Environment Health & Safety Market to Hit USD 14.45 Billion by 2033, Driven by Regulatory Compliance Needs and Technological Advancements | SNS Insider

Austin, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Environment Health & Safety Market size was valued at USD 8.15 Billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 14.45 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.44% during the forecast period 2026-2033.

Safety, Health, and the Environment Along with technological advances like IoT, AI, and analytics, the growing demand for enterprises to adhere to regulatory compliance and the rising investments in ensuring workplace safety and a healthy environment are driving market expansion.





The U.S. Environment Health & Safety Market size was USD 2.11 Billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 3.69 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.21% over 2026-2033.

Strong corporate focus on sustainability, increased technology adoption, and strict OSHA and EPA regulations is driving the industry. Workplace safety, environmental monitoring, and ESG-driven operational transparency across industries are all improved by significant investment in AI, IoT, and cloud-based compliance solutions.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product, in 2025, Software Segment Led the Market with a Share of 63.25%; Services is the Fastest-growing Segment with a CAGR of 8.42%

The Software lead the market in 2025, owing to its significant role in compliance, monitoring and incident management to administer diverse sectors. Meanwhile, demand for services is growing at the fastest segment, led by a surge in consulting, training and system integration.

By Deployment Mode, in 2025, Cloud Segment Dominated the Market with a Share of 58.64%; Cloud is also the Fastest-growing Segment with a CAGR of 8.97%

The Cloud lead the market in 2025, due to of its scalability, cost-effectiveness and remote access convenience for real-time compliance monitoring and data analysis. Meanwhile, the cloud segment is also growing the fastest, as digital transformation initiatives escalate and remote workforces expand, along with implementations of AI and IoT.

By Application, in 2025, Health & Safety Management Segment Held the Largest Share of 31.85%; Environmental & Sustainability Management is the Fastest-growing Segment with a CAGR of 8.78%

The Health & Safety Management leads the market in 2025, due to the growing importance of workplace safety, prevention of incidents and employee welfare. The environmental and sustainability management segment is witnessing the fastest growth, driven by increasing ESG obligations, carbon reduction targets and worldwide sustainability efforts.

By End-use, in 2025, Chemicals & Petrochemicals Segment Led the Market with a Share of 27.30%; Healthcare is the Fastest-growing Segment with a CAGR of 8.52%

The Chemicals & Petrochemicals leads the market in 2025, due to strict regulatory wordings, high risk operation and the requirement of constant monitoring of the hazardous substances. The healthcare segment is witnessing the fastest growth, fueled by increased recognition towards patient safety, waste management and disease control.

Regional Insights:

The high degree of standardization and regulation pertaining to workplace safety and environmental compliance through government agencies, such as OSHA, EPA, and ISO standards propelled North America to lead the Environment Health & Safety Market in 2025E, with a revenue share of around 36.02%.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to have the fastest-growing CAGR 8.66%, driven by rapid industrial growth, economic development and businesses focusing on becoming more sustainable and meeting strict regulatory norms for environmental protection.

Key Players:

Intelex Technologies

Wolters Kluwer

Sphera Solutions

Cority Software Inc.

VelocityEHS

Gensuite LLC

Quentic GmbH

IsoMetrix

ETQ LLC

SAP SE

UL Solutions

Ideagen PLC

ProcessMAP Corporation

Enviance Inc.

Dakota Software Corporation

ERM Group Inc. (Environmental Resources Management)

AECOM

Jacobs Solutions Inc.

Arcadis NV

Antea Group

Environment Health & Safety Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 8.15 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 14.45 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.44% From 2026 to 2033 Base Year 2025E Forecast Period 2026-2033 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Product (Software, Services)

• By Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-Premises)

• By Application (Health & Safety Management, Waste Management, Environmental & Sustainability Management, Energy & Water Management, Air Quality & Compliance Management, Incident & Risk Management, Other Applications)

• By End-use (Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Energy & Mining, Healthcare, Telecom & IT, Construction, General Manufacturing, Others) Customization Scope Available upon request Pricing Available upon request

Recent Developments:

In April 2025 , Intelex launched a Q1 product release enhancing EHSQ user experience, expanding training capabilities, adding environmental analytics modules, improving incident workflows, streamlining compliance processes, accelerating customer adoption, boosting platform usability, and strengthening enterprise operational resilience across EHSQ deployments.

, Intelex launched a Q1 product release enhancing EHSQ user experience, expanding training capabilities, adding environmental analytics modules, improving incident workflows, streamlining compliance processes, accelerating customer adoption, boosting platform usability, and strengthening enterprise operational resilience across EHSQ deployments. In January 2025, UL Solutions Inc. announced its ULTRUS EHS software platform was recognised as a Leader in the Verdantix Green Quadrant: EHS Software 2025 report, marking the first time the unified platform achieved this status and highlighting its strong regulatory library and global scalability.

