directly into a separate corporate account under PTOP’s tax ID, meaning every dollar generated is PTOP revenue and increases the value of the parent company. Derek’s target is aggressive: $800,000 to $1,000,000 in the next 23 months.

Here’s where it gets exciting for shareholders:

If PTOP Intelligence Labs hits that goal, we will spin the division out into its own publicly traded company. PTOP will launch, capitalize, and distribute equity in this new entity, with Derek serving as the Chairman & CEO of the spinout. And under standard spin-off structure, every PTOP shareholder would receive shares in the new public company, proportional to their current PTOP holdings.

In other words:

Intelligence Labs drives near-term revenue directly into PTOP

A successful revenue milestone triggers the formation of a second public company

PTOP shareholders get stock in BOTH companies

Creating a multiplier effect on long-term shareholder value

A spinout like this is a proven strategy used by major public companies to unlock hidden value, accelerate growth, and create two market-cap engines instead of one. If PTOP Intelligence Labs reaches its target, shareholders won’t just own a part of PTOP—they’ll own a stake in a brand-new AI-focused public company built from inside the PTOP ecosystem.

This is the type of value creation you typically only see with high-growth tech firms. We are building PTOP to be one of them.”

“How soon will PTOP Intelligence Labs be revenue-generating?”

President of PTOP Intelligence Labs, Derek McCarthy, responded:

“We’re already in advanced discussions with several companies, including a major media group exploring a white-label partnership for our AI technology. Based on our current pipeline, I expect revenue to begin very soon, and once the first contract closes, we will issue a formal announcement.”

Derek further explained that two customers are currently in a 90-day beta testing phase, evaluating our AI stack prior to full commercial rollout. Once those pilots convert to paid agreements, PTOP Intelligence Labs will begin generating recognized revenue, paving the way for broader adoption and additional enterprise deals already in discussion.

Advanced Features in Development

McCarthy also discussed several next-phase features currently in development, including:

AI-powered, company-specific search engines that allow investors to instantly locate filings, news, decks, updates, and FAQs.

that allow investors to instantly locate filings, news, decks, updates, and FAQs. CEO Avatar Video Highlights, enabling automatic creation of short, personalized video summaries after press releases—voiced and delivered by an AI avatar modeled after the company’s CEO.

“These features are designed to modernize investor relations and remove friction between the company and the shareholder,” McCarthy said. “We’re building an ecosystem that allows small-cap and mid-cap companies to communicate with investors at a level typically reserved for much larger issuers.”

Commitment to Investors & Closing the Year Strong

Peer To Peer Network reiterated its commitment to transparency, innovation, and constant improvement as it prepares additional updates before year-end.

“We appreciate every investor who joined us on Wednesday evening,” McCarthy added. “Your engagement drives our mission, and we look forward to sharing further progress and development milestones in the weeks ahead.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the industry, management’s beliefs, and certain assumptions made by the Company. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, technological development risks, market conditions, financial constraints, competitive products, and regulatory factors. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether due to new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media & Investor Relations Information:

Peer To Peer Network, Inc. (OTC: PTOP)

info@freemobicard.com

617-481-1971

www.ptopnetwork.com

