HyOrc Issues Update on Global Hydrogen Locomotive and Green Methanol Initiatives As Market Interest Grows

HOUSTON, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HyOrc Corporation (OTC: HYOR), an SEC-reporting, PCAOB audited, and ISO certified clean-energy company developing multi-fuel engines, green methanol production systems, and modular power solutions, today provided a public update on its global initiatives following increased independent media coverage of the company’s locomotive program.

Over the past week, multiple industry news outlets have reported on HyOrc’s work in hydrogen-ready locomotive retrofits and its partnership with Zero-Emission Locomotive Technologies, LLC (ZELTECH). This organic media attention reflects the growing interest in practical, cost-effective decarbonization solutions for heavy freight and passenger rail.

Technology & Integration Progress

HyOrc continues to mature its patented external-combustion engine platform, designed to operate on hydrogen, LPG & natural gas. The company is progressing through system integration steps with its partner ZELTECH, with additional engineering work underway to prepare the platform for pilot deployment with Dreamstar Lines in California (LA-SF) and other rail customers in the UK, EU and India. Deployment dates will depend on individual customer agreements, permitting, regulatory approvals, and operator scheduling.

Green Methanol Program

In parallel, HyOrc’s Portugal green fuels joint venture continues to prepare for construction of its first green methanol facility. The project is designed around long-term offtake and project-finance-friendly structures, supporting the company’s broader European expansion strategy.

Corporate Positioning

HyOrc remains focused on building a capital-light, contract-backed platform across three major decarbonization markets:

• Green Methanol

• Hydrogen Locomotive Retrofits

• Generator sets providing Hydrogen & Natural Gas Power

CEO Statement

“We appreciate the increased interest from rail and energy media, and we are encouraged by the level of engagement across multiple regions,” said Reginald Fubara, CEO of HyOrc Corporation. “Our focus remains on disciplined execution and ensuring that all material developments are communicated transparently through public channels.”

