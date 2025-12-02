New Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reaches Critical Phase 6 Milestone With Less Than 5% Supply Remaining

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) , a new crypto project building a decentralized lending system, has reached a major milestone as Phase 6 of its presale drops below 5% remaining supply. The project reports steady growth in both funding and community participation, marking one of the most active periods since the presale began in early 2025.





Phase 6 Nears Completion as Demand Rises

According to the project’s latest update, Phase 6 has reached a critical stage with nearly all tokens allocated. With less than 5% of the available supply left, this has become one of the fastest-moving phases so far. The pace of contributions has increased over the last several days, reflecting continued interest as the presale progresses toward its next pricing level.

Mutuum Finance began at $0.01 in its first phase. It now sits at $0.035, representing a 250% increase during early development. This steady climb has taken place before the protocol’s first version has launched, which places added attention on the remaining supply in Phase 6.

Mutuum Finance has raised $19.1 million to date. The project also reports more than 18,300 holders, showing widespread participation across different regions. Over 810 million MUTM tokens have been purchased since the presale opened.

The total supply of MUTM is 4 billion tokens, with 1.82 billion allocated for the presale. This allocation makes up 45.5% of the entire supply, placing a significant portion of tokens in the hands of early community members. The team states that this structure supports broad distribution and long-term network involvement. As Phase 6 approaches full allocation, the project’s dashboards show increased traffic and higher volume from both new and returning contributors.

What Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Is Building

Mutuum Finance is developing a decentralized lending protocol with two connected lending environments. The system allows users to supply assets such as ETH or USDT. In return, they receive mtTokens, which increase in value as borrowers repay interest.

The project uses dynamic borrowing rates and collateral rules to manage liquidity. When borrowing demand rises, rates adjust to maintain healthy balances. If collateral drops too far, liquidations occur to protect the protocol. This structure is intended to create stable lending conditions across different market cycles.

Mutuum Finance also plans to introduce a USD-pegged stablecoin. The stablecoin will be minted and burned on demand and backed by borrower interest. The team views this as an important step for expanding liquidity and supporting more active lending markets.

Security has been highlighted as a core priority for the project. Mutuum Finance completed a CertiK audit and received a 90/100 Token Scan score, placing it among the stronger-rated early-stage DeFi systems.

In addition, Halborn Security is reviewing the lending and borrowing contracts before the protocol’s launch. The team also operates a $50,000 bug bounty, allowing outside developers to report vulnerabilities ahead of the testnet release.

The project will use Chainlink price feeds to maintain accurate pricing for lending and collateral. It will also use fallback oracles, aggregated pricing, and on-chain exchange data when liquidity is available. These systems help ensure correct liquidation triggers and protect users from price irregularities.





V1 Testnet Scheduled for Q4 2025

Mutuum Finance confirmed through its official X account that the V1 testnet will launch on the Sepolia network in Q4 2025. The first version will include the liquidity pool, mtTokens, the debt-tracking system, and the liquidator bot. ETH and USDT will be supported at launch.

The team states that V1 will mark the transition from internal development to public testing. It will allow users to interact with basic features, inspect protocol activity, and share early feedback. This testnet is also expected to prepare the system for future multi-chain expansion.

Mutuum Finance continues to report strong participation in its 24-hour leaderboard, a system that rewards the top contributor each day with $500 in MUTM. The leaderboard has played a role in sustaining consistent interest during quieter market periods and supports regular engagement from the community.

The project also accepts card payments, providing a straightforward method for buyers who prefer simpler funding options. This has helped broaden participation and increase overall accessibility.

As Phase 6 moves toward completion, the project has noted an increase in both small and large contributions. Several whale entries were recorded within the last week, including a $100K transaction. These larger purchases have contributed to the rapid movement of the remaining supply.

Outlook as Phase 6 Approaches Full Allocation

With less than 5% of Phase 6 remaining, Mutuum Finance is entering one of the most important periods of its presale timeline. The combination of strong funding, a growing user base, audited contracts, and a confirmed testnet has positioned the project as one of the more active new DeFi crypto entries in the DeFi space. As the presale prepares to transition into its next phase, the team is expected to release further updates on development progress, network features, and testing schedules.