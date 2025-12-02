Dmitry Shubov Remarks On Common Errors Southeast Asian Businesses Make When Entering the U.S. Market

CEBU CITY, Philippines, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entering the United States market promises great opportunities for an international business, but doing so correctly and maintaining compliance can be riddled with challenges. With more businesses trying to enter the largest buying market in the world, the need for expert guidance and direction will continue to be in demand.

Though the U.S. market is the largest and most lucrative, it hosts a landscape of complexities that most non-U.S. businesses would not be familiar with, such as language nuances, cultural differences, consumer preferences, and regulatory requirements.

Below are some key challenges that international businesses commonly face when entering the U.S. market:

Regulatory Compliance: The U.S. has federal, state, and local levels of regulatory requirements, such as the FDA for food and drugs, the FCC for communications, and business-specific laws, like antitrust and consumer protection, along with employment laws like wage and hour and anti-discrimination.

Market Research: Accurate market research is essential to determine the potential customers, analyze competitors, assess market demand, and determine optimal pricing and distribution strategies.

Operational Challenges: Setting up operations for your business in the U.S. involves legal entity formation, financial management, hiring employees, managing logistics, payroll, and more.



"Bringing a business to the U.S. involves a maze of obligations that can be easily missed if you are unfamiliar with U.S. regulations. Expert guidance can be the determining factor between success and failure," says Dmitry Shubov, Founder of Dmitry Shubov Consulting.

Whether a business is in the Philippines, Singapore, or anywhere else in Southeast Asia, businesses that are planning to enter the U.S. market are urged to utilize expert guidance when navigating the complexities of U.S. market entry.

