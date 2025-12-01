Information regarding executed transactions within the framework of a share buyback programme (outside the liquidity agreement) from 24 to 28 November

(In accordance with article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse Regulation and article 3(3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programmes and stabilisation measures)

As announced on Thursday 30 October 2025, Ayvens started on Friday 31 October 2025, an ordinary share buyback programme for a maximum amount of EUR 360 million for the purpose of shares cancellation.

Ayvens received all necessary authorisations from supervisory authorities. These buybacks are carried out in compliance with the conditions, notably regarding the maximum price, set forth by General Shareholders' Meeting held on 19 May 2025 and presented in the description released on 20 May 2025, as well as in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation. They are performed on the trading platforms on which Ayvens shares are listed for trading or are traded, including the regulated market of Euronext Paris. The liquidity contract concluded with BNP Paribas Exane has also temporarily been suspended throughout the buyback period.

Purchases performed from 24 November to 28 November 2025 are described below. As of 28 November, 2025, Ayvens has completed 94.8% of its share buyback programme, representing 3.9%1 of its share capital.

Issuer name: Ayvens SA – LEI 969500E7V019H9NP7427

Reference of the financial instrument: ISIN FR0013258662

Period: from 24 to 28 November 2025

Purchases performed by Ayvens SA during the period

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer’s name Issuer’s code (LEI) Transaction date ISIN code Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of shares Value in EUR Market (MIC code) AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 24/11/2025 FR0013258662 124,094 10.71 1,328,703 XPAR AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 24/11/2025 FR0013258662 148,356 10.70 1,587,847 DXE AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 24/11/2025 FR0013258662 28,138 10.70 301,185 TQE AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 24/11/2025 FR0013258662 25,676 10.71 274,917 AQE AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 25/11/2025 FR0013258662 79,051 10.81 854,503 XPAR AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 25/11/2025 FR0013258662 135,321 10.79 1,460,788 DXE AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 25/11/2025 FR0013258662 29,393 10.79 317,110 TQE AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 25/11/2025 FR0013258662 26,653 10.79 287,505 AQE AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 26/11/2025 FR0013258662 74,025 10.89 805,973 XPAR AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 26/11/2025 FR0013258662 138,316 10.87 1,503,496 DXE AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 26/11/2025 FR0013258662 30,500 10.88 331,876 TQE AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 26/11/2025 FR0013258662 27,500 10.88 299,325 AQE AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 27/11/2025 FR0013258662 59,938 10.99 658,906 XPAR AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 27/11/2025 FR0013258662 119,242 11.00 1,311,178 DXE AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 27/11/2025 FR0013258662 31,350 11.00 344,897 TQE AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 27/11/2025 FR0013258662 28,350 10.99 311,644 AQE AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 28/11/2025 FR0013258662 60,293 11.01 663,943 XPAR AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 28/11/2025 FR0013258662 118,794 11.00 1,306,319 DXE AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 28/11/2025 FR0013258662 23,627 11.00 259,934 TQE AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 28/11/2025 FR0013258662 26,500 11.00 291,596 AQE TOTAL 1,335,117 10.86

[1] Ratio between the number of shares repurchased and the 816,960,428 shares comprising the current share capital.

