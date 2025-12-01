Dr. Fidelio Tata Joins Seda Experts in Germany as a Leading Expert in Financial Markets and the Investment Industry

New York, NY, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEDA Experts LLC, a leading expert witness firm providing world-class financial expert witness services, announced today that Dr. Fidelio Tata joined the firm as Managing Director.

“We are pleased to add Fidelio to our panel of financial experts in Germany and across the globe,” said Peter Selman, Managing Partner of SEDA Experts.

Dr. Tata is an internationally recognized expert in financial markets and the investment industry with nearly thirty years of experience. Currently based in Germany, he is a full-time Professor of finance at the International School of Management in Berlin. He is also a publicly appointed and sworn expert for German courts, providing independent opinions on securities, derivatives, and digital assets.

Fidelio is a veteran of top Wall Street firms. As the former head of U.S. interest rate strategy at Société Générale in New York, he produced fixed-income research and providing global client coverage ranging from central banks to hedge funds. Previously, he oversaw global research on derivatives at the Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) and advised financial institutions, including banks, mortgage companies, and leveraged accounts, on derivative strategies and trade executions.

Before RBS, Fidelio served as head of interest rate derivatives strategy at HSBC and developed derivative strategies for hedge funds at Credit Suisse. In that role, he strategized micro-arbitrage ideas presented to U.S. hedge funds, developed quantitative tools to detect relative value opportunities, and produced research write-ups on futures, swaps/swaptions and bond options for the U.S. and Europe.

He began his career in 1995 in Zurich at JPMorgan as a fixed-income salesperson and warrant trader. He was then transferred to New York to oversee the derivatives portion of JPMorgan’s prestigious Markets Training Program. Due to his expertise in derivatives, he was promoted to the Investor Derivatives Marketing group at JPMorgan.

Dr. Tata is now a full-time professor of finance at the International School of Management in Berlin, Germany. His teaching, consulting, and publishing work focuses on financial markets, banking, derivatives, and digital assets. He is the author of Bank Asset-Liability Management (Palgrave Macmillan, 2025) and Corporate and Investment Banking (Palgrave Macmillan, 2020).

Dr. Tata received his Ph.D. in Finance from the University of St. Gallen in Switzerland.

About SEDA Experts LLC

SEDA is a leading expert witness firm specializing in financial services. We support international law firms by offering the highest level of expertise across the financial industry and providing access to the most influential financial services industry leaders. We provide superior independent advice, data analytics, valuation, and elite expert reports and testimony services to law firms, regulators, and leading financial institutions.