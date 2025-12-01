Information regarding executed transactions within the framework of a share buyback programme (outside the liquidity agreement) from 24 to 28 November

(In accordance with article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse Regulation and article 3(3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programmes and stabilisation measures)

As announced on Thursday 30 October 2025, Ayvens started on Friday 31 October 2025, an ordinary share buyback programme for a maximum amount of EUR 360 million for the purpose of shares cancellation.

Ayvens received all necessary authorisations from supervisory authorities. These buybacks are carried out in compliance with the conditions, notably regarding the maximum price, set forth by General Shareholders' Meeting held on  19 May 2025 and presented in the description released on 20 May 2025, as well as in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation. They are performed on the trading platforms on which Ayvens shares are listed for trading or are traded, including the regulated market of Euronext Paris. The liquidity contract concluded with BNP Paribas Exane has also temporarily been suspended throughout the buyback period.

Purchases performed from 24 November to 28 November 2025 are described below. As of 28 November, 2025, Ayvens has completed 94.8% of its share buyback programme, representing 3.9%1 of its share capital.

Issuer name: Ayvens SA – LEI 969500E7V019H9NP7427

Reference of the financial instrument: ISIN FR0013258662

Period: from 24 to 28 November 2025

Purchases performed by Ayvens SA during the period

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer’s nameIssuer’s code (LEI)Transaction dateISIN codeTotal daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average purchase price of sharesValue in EURMarket (MIC code)
AYVENS SA969500E7V019H9NP742724/11/2025FR0013258662      124,09410.71  1,328,703XPAR
AYVENS SA969500E7V019H9NP742724/11/2025FR0013258662       148,35610.70 1,587,847DXE
AYVENS SA969500E7V019H9NP742724/11/2025FR0013258662         28,13810.70      301,185TQE
AYVENS SA969500E7V019H9NP742724/11/2025FR0013258662        25,67610.71      274,917AQE
AYVENS SA969500E7V019H9NP742725/11/2025FR0013258662         79,05110.81     854,503XPAR
AYVENS SA969500E7V019H9NP742725/11/2025FR0013258662      135,32110.79  1,460,788DXE
AYVENS SA969500E7V019H9NP742725/11/2025FR0013258662         29,39310.79       317,110TQE
AYVENS SA969500E7V019H9NP742725/11/2025FR0013258662        26,65310.79      287,505AQE
AYVENS SA969500E7V019H9NP742726/11/2025FR0013258662         74,02510.89      805,973XPAR
AYVENS SA969500E7V019H9NP742726/11/2025FR0013258662       138,31610.87   1,503,496DXE
AYVENS SA969500E7V019H9NP742726/11/2025FR0013258662        30,50010.88      331,876TQE
AYVENS SA969500E7V019H9NP742726/11/2025FR0013258662        27,50010.88      299,325AQE
AYVENS SA969500E7V019H9NP742727/11/2025FR0013258662        59,93810.99     658,906XPAR
AYVENS SA969500E7V019H9NP742727/11/2025FR0013258662     119,24211.00   1,311,178DXE
AYVENS SA969500E7V019H9NP742727/11/2025FR0013258662       31,35011.00     344,897TQE
AYVENS SA969500E7V019H9NP742727/11/2025FR0013258662         28,35010.99      311,644AQE
AYVENS SA969500E7V019H9NP742728/11/2025FR0013258662        60,29311.01     663,943XPAR
AYVENS SA969500E7V019H9NP742728/11/2025FR0013258662       118,79411.00 1,306,319DXE
AYVENS SA969500E7V019H9NP742728/11/2025FR0013258662         23,62711.00     259,934TQE
AYVENS SA969500E7V019H9NP742728/11/2025FR0013258662       26,50011.00     291,596AQE
        
   TOTAL 1,335,11710.86  

[1] Ratio between the number of shares repurchased and the 816,960,428 shares comprising the current share capital.

About Ayvens
 
Ayvens is a leading global sustainable mobility player committed to making life flow better. We’ve been improving mobility for decades, providing full-service leasing, flexible subscription services, fleet management and multi-mobility solutions to large international corporates, SMEs, professionals and private individuals.

With more than 14,000 employees across 41 countries, 3.2		 million vehicles and the world’s largest multi-brand EV fleet, we are in a unique position to lead the way to net zero and spearhead the digital transformation of the mobility sector. The company is listed on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0013258662; Ticker: AYV). Societe Generale Group is Ayvens majority shareholder.

Find out more at ayvens.com


 
Press contact
Elise Boorée
Communications Department
Tel: +33 (0)6 25 01 24 16
elise.booree@ayvens.com		   




