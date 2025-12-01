JDH AI launches an AI-driven blockchain platform, opening up new avenues for financial investors.

London, United Kingdom, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For years, artificial intelligence computing power has been the domain of large technology companies, top research labs, and institutions with massive data centers. Now, JDH AI (JDH WEALTH LTD), a UK-based fintech innovation company, has announced the upcoming launch of its AI-powered digital asset management platform. JDH AI aims to combine AI and blockchain technologies, marking a new chapter in smart finance—the fusion of AI automation, blockchain transparency, and sustainable computing—aimed at empowering digital investors in the global cryptocurrency market.

Driven by the rapid development of artificial intelligence, large-scale models, blockchain, and the metaverse, computing power has become a new carrier of digital assets, and the global demand for GPU computing power continues to grow. Industry analysis shows that computing power has transformed from "behind-the-scenes technical support" into a core resource for enterprises and individuals, and its value is even regarded as "digital gold." JDHAI has seized this trend and launched a "computing power as an asset" model, allowing users to participate in the global computing power network without hardware investment, thereby obtaining transparent and stable daily computing power revenue.





Since its inception in 2015, JDHAI has been dedicated to providing technology-driven long-term asset allocation solutions for institutional and high-net-worth clients. Unlike traditional financial investments, JDHAI focuses on high-performance computing (HPC) and GPU cluster infrastructure to support the development of artificial intelligence, big data analytics, blockchain, and cloud computing ecosystems.

The JDHAI platform currently supports a variety of mainstream cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Litecoin (LTC), providing secure and transparent services to users worldwide.

This app allows users to view earnings progress, manage contracts, and adjust basic settings in real time on their mobile phones. Whether commuting, during work breaks, or in daily life, the earnings system runs automatically in the background, providing continuous earnings without any additional effort.

A representative from the platform stated that the purpose of launching the mobile application is to enable users unfamiliar with Web3 to smoothly enter the field of crypto finance, making computing power revenue more accessible and usable, rather than just a domain for professionals.

JDHAI's Six Major Advantages:

Real mobile income experience

The simple and intuitive interface allows you to monitor earnings and manage contracts at any time, making it more convenient than traditional trading platforms.

Professional-grade security

Offline cold wallets combine the security of McAfee® and Cloudflare® to ensure the safety of your funds and information. This multi-layered security system provides professional-grade protection for user accounts.

Supports multiple mainstream crypto assets

It supports deposits and settlements for a variety of mainstream digital assets, including BTC, ETH, DOGE, XRP, SOL, LTC, USDT, etc.

Smart Hosting Service

Simply select a contract to enable smart escrow, allowing you to easily enjoy a true "passive income" model.

Stable operation and technical support around the clock

The application runs 24/7. Users can contact the technical team at any time to resolve any issues, ensuring a smooth and worry-free earning experience.

Alliance Plan

Earn referral commissions of up to 1.5%-4.5% by inviting friends, allowing you to easily earn passive income without investment.

Start reaping rich rewards in just three simple steps:

Sign up – Sign up now to receive a $15 free trial bonus. Choose a plan – Select a short-term or long-term plan (1-50 days available). Start earning rewards – track daily rewards and withdraw them in your preferred tokens.





These performance figures are not speculative but based on real-world usage data from millions of users. This is thanks to JDHAI's AI-driven profit optimization engine and results-oriented computing power model.

Click here to learn more about AI contracts.

About JDHAI

JDH WEALTH LTD (operating under the JDH AI brand) is a UK-based fintech company founded in 2015. It focuses on the integration of artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies, serving over 9 million users in 190 countries and regions worldwide. The company is committed to providing users with secure, convenient, and efficient digital passive income solutions through technological innovation, enabling users to manage Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, and other cryptocurrencies through intelligent, compliant, and transparent digital solutions.

For full details and participation instructions, please visit: https://jdhxkj.com/

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended that you conduct due diligence, including consulting a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrencies and securities.