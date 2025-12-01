Regulated information
Paris, December 1, 2025
DISCLOSURE FISCAL 2026/04 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES
Period of: November 24 to November 28, 2025
Issuer: Pluxee N.V.
Class of Securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN NL0015001W49)
Aggregate presentation by day and by market.
|Issuer Code
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|24-Nov-25
|NL0015001W49
|29 570
|13,9068
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|24-Nov-25
|NL0015001W49
|16 023
|13,8655
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|24-Nov-25
|NL0015001W49
|1 000
|13,7270
|TQE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|25-Nov-25
|NL0015001W49
|30 737
|13,5599
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|25-Nov-25
|NL0015001W49
|18 917
|13,5341
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|25-Nov-25
|NL0015001W49
|1 730
|13,5383
|TQE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|26-Nov-25
|NL0015001W49
|25 996
|13,5822
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|26-Nov-25
|NL0015001W49
|19 936
|13,5541
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|26-Nov-25
|NL0015001W49
|3 500
|13,5050
|TQE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|27-Nov-25
|NL0015001W49
|31 247
|13,6934
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|27-Nov-25
|NL0015001W49
|13 340
|13,6863
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|27-Nov-25
|NL0015001W49
|329
|13,5941
|TQE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|28-Nov-25
|NL0015001W49
|30 318
|13,8057
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|28-Nov-25
|NL0015001W49
|19 661
|13,8107
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|28-Nov-25
|NL0015001W49
|1 500
|13,6800
|TQE
