Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy (PCNL) System Market Forecast: USD 2.7 Billion by 2034 at 7.25% CAGR

Ottawa, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global percutaneous nephrolithotomy (PCNL) system market size is calculated at USD 1.44 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 2.7 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 7.25% for the forecasted period, driven by the increasing kidney stone cases and growing innovations.

Key Takeaways

North America held a major revenue of 38% share of the market in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the percutaneous nephrolithotomy (PCNL) system market during the forecast period.

By product/system component, the nephroscopes & endoscopes segment held a major revenue of 25% share of the market in 2024.

By product/system component, the lithotripsy generators & probes segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the market between 2025 and 2034.

By procedure type/approach, the standard (conventional) PCNL segment held a major revenue of 40% share of the market in 2024.

By procedure type/approach, the mini-PCNL/miniaturized PCNL segment is expected to be the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period.

By device type, the reusable rigid/video nephroscopes segment held a major revenue of 55% share of the market in 2024.

By device type, the single-use/disposable scopes & sheaths segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period.

By end-user/facility type, the hospitals (tertiary & general hospitals) segment held a major revenue of 60% share of the market in 2024.

By end-user/facility type, the ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs)/day-case units segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period.

What are the Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy (PCNL) Systems?

The percutaneous nephrolithotomy (PCNL) system market is driven by increasing kidney stone incidences and advancements in minimally invasive surgical techniques. The percutaneous nephrolithotomy (PCNL) systems refer to the set of medical instruments and devices that utilize a minimally invasive approach to kidney stone removal. The instruments and devices used help to remove complex or large kidney stones, their fragments, as well as in their diagnosis.

What are the Major Growth Drivers in the Market?

The growing demand for disposable devices is the major driver in the percutaneous nephrolithotomy (PCNL) system market. With the increasing focus on infection control and to minimize the sterilization burden, the demand for these systems are increasing. Additionally, growing technological advancements, a shift towards ambulatory surgical centres, and rising awareness are some of the other market drivers.

What are the Key Drifts in the Market?

The percutaneous nephrolithotomy (PCNL) system market has been expanding due to the growing acquisitions to launch and enhance their use.

In August 2025, a definitive agreement was announced between Terumo Corporation and OrganOx Limited for the acquisition of all outstanding shares of OrganOx, where approximately USD 1.5 billion was announced as the total transaction value.



What is the Significant Challenge in the Market?

High cost acts as the major limitation in the percutaneous nephrolithotomy (PCNL) system market. The instruments and devices used in these systems are expensive, which limits their adoption rates. Additionally, risk of complications, sterilization challenge, and competition from other treatment alternatives are the other market challenges.

Regional Analysis

Why did North America Dominate the Market in 2024?

In 2024, North America captured the biggest revenue share of 38% in the percutaneous nephrolithotomy (PCNL) system market, due to the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure. The growing cases of kidney stones due to lifestyle changes and obesity have increased the use of PCNL systems. The growth in healthcare investments also increased their adoption and promoted their innovations. All these factors, along with stringent regulations, contributed to the market growth.

What Made the Asia Pacific Grow Rapidly in the Market in 2024?

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the percutaneous nephrolithotomy (PCNL) system market during the forecast period, due to growing incidences of kidney stone patients. At the same time, the expanding healthcare sector is increasing the adoption of these systems, where the growing investments are encouraging their advancements. A growing number of urologists, government initiatives, and medical tourism are also increasing their demand and are driving the adoption of minimally invasive techniques, promoting the market growth.

Segmental Insights

By product/system component analysis

Why Did the Nephroscopes & Endoscopes Segment Dominate in the Market in 2024?

By product/system component, the nephroscopes & endoscopes segment led the market with a 25% share in 2024, as it is the core instrument for PCNL. This increased their use as a primary tool for the kidney stones removal, diagnosis, and therapeutic kidney procedures. Moreover, their frequent upgrades increased their adoption rates.

By product/system component, the lithotripsy generators & probes segment is expected to show the highest growth between 2025 and 2034, due to a growing shift towards minimally invasive stone fragmentation. At the same time, the growing production volumes are increasing their demand, which is increasing their innovations and combination with other technologies.

By procedure type/approach analysis

Which Procedure Type/Approach Type Segment Held the Dominating Share of the Market in 2024?

