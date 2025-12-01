Melexis: update on the share buy-back program

Press release - Regulated Information


Ieper, Belgium – 1 December 2025, 17.45 hrs CET

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2024, Melexis reports the purchase of 56,000 Melexis shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 24 to 28 November 2025.

Trade dateTotal shares purchasedAverage price (€)Min price (€)Max price (€)Buyback amount (€)
24/11/202513,00049.9149.6850.90648,886
25/11/202512,00049.8149.3050.15597,689
26/11/202511,00050.7749.5651.20558,481
27/11/202510,00052.1051.1052.30521,048
28/11/202510,00052.8452.3553.00528,400
TOTAL56,00050.9749.3053.002,854,504

As a result of purchases made since the launch of the share buy-back program for up to 850,000 shares, Melexis now holds 760,491 treasury shares.



