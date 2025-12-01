Medical Disposable Positioning Products Market to Grow at 6.75% CAGR by 2035

Ottawa, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global medical disposable positioning products market size is calculated at USD 1.21 billion in 2026 and is expected to reach around USD 2.17 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.75% for the forecasted period, driven by the expanding healthcare applications and growing innovations.

The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/download-sample/6393

Key Takeaways

North America dominated the market with a 40% share in the market in 2024.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region with a CAGR of 9.0% in the medical disposable positioning products market during the forecast period.

By product, the patient positioning cushions segment held a major revenue of 50% share of the market in 2024.

By product, the positioning wedges & pads segment is expected to witness the fastest growth with a CAGR of 8.5% in the market during the forecast period.

By material, the foam segment held a major revenue of 45% share of the market in 2024.

By material, the gel segment is expected to be the fastest-growing with a CAGR of 8.0% in the market during the forecast period.

By application, the surgical procedures segment held a major revenue of 40% share of the market in 2024.

By application, the imaging & diagnostic procedures segment is expected to be the fastest-growing with a CAGR of 8.5% in the market during the forecast period.

By end user, the hospitals segment held a major revenue of 50% share of the market in 2024.

By end user, the clinics segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period.

What are the Medical Disposable Positioning Products?

The medical disposable positioning products market is driven by a growth in the focus on infection control and increasing surgical volumes. The medical disposable positioning products refer to the single-use devices that are developed to properly position, support, and stabilize patients during surgeries, imaging, medical procedures, or long-term care. They are used to enhance patient safety, maintain hygiene, aid procedural accuracy, improve comfort, and prevent injuries.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

What are the Major Growth Drivers in the Market?

Growth in the surgical procedures is the major driver in the medical disposable positioning products market. The growing diseases, trauma, and aging populations are increasing the surgical procedures, which is increasing the demand for these products as precise and reliable positioning aids. Moreover, expanding healthcare, a shift towards disposable products, stringent safety regulations, and technological advancements are other market drivers.

What are the Key Drifts in the Market?

The medical disposable positioning products market has been expanding due to the growing funding to launch and enhance the use of these products.

In July 2025, the successful completion of a $40 million convertible notes financing by Fidelity Management & Research Company was announced by Shoulder Innovations. To advance implant systems for anatomic total shoulder arthroplasty (aTSA), reverse total shoulder arthroplasty (rTSA), and new product development, will be supported by this capital.



What is the Significant Challenge in the Market?

Medical waste concerns is the major challenge in the medical disposable positioning products market. As these products are disposable and mostly single-use, they often generate non-biodegradable waste, which may limit their adoption rates. Additionally, high cost, lack of standardization, and competition from reusable solutions are other market restraints.

Regional Analysis

Why did North America Dominate the Market in 2024?

In 2024, North America captured the biggest revenue share of 40% in the medical disposable positioning products market, due to growth in the surgical volumes. The presence of advanced health care infrastructures also increased their use across various operating rooms and imaging centres, where the stringent infection control regulation encouraged their utilization. At the same time, the companies are using high-performance materials to develop improved quality gel, polymer, or foam-based products to enhance comfort, pressure relief, and stability, where the growing healthcare investments are supporting these innovations, which contribute to the market growth.

What Made Asia Pacific the Fastest-Growing Region in the Market in 2024?

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the medical disposable positioning products market with a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period, due to expanding healthcare infrastructure, where they are investing in the adoption of various advanced products. The growing diseases and surgical volumes are also increasing their use during diagnosis and surgeries, where the increasing infection control awareness is also encouraging their adoption.

At the same time, the rapid urbanization is also increasing the demand for these products, where the companies are focusing on the development of easy-to-use, comfortable, and affordable medical disposable positioning products, which will be used for various healthcare applications, which is promoting the market growth.

Become a valued research partner with us - https://www.towardshealthcare.com/schedule-meeting

Segmental Insights

By Product Analysis

Why Did the Patient Positioning Cushions Segment Dominate in the Market in 2024?

By product, the patient positioning cushions segment led the medical disposable positioning products market with a 50% share in 2024, due to their increased use in surgical procedures. They enhanced patient comfort and reduced the chances of injuries, which increased their utilization. Moreover, their affordability also increased their use.

By product, the positioning wedges & pads segment is expected to show rapid growth with a CAGR of 8.5% during the predicted time, due to increasing focus on pressure injury prevention. Additionally, the growing surgeries and imaging procedures are increasing the use of these products. Moreover, the infection control also enhances their use.

By Material Analysis

Which Material Type Segment Held the Dominating Share of the Market in 2024?

By material, the foam segment held the dominating share of 45% in the medical disposable positioning products market in 2024, due to its light weight and affordability. Additionally, their easy handling and enhanced cushioning increased their preference. Moreover, they also provided even pressure distribution, which increased their adoption rates.

By material, the gel segment is expected to show the highest growth with a CAGR of 8.0% during the predicted time, driven by its improved patient comfort by superior pressure redistribution. This is increasing their use during lengthy procedures. Therefore, the companies are innovating affordable and lightweight products.

By Application Analysis

What Made Surgical Procedures the Dominant Segment in the Market in 2024?

By application, the surgical procedures segment led the medical disposable positioning products market with 40% share in 2024, driven by their long procedure times. At the same time, the strict infection control protocols and safety requirements increased the use of medical disposable positioning products. Additionally, the growth in the surgical volumes increased their adoption rates, to enhance the patient outcomes.

