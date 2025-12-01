DISCLOSURE FISCAL 2026/04 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES 

Paris, December 1, 2025

Period of: November 24 to November 28, 2025

Issuer: Pluxee N.V.

Class of Securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN NL0015001W49) 

Aggregate presentation by day and by market.

Issuer CodeTransaction dateISIN CodeDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiredPlatform
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8524-Nov-25NL0015001W4929 57013,9068XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8524-Nov-25NL0015001W4916 02313,8655DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8524-Nov-25NL0015001W491 00013,7270TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8525-Nov-25NL0015001W4930 73713,5599XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8525-Nov-25NL0015001W4918 91713,5341DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8525-Nov-25NL0015001W491 73013,5383TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8526-Nov-25NL0015001W4925 99613,5822XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8526-Nov-25NL0015001W4919 93613,5541DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8526-Nov-25NL0015001W493 50013,5050TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8527-Nov-25NL0015001W4931 24713,6934XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8527-Nov-25NL0015001W4913 34013,6863DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8527-Nov-25NL0015001W4932913,5941TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8528-Nov-25NL0015001W4930 31813,8057XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8528-Nov-25NL0015001W4919 66113,8107DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8528-Nov-25NL0015001W491 50013,6800TQE


About Pluxee

Pluxee is a global player in Employee Benefits and Engagement that operates in 28 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Well-being, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,600 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 37 million+ consumers and 1.7 million+ merchants. Conducting business for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on local communities, supporting well-being at work for employees and protecting the planet.

For more information: www.pluxeegroup.com

Contacts

Media
Cecilia de Pierrebourg
+33 6 03 30 46 98
cecilia.depierrebourg@pluxeegroup.com		Analysts and Investors
Pauline Bireaud
+ 33 6 22 58 83 51
pauline.bireaud@pluxeegroup.com

