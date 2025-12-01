Melexis: update on the share buy-back program

Press release - Regulated Information
Ieper, Belgium – 1 December 2025, 17.45 hrs CET
Further to the initiation of the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2024, Melexis reports the purchase of 56,000 Melexis shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 24 to 28 November 2025.
|Trade date
|Total shares purchased
|Average price (€)
|Min price (€)
|Max price (€)
|Buyback amount (€)
|24/11/2025
|13,000
|49.91
|49.68
|50.90
|648,886
|25/11/2025
|12,000
|49.81
|49.30
|50.15
|597,689
|26/11/2025
|11,000
|50.77
|49.56
|51.20
|558,481
|27/11/2025
|10,000
|52.10
|51.10
|52.30
|521,048
|28/11/2025
|10,000
|52.84
|52.35
|53.00
|528,400
|TOTAL
|56,000
|50.97
|49.30
|53.00
|2,854,504
As a result of purchases made since the launch of the share buy-back program for up to 850,000 shares, Melexis now holds 760,491 treasury shares.