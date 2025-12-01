Alzheimer’s Therapeutics Market Size Projected to Reach $13.42 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 15.14% - SNS Insider

Austin, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Alzheimer’s Therapeutics Market Size was valued at $3.78 Billion in 2023 and will reach $13.42 Billion by 2032, with a growing CAGR of 15.14% during 2024-2032.





Download PDF Brochure: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4481

Surging Prevalence of Alzheimer’s Disease Propel Market Growth Globally

The rising incidence of Alzheimer's disease is fueling the market's expansion. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), an estimated 55 million people had dementia in 2023, with Alzheimer's disease accounting for 60–70% of all cases. Compared to prior years, the number of individuals afflicted by Alzheimer's disease has significantly increased, underscoring a major public health concern. In the United States, 6.68 million people suffer from Alzheimer's disease.

The aging population is a major factor in the National Institute on Aging's prediction that the prevalence of Alzheimer's disease among older persons would almost triple in the next 40 years. The rising incidence highlights the critical need for efficient therapeutic approaches and motivates significant funding for drug development and research initiatives. The rise in Alzheimer's cases indicates a growing need for sophisticated and efficient treatment alternatives, propelling developments in the worldwide pharmaceuticals industry.

Key Alzheimer’s Therapeutics Companies Profiled

Eisai Co. Ltd

Biogen Inc

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd

Eli Lilly and Company

Novartis AG

AbbVie Inc

H. Lundbeck A S

Daiichi Sankyo Company

AC Immune Limited

TauRx Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Johnson and Johnson Services Inc

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc

Other Key Participants Included in the Final Report

Get a Sample Report of Alzheimer’s Therapeutics Market: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4481

Alzheimer’s Therapeutics Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 3.78 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 13.42 Billion CAGR CAGR of 15.14% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Segments • By Product (Cholinesterase inhibitors {Donepezil, Galantamine, Rivastigmine}, NMDA Receptor Antagonist, Pipeline Drugs, Combination Drug)



• By End-user (Hospital Pharmacy, E-commerce, Retail Pharmacy) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product

The cholinesterase inhibitors held more than 48% revenue share in 2023 and leading product segment in the treatment of Alzheimer's due to its status as a standard of care. In March 2022, the U.S. FDA approved the Adlarity, donepezil hydrochloride a cholinesterase inhibitor from Corium Inc. for the symptomatic treatment of severe dementia in Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Due to the impending introduction of many disease-modifying treatments, the pipeline medicines segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the upcoming years. Prominent pharmaceutical firms, such as Eli Lilly and Company, Biogen/Eisai Inc., and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. have created medication candidates that have the potential to revolutionize the way AD is treated.

By End-user

The Alzheimer’s therapeutics market is led by hospital pharmacy segment with more than 56% revenue share in 2023, as an increase in geriatric population and rising patient of AD lead to a greater number of people getting hospitalized. In 2022, there are 518 hospitalizations per 1000 medicare beneficiaries or other dementias, compared to 234 hospitalizations per 1,000 medicare beneficiaries without these conditions. E-commerce segment is projected to grow with significant CAGR over a period of forecast. This growth is accompanied by greater penetration of the internet and smartphones, enabling patients and their caretakers to order medicines more smoothly online. The convenience provided by the e-commerce platform, may be considered as some of the prominent factors for the growth of the segment, along with the expansion of the e-commerce services globally.

Regional Insights:

Intensive research activities and remarkable achievements concerning treatment made North America to dominate the Alzheimer's therapeutics market in 2023 which held more than 38% revenue share. In June 2021, the US FDA designated Breakthrough Therapy status to lecanemab (BAN2401) developed by Eisai Co., Ltd. and Biogen.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the fastest annual growth rate during the forecast period, due to the higher awareness about Alzheimer's disease and due to intense research activities oriented toward new therapeutic options. In fact, it is estimated by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare that there were 411,100 people living with dementia in Australia alone in 2023, with this number expected to double by 2058.

Recent Developments:

FDA approved Eisai Co., Ltd.'s Leqembi for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The medication, lecanemab-irmb, was used to reduce amyloid-β plaques and, in addition, provide standard medical care to moderately delay cognitive decline in early Alzheimer's patients, In January 2023. Success with these treatments will be highly expected to lead to further market growth.

The deal to collaborate with Eisai Co. was extended in March 2022, in an attempt to better the possibility of opening new therapeutic avenues for Alzheimer disease too.

Purchase Single User PDF of Alzheimer’s Therapeutics Market Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/4481

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

INCIDENCE & PREVALENCE METRICS – helps you understand the scale and growth of Alzheimer’s disease across regions, supporting accurate demand forecasting for therapeutics.

– helps you understand the scale and growth of Alzheimer’s disease across regions, supporting accurate demand forecasting for therapeutics. REGIONAL PRESCRIPTION TREND INDEX – helps you identify variations in drug usage patterns, preferred treatment classes, and adoption differences across global regions.

– helps you identify variations in drug usage patterns, preferred treatment classes, and adoption differences across global regions. DEVICE UTILIZATION & VOLUME ANALYTICS – helps you assess the adoption of Alzheimer’s diagnostic and monitoring devices from 2020–2032, highlighting technological penetration and future demand shifts.

– helps you assess the adoption of Alzheimer’s diagnostic and monitoring devices from 2020–2032, highlighting technological penetration and future demand shifts. HEALTHCARE SPENDING DISTRIBUTION SCORE – helps you analyze how government, commercial insurers, private payers, and out-of-pocket spending influence treatment affordability and market expansion.

– helps you analyze how government, commercial insurers, private payers, and out-of-pocket spending influence treatment affordability and market expansion. PATIENT BURDEN & CARE RESOURCE METRICS – helps you evaluate long-term care dependency, caregiver load, and resource consumption, which shape therapy uptake and economic burden.

Related Reports

Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market

Digital Neuro Biomarkers Market

Neuroscience Market

Neurocognitive Assessment and Rehabilitation Market

Dementia Treatment Market

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.