National Advertising Division Will Refer Rascals to the Federal Trade Commission for Failure to Comply with Compliance Inquiry Recommendation

New York, NY, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a compliance review stemming from a prior decision (Case #7376) and concerns submitted by The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G), BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division will refer Rascals International Limited to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) for failure to comply with the National Advertising Division’s (NAD) recommendation in the underlying case.

At issue for NAD were claims regarding leak protection, customer satisfaction, and consumer reviews for Rascals brand diapers. In August 2025, P&G raised concerns about ongoing noncompliant claims appearing on Rascals’ website, and NAD requested that Rascals provide an update on its compliance efforts.

In the underlying case, NAD recommended that the claims “Parents are Happier with Rascals” and “210,000+ 5-star reviews of Rascals Products” * “Based on all reviews of Rascals diapers, training pants and wipes across websites globally, including incentivized and organic reviews” be discontinued or modified to reflect sound and credible counts of its 5-star reviews. Rascals agreed to comply with NAD’s recommendations.

NAD also noted that Rascals had agreed to permanently discontinue the claim “12 hours of advanced leak protection” and based on that representation, NAD did not review that claim on the merits.

12 Hours of Advanced Leak Protection

In general, NAD’s compliance review extends to the same or substantially similar claims to those originally challenged but does not apply to new claims. Rascals revised its leak protection claim to say “up to 12 hours of protection,” arguing that this “new” claim was not appropriate for a compliance review. NAD determined that the up to claim is in fact substantially similar to the original claim “12 hours of advanced leak protection” and therefore recommended that it be discontinued.

Parents Are Happier with Rascals

The “Parents are Happier with Rascals” appeared on Rascals’ website for five months after the initial case concluded. Website claims, particularly those on a company’s own website, can be modified more expeditiously than claims in other formats, and priority should be given to those claims among all claims that should be discontinued. Rascals indicated that the challenged claim no longer appears on the website.

“210,000 5-Star Reviews Globally”

Rascals stated that it conducted an audit and re-evaluation of its 5-star reviews and revised its “210,000+ 5-star reviews of Rascals Products” claim based on the result of its audit. NAD found the revised claim, “210,000 5-Star Reviews Globally,” to be substantially similar to the challenged claim and recommended that it be discontinued or modified to reflect sound and credible counts of its 5-star reviews.

The revised associated disclosure, “Based on all reviews of Rascals diapers, training pants and wipes across websites globally, including incentivized and organic reviews,” appears immediately adjacent to the claim. However, NAD determined that while the revised disclosure is clear and conspicuous on the Rascals website, it is neither clear nor conspicuous when appearing in the product listing, where it appears via a small, hyperlinked footnote in a block of disclosures. NAD recommended that any disclosures be clearly and conspicuously displayed on the same page and immediately adjacent to the claim they modify.

Rascals refused to comply with NAD’s recommendation concerning the “up to 12 hours of protection” claim. Consequently, NAD will refer the matter to the FTC and to the platforms on which the advertising appeared and with which NAD has a reporting relationship.

