Regulated information

Paris, December 1, 2025

DISCLOSURE FISCAL 2026/04 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES

Period of: November 24 to November 28, 2025

Issuer: Pluxee N.V.

Class of Securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN NL0015001W49)

Aggregate presentation by day and by market.

Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 24-Nov-25 NL0015001W49 29 570 13,9068 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 24-Nov-25 NL0015001W49 16 023 13,8655 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 24-Nov-25 NL0015001W49 1 000 13,7270 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 25-Nov-25 NL0015001W49 30 737 13,5599 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 25-Nov-25 NL0015001W49 18 917 13,5341 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 25-Nov-25 NL0015001W49 1 730 13,5383 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 26-Nov-25 NL0015001W49 25 996 13,5822 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 26-Nov-25 NL0015001W49 19 936 13,5541 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 26-Nov-25 NL0015001W49 3 500 13,5050 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 27-Nov-25 NL0015001W49 31 247 13,6934 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 27-Nov-25 NL0015001W49 13 340 13,6863 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 27-Nov-25 NL0015001W49 329 13,5941 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 28-Nov-25 NL0015001W49 30 318 13,8057 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 28-Nov-25 NL0015001W49 19 661 13,8107 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 28-Nov-25 NL0015001W49 1 500 13,6800 TQE



