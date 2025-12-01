Expanse Studios Secures Romanian Class 2 B2B Gaming License

VALLETTA, Malta and LAS VEGAS, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expanse Studios, a B2B iGaming content provider and subsidiary of Golden Matrix Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI), has been granted a Class 2 license by Romania's National Gambling Office (ONJN), authorizing the company to distribute specialized gaming software across one of Europe's fastest-growing regulated markets.

The license, granted under Decision No. 273, enables Expanse Studios to provide its portfolio of proprietary slot games, crash games, and casino content to licensed Romanian operators. This approval positions the company to serve a market that generated approximately €600 million in gross gaming revenue in 2024 and maintains one of Europe's highest channelization rates at over 90%.

Strategic Entry into High-Growth Regulated Market

Romania represents one of Eastern Europe's most dynamic iGaming jurisdictions, with internet penetration reaching 88% of its 19 million population and a regulatory framework that has attracted over 50 licensed operators. The market has demonstrated consistent growth, with total industry turnover exceeding €2 billion in 2023, reflecting a 15% year-over-year increase.

The Class 2 B2B license allows Expanse Studios to distribute content to Romania's licensed B2C operators without establishing a Romanian entity or paying Romanian corporate taxes, while providing access to a market where mobile gaming dominates and player engagement continues to accelerate.

Romania's stringent licensing requirements under Government Emergency Ordinance 77/2009 make ONJN approval a significant credential for B2B providers. The regulatory framework emphasizes technical compliance, player protection, and operational transparency—requirements that align with Expanse Studios' existing European operations across 1,300+ casino brands.

"Securing ONJN approval validates our technical capabilities and regulatory compliance standards in one of Europe's most demanding jurisdictions," said Damjan Stamenkovic, CEO of Expanse Studios. "Romania offers substantial distribution opportunities through licensed operators serving a tech-savvy player base with strong engagement metrics. This license strengthens our European B2B footprint and demonstrates our ability to meet the compliance requirements of mature regulated markets."

Expanding B2B Distribution Infrastructure

The Romanian license complements Expanse Studios' recent European partnerships, reflecting accelerating demand for the company's content across regulated jurisdictions. With 56 proprietary titles including Super Heli, Titan Roulette, and Wild Icy Fruits, Expanse continues scaling its high-margin B2B operations across Europe, Latin America, and North America.

Romania's market characteristics—including preference for mobile platforms, strong affinity for slot content, and established payment infrastructure—align well with Expanse Studios' content portfolio and distribution model. The company's games will be available to Romanian operators seeking certified, compliant content for their licensed platforms.

This license approval reinforces Golden Matrix Group's broader strategy of expanding regulated B2B operations in jurisdictions with transparent licensing frameworks and sustainable growth trajectories.

About Expanse Studios

Expanse Studios, part of the Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ: GMGI), is a B2B iGaming content provider specializing in slots, crash games, turn-based strategies, and card games. With a growing portfolio of 56 proprietary titles, Expanse powers over 1,300 casino brands across Europe, LATAM, and North America.

About Golden Matrix

Golden Matrix Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI), based in Las Vegas, is a gaming technology company operating globally through B2B divisions (GMAG, Expanse Studios) that develop and license proprietary platforms, and B2C operations including RKings (UK competitions), Mexplay (Mexico online casino), Classics (Australian – based subscription and loyalty business) and Meridianbet—a leading sportsbook licensed in 18 jurisdictions across Europe, Africa, and South America. Learn more at goldenmatrix.com.

