Neuropathic Pain Market Size to Surpass $15.37 Billion by 2033, Driven by Surging Prevalence of Diabetes, Cancer Cases & Advances in Non-Opioid Therapies – SNS Insider

Neuropathic Pain Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 8.15 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 15.37 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.29% From 2026 to 2033 Base Year 2025E Forecast Period 2026-2033 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Drug Class (Anticonvulsants, Tricyclic Antidepressants (TCA), Opioids, Capsaicinoids, Others)

• By Application (Diabetic Neuropathy, Chemotherapy Induced Neuropathy, Sciatic Neuropathy, Others)

• By Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral)

• By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Segment Analysis:

By Drug Class

Anticonvulsants led the market with a share of 35.20% as they have been proved effective in stabilization of nerve activity and reduction of abnormal pain signaling. Tricyclic Antidepressants (TCA) is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 8.50% driven by their acquitted performance in treating chronic neuropathic symptoms and dual mechanism of action involving serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake inhibition.

By Application

In 2025, Chemotherapy Induced Neuropathy led the market with a share of 40.30% driven by increasing number of cancer patients who receive chemotherapy that further leads to nerve damage and chronic pain. Diabetic Neuropathy is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 9.20% due to the increasing awareness, early diagnosis and advent of efficient treatment options for diabetic patients.

By Route of Administration

In 2025, Oral led the market with a share of 70.20% due to its convenience, patient compliance and heavy use of medications including anticonvulsants and antidepressants. Parenteral is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 7.80% due to the growing adoption of injectable therapies for intense and refractory neuropathic pain.

By Distribution Channel

In 2025, Retail Pharmacy led the market with a share of 55.10% owing to its wide network, customer confidence, and ease of access for the patient’s need of prescription medicines used in chronic pain therapies. Online Pharmacy is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 12.04% driven by growing e-commerce penetration, convenience of home delivery and emergence of telemedicine platforms.

Regional Insights:

The North America dominated the Neuropathic Pain Market in 2025E, with over 50.20% revenue share, due to high prevalence of diabetes, cancer and aging population with neuropathic conditions.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to have the fastest-growing CAGR 9.66%, owing to increasing incidences of diabetes, cancer and increased aged population.

Key Neuropathic Pain Companies Profiled in the Report

Pfizer Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Johnson and Johnson

Novartis AG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Grünenthal GmbH

UCB S.A.

Sanofi S.A.

Biogen Inc.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

Aptinyx Inc.

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Bayer AG

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc.

Ipsen

Endo International plc

Recent Developments:

In June 2025 , Sun Pharmaceutical, launched a generic version of Gabapentin in Canada. Gabapentin is an anticonvulsant medication used to treat neuropathic pain and epilepsy, expanding Sun Pharma's presence in the neuropathic pain market.

, Sun Pharmaceutical, launched a generic version of Gabapentin in Canada. Gabapentin is an anticonvulsant medication used to treat neuropathic pain and epilepsy, expanding Sun Pharma's presence in the neuropathic pain market. In May 2025, Biogen partnered with Stoke Therapeutics to develop zorevunersen for Dravet syndrome, a severe form of epilepsy, which may involve neuropathic pain components.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

PATIENT ADHERENCE & COMPLIANCE METRICS – helps you understand real-world treatment continuity by tracking medication adherence levels, drop-off rates due to side effects or cost, and patient preferences for oral vs topical therapies.

– helps you understand real-world treatment continuity by tracking medication adherence levels, drop-off rates due to side effects or cost, and patient preferences for oral vs topical therapies. TREATMENT EFFECTIVENESS & RESPONSE SCORE – helps you evaluate therapeutic success by analyzing average pain-relief outcomes, time required for symptom improvement, and patient switching rates driven by drug inefficacy.

– helps you evaluate therapeutic success by analyzing average pain-relief outcomes, time required for symptom improvement, and patient switching rates driven by drug inefficacy. PRESCRIPTION BEHAVIOR & PHYSICIAN PREFERENCE INDEX – helps you identify prescribing trends by assessing combination therapy usage, generic-to-branded switching patterns, and specialty-wise preference for specific drug classes.

– helps you identify prescribing trends by assessing combination therapy usage, generic-to-branded switching patterns, and specialty-wise preference for specific drug classes. ACCESSIBILITY & CARE DELIVERY LANDSCAPE – helps you measure treatment reach by comparing urban vs rural drug availability, telemedicine adoption for neuropathic pain consultations, and pharmacy density across regions.

– helps you measure treatment reach by comparing urban vs rural drug availability, telemedicine adoption for neuropathic pain consultations, and pharmacy density across regions. MARKET RESPONSE & PATIENT MANAGEMENT INSIGHTS – helps you uncover unmet needs by correlating adherence gaps, switching behaviors, and therapy effectiveness with opportunities for new formulations or digital patient-support tools.

