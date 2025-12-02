Solar Panel Recycling Market Size to Worth $1496.17 million by 2033, at 15.96% CAGR | Research Report by SNS Insider

Austin, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar Panel Recycling Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Solar Panel Recycling Market size was valued at USD 457.63 million in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 1496.17 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 15.96% over of 2026-2033.”

Increasing Adoption of Solar Panels to Boost Market Growth Globally

One of the main factors driving the solar panel recycling sector is the rapid global use of solar panels, which increases the volume of end-of-life panels that need to be disposed of. Government rules and environmental standards are pushing manufacturers and recyclers to embrace sustainable processes, recovering valuable resources like silicon, silver, and rare metals in the process. The trend toward beneficial recycling is further supported by rising raw material prices, which lower production costs and lessen dependency on basic materials. Market opportunities arise from breakthrough technologies, such as the laser and chemical recycling approaches, which enhance recovery rates and have less impact on the environment.

Solar Panel Recycling Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 457.63 Million Market Size by 2033 USD 1496.17 Million CAGR CAGR of 15.96% From 2026 to 2033 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (Mechanical, Thermal, and Laser)

• By Shelf Life (Early Loss, and Normal Loss)

• By Technique (Monocrystalline, Polycrystalline, and Thin Film)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Type

In 2024, mechanical recycling technique held the largest market share in the solar panel recycling market, and it was about 56.4%. The growth is propelling as it is used by many as it is easy and cost effective, and a well-established infrastructure exists for the dismantling and crushing of panels to separate recoverable glazing, aluminum frames and limited semiconductors. The laser recycling type is estimated to grow faster than all other types over 2025-2032, with the highest CAGR due to the high-precision recovery of valuable materials including silicon and silver by this method generates very little waste and consumes very little energy.

By Shelf Life

The "Normal Loss" segments accounted for the largest segmental shares of 63.6% in the solar panel recycling market in 2024 as they are high-volume, low variability, and predictable in condition, which lets recycling facilities design and operate efficiently under cost-effective conditions. For the period of 2025–2032, the "Early Loss" segment is projected to gain the fastest CAGR. With large deployments of solar taking place in a variety of geographical regions, early-loss panels are becoming more prevalent.

By Technique

In 2024, the Monocrystalline segment held the dominant position in the solar panel recycling market share, accounting for 45.6% of the total share as they are the mainstream product in the market as they are the highest efficiency type and generally have a long lifecycle, creating a large global installed base. The Thin Film segment is expected to post the highest CAGR over 2025-2032 as thin film panels, such as those made from cadmium telluride (CdTe) and copper indium gallium selenide (CIGS) are now being employed in utility scale projects.

Regional Insights:

Europe accounted for 34.2% of the overall share of the market for solar panel recycling in 2024. It also maintains leadership in part due to a strong regional focus on sustainability, extensive recycling infrastructure, and existing environmental regulations.

During the forecast period of 2025-2032, the solar panel recycling market is expected to grow fastest in Asia Pacific with a CAGR of 16.85%. This rapidly increasing rate of solar installs in the region is creating an increasingly larger pipeline of aging PV modules needing to be disposed of in the next few years.

Recent News:

In February 2024 , SolarCycle announced plans to build a USD 344 million solar glass manufacturing facility in Cedartown, Georgia, utilizing recycled materials from decommissioned panels.

, SolarCycle announced plans to build a USD 344 million solar glass manufacturing facility in Cedartown, Georgia, utilizing recycled materials from decommissioned panels. In 2024, PV CYCLE Belgium achieved a significant milestone by recycling 1,491 tons of photovoltaic panels in 2024, more than doubling the previous year's amount. This accomplishment underscores the growing efforts in solar panel recycling within Europe.

