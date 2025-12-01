New Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Surpasses $19M Raised as Phase 6 Reaches 95% Allocation

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Mutuum Finance (MUTM) , a new crypto project developing within the DeFi sector, has announced that it has surpassed the $19M funding mark as Phase 6 of its token offering reaches 95% allocation. The update reflects continued interest in the project as it progresses through its roadmap and prepares for its upcoming V1 Testnet release scheduled for Q4 2025.

Project Overview and Development Direction

Mutuum Finance is building a decentralized lending and borrowing protocol designed to support structured and transparent financial activity in the DeFi crypto market. The project aims to implement a dual lending system that will offer users two different lending environments, allowing flexible participation based on individual borrowing needs. These environments include automated lending markets as well as more isolated lending structures.

A central feature of the protocol is the use of mtTokens. When users supply assets into the lending pool, they receive mtTokens representing their position. These tokens increase in value as borrowers repay interest, giving suppliers yield based on actual activity inside the protocol. The system is being designed to produce predictable returns while avoiding inflation-based rewards.

Mutuum Finance is also preparing a native stablecoin to support borrowing activity. The stablecoin will be minted and burned according to demand and is expected to remain pegged to USD.

Additionally, the roadmap includes plans for layer-2 expansion, with the goal of reducing transaction fees and improving processing times. As L2 adoption increases across the DeFi landscape, the team aims to position Mutuum Finance as a scalable lending platform capable of expanding across multiple networks.

Presale Structure and Funding Progress

Mutuum Finance launched its token offering in early 2025 with an initial price of $0.01. As interest expanded through each phase, the price increased to its current presale level of $0.035, marking a 250% rise during development. The offering has now generated over $19M in funding from participants across multiple regions.

The project has gained more than 18,200 holders, reflecting steady growth since the offering began. Out of the total 4B MUTM supply, 1.82B tokens, equal to 45.5% of the supply, were allocated to the presale. Over 800M tokens have already been purchased, and Phase 6 has now reached 95% allocation, leaving a limited portion remaining at the current price.

The offering is supported by a 24-hour leaderboard, which rewards the daily top participant with $500 in MUTM. This system helps maintain consistent engagement throughout the offering. Mutuum Finance also allows direct card payments, making the participation process accessible for new users who may be entering the DeFi space for the first time.

Security has been a major focus throughout the project’s development. Mutuum Finance completed a CertiK audit, earning a 90/100 Token Scan score, which places it above the standard for many early-stage DeFi projects. The audit reviewed contract structure, potential vulnerabilities and protocol behavior.

In addition to CertiK’s review, Mutuum Finance announced that Halborn Security is conducting an in-depth audit of the lending and borrowing contracts. The assessment includes evaluation of the liquidation framework, mtToken behavior, collateral logic and oracle integration. Halborn’s involvement provides an additional verification layer as the protocol prepares for public testing.

V1 Testnet Launch Scheduled for Q4 2025

According to the project’s official updates , the V1 Testnet for Mutuum Finance will launch on the Sepolia network in Q4 2025. The release will include the primary liquidity pool, mtTokens, the liquidation bot, the debt-token mechanism and initial support for ETH and USDT.

The Testnet launch will allow users to explore core lending functions before the protocol advances to mainnet deployment. It will also give the team the opportunity to verify system behavior under real usage and implement improvements based on user feedback. This phase is expected to serve as the foundation for future enhancements, including additional asset support, improved user interface elements and broader network integration.

With Phase 6 now 95% allocated and development advancing through its roadmap, Mutuum Finance continues to gain attention within the DeFi community. The combination of dual lending mechanics, mtToken-based yield, a planned stablecoin, strong security audits and layer-2 expansion has positioned the project as a next crypto asset to watch ahead of its Q4 2025 Testnet launch. As the project moves toward its next milestones, the team is preparing for continued development while maintaining communication with its growing community of supporters.