By application, the imaging & diagnostic procedures segment is expected to show rapid growth with a CAGR of 8.5% during the upcoming years, due to growing early diagnosis. The growing diseases are also increasing the demand for medical disposable positioning products for their accurate imaging. Moreover, the growing focus on infection control and outpatient imaging is increasing the frequency of their use, where companies are also developing new products.

Get the latest insights on healthcare industry segmentation with our Annual Membership: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/get-an-annual-membership

By End User Analysis

How the Hospitals Segment Dominated the Market in 2024?

By end user, the hospitals segment held the largest share of 50% in the medical disposable positioning products market in 2024, due to growth in the patient volume. This is increasing the use of medical disposable positioning products for various healthcare applications. Furthermore, their infection control and safety measures increased their use in various departments.

By end user, the clinics segment is expected to show the highest growth during the upcoming years, due to growing outpatient care. At the same time, the growing minor surgeries and diagnoses is also increasing the demand for medical disposable positioning products. Additionally, their affordability and expanding specialty clinics are increasing their adoption to enhance patient comfort.

Recent Developments in the Market

In April 2025, a new subsidiary, KYRA Medical Ltd, was launched by KYRA Medical, Inc., which is well-known for its medical devices for patient positioning in the operating room, global distribution partners, servicing clinicians, and industry-leading OEM partners, where it also announced the appointment of Chris Green as Managing Director/CEO.



Medical Disposable Positioning Products Market Key Players List

Medline Industries

3M Company

Mölnlycke Health Care

Stryker Corporation

ConvaTec

Cardinal Health

DJO Global

Hill-Rom Holdings

Beekley Medical

Smith & Nephew

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

GE Healthcare

Halyard Health

Tekni-Plex

Terumo Corporation



Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:

The global medical foods for orphan disease market size is calculated at USD 8.84 billion in 2024, grow to USD 9.3 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around USD 14.65 billion by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2025 and 2034.

The global medical polymers market size is calculated at USD 23.29 billion in 2024, grew to USD 25.16 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around USD 50.46 billion by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 8.04% between 2025 and 2034.

The medical oxygen cylinder market size was reported at US$ 4.64 billion in 2025 and is expected to rise to US$ 4.85 billion in 2026. According to forecasts, it will grow at a CAGR of 4.44% to reach US$ 7.16 billion by 2035.

The global medical disposables market size is estimated at US$ 523.12 billion in 2024, is projected to grow to US$ 596.04 billion in 2025, and is expected to reach around US$ 1933.06 billion by 2034. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 13.94% between 2025 and 2034.

The global medical transcription software market size is estimated at US$ 2.59 billion in 2024, is projected to grow to US$ 3.01 billion in 2025, and is expected to reach around US$ 11.36 billion by 2034. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 16.34% between 2025 and 2034.

The global medical affairs outsourcing market size is calculated at USD 2.55 billion in 2025, grew to USD 2.90 billion in 2026, and is projected to reach around USD 9.16 billion by 2035. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 13.64% between 2026 and 2035.

The global medical imaging informatics market was predicted at US$ 5.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to US$ 11.4 billion by 2034, rising at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.85% from 2024 to 2034.

The global medical imaging reagents market size was predicted at US$ 11.25 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to US$ 19.32 billion by 2034, rising at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.04% from 2024 to 2034.

The medical cannabis market is anticipated to grow from USD 16.32 billion in 2025 to USD 52.23 billion by 2034, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The global medical biomimetics market size is calculated at USD 35.85 billion in 2024, grew to USD 38.59 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around USD 74.87 billion by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 7.64% between 2025 and 2034.

Segments Covered in The Report

By Product

Patient Positioning Cushions Foam Cushions Gel Cushions

Positioning Wedges & Pads Inclined Wedges Shoulder & Hip Pads

Straps & Belts Safety Straps Adjustable Belts





By Material

Foam

Gel

Others (Fabric, Air-filled)



By Application

Surgical Procedures

Imaging & Diagnostic Procedures

Rehabilitation & Therapy

Other Medical Procedures

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Home Healthcare

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America



Europe

Western Europe Germany Italy France Netherlands Spain Portugal Belgium Ireland UK Iceland Switzerland Poland Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Austria

Russia & Belarus

Türkiye

Albania

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Taiwan

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand,

ASEAN Countries (Singapore, Malaysia)

South Korea

Rest of APAC

MEA

GCC Countries

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Qatar

Kuwait

Oman

Bahrain

South Africa

Egypt

Rest of MEA

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/checkout/6393

Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the healthcare market - built specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The dashboard features comprehensive statistical data, segment-wise market breakdowns, regional performance shares, detailed company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive intelligence, this powerful tool is one-stop solution to your gateway.

Access the Dashboard: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/access-dashboard

About Us

Towards Healthcare is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics, with a strong emphasis on life science research. Dedicated to advancing innovation in the life sciences sector, we build strategic partnerships that generate actionable insights and transformative breakthroughs. As a global strategy consulting firm, we empower life science leaders to gain a competitive edge, drive research excellence, and accelerate sustainable growth.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Europe Region: +44 778 256 0738

North America Region: +1 8044 4193 44

APAC Region: +91 9356 9282 04

Web: https://www.towardshealthcare.com

Our Trusted Data Partners

Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Packaging | Towards Automotive | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Chemical and Materials | Towards Consumer Goods | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Nova One Advisor | Healthcare Webwire | Packaging Webwire | Automotive Webwire | Nutraceuticals Func Foods | Onco Quant | Sustainability Quant | Specialty Chemicals Analytics

Find us on social platforms: LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Medium | Pinterest