By procedure type/approach, the standard (conventional) PCNL segment held the dominating share of 40% in the market in 2024, as it is broadly accepted as a first-line option for the removal of kidney stones that are more than 2 cm. They also provided higher success rates, which increased their use in complex cases. Their wide availability also increased their accessibility and use, driving their acceptance rates.

By procedure type/approach, the mini-PCNL/miniaturized PCNL segment is expected to show the fastest growth rate during the predicted time, due to its less invasive technique, which reduces the chances of complications and excessive bleeding. Moreover, they promote faster recovery, which is increasing their demand. They are also being used to remove moderate-sized stones, where companies are focusing on their innovations.

By device type analysis

What Made Reusable Rigid/Video Nephroscopes the Dominant Segment in the Market in 2024?

By device type, the reusable rigid/video nephroscopes segment led the market with 55% share in 2024, due to their high durability and long service life. They provided enhanced accuracy, high-resolution imaging, and efficiency, which increased their use by urologists. Moreover, they were preferred in complex cases.

By device type, the single-use/disposable scopes & sheaths segment is expected to show the highest growth during the predicted time, as they help in reducing the sterilization burden. At the same time, they eliminate the risk of any damage or contamination of the devices, which increases their use. This, in turn, is increasing their sales in emergency conditions.

By end-user/facility type analysis

How the Hospitals (Tertiary & General Hospitals) Segment Dominated the Market in 2024?

By end-user/facility type, the hospitals (tertiary & general hospitals) segment held the largest share of 60% in the market in 2024, due to high PCNL procedural volumes. Moreover, the presence of specialized urology departments increases the use of various tools and devices for complex or emergency kidney stone removal operations. They also provided reimbursement policies, which attracted the patients.

By end-user/facility type, the ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs)/day-case units segment is expected to show the fastest growth rate during the upcoming years, as they offer lower treatment costs and shorter waiting times. Additionally, they also provide minimally invasive PCNL techniques, which are driving their use. Moreover, the growing adoption of advanced devices is also increasing the dependence on them.

Recent Developments in the Market

In October 2025, a Breakthrough Device Designation (BDD) was granted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to the Avvio Enhanced Lithotripsy System (ELS) by Avvio Medical, Inc. The potential to reduce complications, expand access to minimally invasive, anesthesia-sparing kidney stone care, and enhance outcomes is highlighted through this designation.



Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy (PCNL) System Market Key Players List

Coloplast A/S

Electro Medical Systems SA

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Teleflex Incorporated

Terumo Corporation

Dornier MedTech GmbH

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Advin Urology

Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

Well Lead Medical Co., Ltd.

Attikouris Enterprises Ltd.

Allenger Medical Systems Ltd.

Guangzhou Potent Optotronic Technology Co., Ltd.

Rocamed SAM

Surgimedik



Segments Covered in The Report

By Product/System Component

Nephroscopes & Endoscopes

Rigid nephroscopes

Semi-rigid/flexible nephroscopes

Lithotripsy Generators & Probes

Holmium laser probes

Ultrasonic lithotriptors

Pneumatic/ballistic devices

Access Sheaths, Dilators & Tract Kits

Amplatz sheaths, balloon dilators, single-shot dilators

PCNL Procedure Kits

Guidewires & Access Needles

Nephrostomy Catheters & Tubing

Visualization & Imaging

Ancillaries/Consumables

Navigation/Software/Integrated Systems



By Procedure Type/Approach

Standard (Conventional) PCNL

Mini-PCNL/Miniaturized PCNL

Ultra-mini/Micro-PCNL

Supine PCNL vs Prone PCNL

Tubeless PCNL/Day-case PCNL protocols

Staged/Combined procedures

By Device Type

Reusable Rigid/Video Nephroscopes

Single-use/Disposable Scopes & Sheaths

Disposable Access Kits/Dilator Sets

Reusable Ancillary Instruments

By End-User/Facility Type

Hospitals (tertiary & general hospitals)

Urology ORs, high-volume stone centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)/Day-case units)

Specialty Urology Clinics/Stone Centers

Academic & Research Centers



By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America



Europe

Western Europe Germany Italy France Netherlands Spain Portugal Belgium Ireland UK Iceland Switzerland Poland Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Austria

Russia & Belarus

Türkiye

Albania

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Taiwan

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand,

ASEAN Countries (Singapore, Malaysia)

South Korea

Rest of APAC

MEA

GCC Countries

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Qatar

Kuwait

Oman

Bahrain

South Africa

Egypt

Rest of MEA

