Cloud Access Security Broker Market to Reach USD 43.45 Billion by 2032, Owing to Rising Cloud Adoption and Data Security Demands | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cloud Access Security Broker Market size was valued at USD 9.68 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 43.45 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 18.20% from 2024-2032.

As more businesses use cloud-based services to improve operational efficiency, the market for cloud access security brokers is expanding at an impressive rate. Strong security solutions are becoming more and more necessary as businesses move more and more to cloud environments. Cloud platforms are being used by businesses because of its scalability, affordability, and simplicity of cooperation. However, this change puts businesses at risk for security issues including shadow IT, illegal access, and data breaches.





Segmentation Analysis:

By Application

The Software as a Service segment dominated the Cloud Access Security Broker market in 2023, accounting for approximately 53% of the revenue share. This dominance can be attributed to the widespread adoption of SaaS applications across industries, driven by the need for scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions. The Platform as a Service segment is expected to grow at the fastest compound annual growth rate of 20.96% from 2024 to 2032. This rapid growth is fueled by the increasing demand for customizable cloud platforms that enable businesses to develop, run, and manage applications without the complexity of infrastructure management.

By Deployment

The Data Security segment led the Cloud Access Security Broker market in 2023, accounting for approximately 43% of the revenue share. This dominance is largely driven by the increasing need to protect sensitive data as organizations move to cloud environments. The Risk and Compliance Management segment is poised to grow at the fastest compound annual growth rate of 20.23% from 2024 to 2032. This growth is fueled by the rising complexity of regulatory landscapes and the need for organizations to mitigate risks in increasingly distributed cloud environments.

By Enterprise Size

The Large Enterprises segment dominated the Cloud Access Security Broker market in 2023, capturing approximately 61% of the revenue share. This dominance is primarily due to the extensive reliance of large organizations on cloud-based services to manage vast amounts of data and streamline operations. The Small and Medium-sized Enterprises segment is expected to grow at the fastest compound annual growth rate of 19.53% from 2024 to 2032. This growth is driven by the increasing cloud adoption among SMEs, which seek cost-effective, scalable, and secure cloud services without compromising on data security.

Regional Insights:

With over 44% of the revenue share, North America dominated the Cloud Access Security Broker market in 2023. The region's early embrace of cloud technology and the existence of several significant organizations that need reliable data security solutions are major factors in this supremacy.

From 2024 to 2032, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest compound annual growth rate, or 20.34%. The region's growing cloud adoption in emerging markets and a greater emphasis on cybersecurity as a result of the surge in cyberthreats are driving this rapid expansion.

Key Players:

Skyhigh Networks (Skyhigh CASB, Skyhigh Secure SD-WAN)

Broadcom Inc. (Broadcom CASB, Symantec Cloud Security)

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (Prisma Cloud, Cortex XSOAR)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (Cisco Umbrella, Cisco Cloudlock)

iboss Cybersecurity (iboss Cloud Security, iboss Zero Trust)

Netskope (Netskope Security Cloud, Netskope Private Access)

Lookout (Lookout CASB, Lookout Mobile Endpoint Security)

Zscaler, Inc. (Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access)

Proofpoint Inc. (Proofpoint CASB, Proofpoint Email Security)

Microsoft Corporation (Microsoft Defender for Cloud, Microsoft Entra)

Bitglass, Inc. (Bitglass CASB, Bitglass Data Loss Prevention)

Censornet (Censornet Cloud Security, Censornet CASB)

Forcepoint (Forcepoint CASB, Forcepoint Data Loss Prevention)

McAfee, LLC (McAfee CASB, McAfee Web Protection)

Fortinet Inc. (FortiCASB, FortiGate Cloud)

Barracuda Networks Inc. (Barracuda Web Security, Barracuda CloudGen Firewall)

Trend Micro Inc. (Trend Micro Cloud App Security, Trend Micro Smart Protection)

IBM Corporation (IBM Cloud Security, IBM Security Identity Governance)

Thales Group (Thales Cloud Protection, Thales CipherTrust Cloud Key Manager)

Alert Logic Inc. (Alert Logic Cloud Security, Alert Logic Managed Detection)

CloudLock LLC (CloudLock CASB, CloudLock Cloud Security)

OneLogin Inc. (OneLogin CASB, OneLogin Identity Management)

CloudCodes Software Pvt. Ltd. (CloudCodes CASB, CloudCodes DLP)

CipherCloud Inc. (CipherCloud CASB, CipherCloud Data Encryption)

Oracle Corporation (Oracle CASB, Oracle Identity Cloud Service)

Recent Developments:

In October 2024 , Skyhigh Security expanded its global cloud infrastructure, enhancing performance, security, and compliance across multiple regions. This growth supports its rapid customer adoption and strengthens its Security Service Edge solutions worldwide.

, Skyhigh Security expanded its global cloud infrastructure, enhancing performance, security, and compliance across multiple regions. This growth supports its rapid customer adoption and strengthens its Security Service Edge solutions worldwide. In August 2024, Broadcom unveiled VMware Tanzu Platform 10 at VMware Explore 2024, offering enhanced cloud-native application delivery and GenAI-powered intelligent app capabilities, accelerating software development for private cloud environments.

