Melexis: update on the share buy-back program

Press release - Regulated Information





Ieper, Belgium – 1 December 2025, 17.45 hrs CET



Further to the initiation of the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2024, Melexis reports the purchase of 56,000 Melexis shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 24 to 28 November 2025.

Trade date Total shares purchased Average price (€) Min price (€) Max price (€) Buyback amount (€) 24/11/2025 13,000 49.91 49.68 50.90 648,886 25/11/2025 12,000 49.81 49.30 50.15 597,689 26/11/2025 11,000 50.77 49.56 51.20 558,481 27/11/2025 10,000 52.10 51.10 52.30 521,048 28/11/2025 10,000 52.84 52.35 53.00 528,400 TOTAL 56,000 50.97 49.30 53.00 2,854,504

As a result of purchases made since the launch of the share buy-back program for up to 850,000 shares, Melexis now holds 760,491 treasury shares.



