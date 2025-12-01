Osteoporosis Treatment Market Size to Reach $20.99 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

Austin, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Osteoporosis Treatment Market size was valued at $15.73 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach $20.99 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 4.83% over 2025-2032. The U.S. osteoporosis treatment market size was valued at $4.80 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach $6.24 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.49% over 2025-2032.

Due to the high incidence of osteoporosis, particularly in elderly and postmenopausal patients, the U.S. holds a dominant position in the market analysis of osteoporosis treatments in North America.





Rising Incidence of Osteoporotic Fractures is Driving the Market Expansion Globally

The frequency of osteoporotic fractures, notably those of the hip, spine, and wrist, is rising worldwide, especially among the elderly and postmenopausal. These fractures are widespread, often occur after minor trauma, and increase immobility, disability, and mortality. There is a growing need for preventative care and treatments that will strengthen bones and lower the risk of osteoporosis because fracture risk rises with age and is even linked to osteoporosis. One major factor propelling the market for osteoporosis treatments is this clinical necessity.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Drug Class

Bisphosphonate segment dominated the osteoporosis treatment market share in 2024 with around 28.5%, owing to its long-standing use, low cost, and well-established clinical benefits in reducing fractures. The hormone replacement therapy (HRT) segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. This growth is being driven by the growing interest in postmenopausal health management, the increased awareness of estrogen’s protective effects on bone mass, and new HRT formulations designed to mitigate risks.

By Route of Administration

Parenteral segment dominated the osteoporosis treatment market with a 76.3% market share in 2024 on account of growing acceptance of injectable drugs, which provide better compliance and efficacy. The oral segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to an increase in the demand for non-invasive therapies that can be self-administered.

By Gender

The female segment led the osteoporosis treatment market share with a 66.4% in 2024, on account of a substantially higher incidence of osteoporosis in women, particularly those women who have passed menopause. The female segment will remain the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period as advancements in hormone-related therapies and targeted treatments for postmenopausal osteoporosis persist.

By Distribution Channel

The hospital pharmacies segment held the largest market share in 2024 of the osteoporosis treatment market, with a 56.15% due to the large number of prescriptions and ready availability of advanced treatment options in hospital settings. The online pharmacies segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing osteoporosis treatment market during the forecast period due to the expanding digital health ecosystem and growing consumer inclination towards the convenience of shopping online and home delivery.

Regional Insights:

North America dominated the osteoporosis treatment market with a 40.1% market share in 2024, due to established healthcare infrastructure, prominent pharmaceutical companies, and higher prevalence of the disease, especially in geriatric and postmenopausal women.

Asia Pacific osteoporosis treatment market trends are growing the fastest over the forecast period due to the increasing number of elderly populations, increased healthcare spending, and growth in awareness for bone-related disease.

Recent Developments:

In May 2023, Amgen released new data from a real-world study of close to 500,000 postmenopausal women with osteoporosis who are covered by the U.S. Medicare program. The evidence showed that fracture risk was significantly lowered through treatment with Prolia (denosumab) compared to oral alendronate, a widely used bisphosphonate.

released new data from a real-world study of close to 500,000 postmenopausal women with osteoporosis who are covered by the U.S. Medicare program. The evidence showed that fracture risk was significantly lowered through treatment with Prolia (denosumab) compared to oral alendronate, a widely used bisphosphonate. In November 2023, Teva Pharmaceuticals Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., announced FDA approval of a U.S. generic version of Forteo (teriparatide). According to the company, the product will be available for commercial sale in the U.S. in a few weeks, broadening access to treatment options for osteoporosis.

