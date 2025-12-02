BOSTON, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peer To Peer Network, Inc. (OTC: PTOP), the original inventor of the digital business card, or “Electronic Interactive Business Card Mobile Software System With Customer Relationship Management Database” announced today that it has formally retained a law firm to enforce its fully granted U.S. Utility Patents 10,616,368 and 10,270,880. This strategic action positions PTOP to consolidate and lead a digital business card industry projected to reach $300 billion by 2032.





On November 25th, PTOP engaged LSC IP – Lambert, Shortell, Connaughton out of 100 Franklin Street, Boston, MA. Patent & Trademark Attorneys Serving Boston & Nashua New Hampshire - Lambert Shortell & Connaughton Law Firm LSC IP’s knowledgeable and results-oriented litigation team has a successful track record of handing complex intellectual property disputes in district courts, state courts, and the United States Patent & Trademark Office. When litigation and other IP enforcement controversies arise, LSC IP’s experienced trial lawyers are eager to protect and advance the interests of clients. Attorneys at the firm have litigated cases before juries and judges on behalf of and against individuals, small businesses, large corporations, individual states, and the United States of America. The firm’s current litigation team has a proven record in representing clients that range from large multinational companies to local businesses.

And the message is simple:

The era of infringing on MOBICARD’s patented technology is over.

Chairman & CEO Joshua Sodaitis, inventor of the patented electronic interactive business card system, stated that the company’s goal is not to eliminate competitors, but to unify the market under one powerful ecosystem.

“Having our competitors come under the tent of PTOP will not only enhance the brand but help them grow and prosper,” said Sodaitis.

“As the inventor of the digital business card, I would rather not put people out of business. I would rather they join our team, keep their organizations in place, and merge into Peer To Peer Network. Together, we can build a much stronger entity that benefits all founders involved.”

PTOP’s patents cover the foundational architecture that today powers nearly every digital business card platform. With enforcement actions now underway, the company intends to offer competitors three clear options:

Merge with PTOP Pay a licensing fee Enter a royalty agreement for every product sold





THE WRIGHT BROTHERS DID IT FIRST. NOW PTOP IS DOING IT.

The move echoes one of the most famous examples of U.S. patent enforcement—the Wright Brothers, who leveraged their aircraft control system patent to shape and protect the early aviation industry. Their success established the model for how strong utility patents can structure an entire market.

Just as the Wright Brothers shaped and controlled the aviation industry with a single groundbreaking patent, PTOP is preparing to reshape the entire digital business card landscape.

The comparison isn’t metaphorical — it’s tactical.

“Our utility patents are fully granted, enforceable, and extremely powerful. We will use them exactly the way the Wright Brothers used theirs — with precision, confidence, and the intention to define an entire industry.” — Joshua Sodaitis, Chairman & CEO, Inventor of the Digital Business.

Sodaitis continued: “PTOP is committed to protecting the technology we developed while maintaining a collaborative posture toward companies currently infringing on our patents. We see clear pathways for constructive engagement, including licensing and partnership agreements.”

In a forceful message to the entire sector, Chairman & CEO Joshua Sodaitis made PTOP’s intentions crystal clear:

“We created this category. We own the patents. We set the rules.

PTOP is here to unify the market — voluntarily or otherwise.”

And with global adoption accelerating, it’s fair to say:

PTOP’s consolidation plan may establish the company as the unavoidable, unshakeable market leader.

With the digital business card sector now scaling globally, some analysts believe the consolidation strategy may establish PTOP as the definitive industry leader. The company is getting ready to enter discussions with multiple competitors and expects additional updates in the coming weeks.





About Peer To Peer Network (PTOP)

Peer To Peer Network, Inc. is a publicly traded technology company (OTC: PTOP) and the original inventor of the digital business card. With multiple fully granted U.S. utility patents protecting its electronic interactive business card system, PTOP is positioned as the category creator and future consolidator of a projected $300 billion market. PTOP is headquartered in Massachusetts and operates the new AI division, PTOP Intelligence Labs.

