Unstoppable Women of AI and Web3 Announces Most Inspirational Women of AI and Web3 Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unstoppable Women of Web3 and AI today announced the inaugural winners of its Most Inspirational Women of AI and Web3 awards , recognizing leaders driving innovation at the intersection of artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies. The awards program celebrates women nominated by the community for their meaningful contributions to the industries. Among the honorees, nearly half (42%) are driving innovation in both AI and Web3, placing them at the forefront of two of the most transformative sectors in tech.

Further analysis of this year's winners shows that 35.1% primarily focus on Web3, 22.9% concentrate on AI, and a growing segment is actively building expertise across both fields, signaling a rise of a new generation of cross-disciplinary technology leaders.

Leadership and Entrepreneurship Recognized

Leaders and entrepreneurs led the representation for technology leadership roles: 31.0% hold C-Suite positions across AI and Web3 companies 15.3% are company founders, highlighting entrepreneurial impact. The remaining represent senior leadership, advisory, and influential technical roles.

"We're witnessing a fundamental shift in how women are approaching technology leadership," said Sandy Carter, founder of Unstoppable Women of Web3 and AI, Chief Business Officer of Unstoppable Domains, and best-selling author of "AI First, Human Always." "The data shows that the most inspirational women aren't just specializing in one technology. They're becoming fluent in the convergence of AI and Web3, positioning themselves as the architects of tomorrow's digital infrastructure."

Distinguished Winners Represent Diverse Leadership Across Industries

The inaugural list of Most Inspirational Women includes leaders spanning government, technology, and entrepreneurship. Notable winners include Senator Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming, a pioneering advocate for blockchain policy; Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, driving smart city innovation; Mira Murati, former CTO and CEO of OpenAI; Fei Fei Li, recognized as the "Godmother of AI" for her foundational work in computer vision; Melanie Perkins, Co-Founder and CEO of Canva; Daniela Amodei, co-founder of Anthropic; Francesetta Valquez from AWS; Emilie Choi, former President and COO of Coinbase, and Roshni Nadar Malhotra, CEO of HCL, among other trailblazers.

Technology Innovation Leaders Drive AI Ethics and Web3 Infrastructure

The winner list also includes pioneering technologists reshaping industry standards, including Dr. Timnit Gebru, founder of Distributed AI Research and former Google Ethical AI co-lead, advocating for responsible AI development; and Kathleen Breitman, founder and CEO of Tezos, who has built critical blockchain infrastructure powering decentralized applications worldwide.

"These women are the leading architects of AI and Web3 helping drive the revolution," said Sandy Carter, founder of Unstoppable Women of Web3 and AI and CBO of Unstoppable Domains. "From Senator Lummis shaping cryptocurrency policy to Fei Fei Li advancing AI research*, Mira Murati driving OpenAI's development, and Melanie Perkins scaling Canva globally*, these leaders demonstrate how women are driving both the technical innovation and policy frameworks that will define our digital future."

Cross-Technology Leadership Emerges as Competitive Advantage

The finding that 42% of inspirational women work across both AI and Web3 suggests a strategic advantage in understanding how these technologies complement each other. This dual expertise positions female leaders to capitalize on emerging opportunities in areas such as: AI-powered decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) Blockchain-secured AI training data Decentralized AI compute networks Web3-native AI applications.

Global Partnership Network Amplifies Impact

The recognition program is supported by a consortium of leading organizations dedicated to advancing women in emerging technologies, including Unstoppable Women of AI and Web3, Singularity Chile, CreateHER Fest, 100 Girls in Generative AI, Women in Blockchain Africa, and Hive3. These partnerships ensure global reach and cultural diversity in identifying inspirational leaders across different regions and technology sectors.

"What makes this initiative powerful is our collaborative approach," added Carter. "By partnering with organizations like Singularity Chile, CreateHER Fest, 100 Girls in Generative AI, Women in Blockchain Africa, Unstoppable Domains and Hive3, we're able to celebrate women in Silicon Valley, while also spotlighting the global ecosystem. These female innovators are building the infrastructure for tomorrow's economy."

Official Announcement and Recognition Program

The complete list of Most Inspirational Women of Web3 & AI will be officially announced on December 2nd, 2025 at 9AM ET at www.unstoppablewow3.com , along with Unstoppable WoW3's social channels on X and LinkedIn, and partner organization channels.

Winners will be featured in the UWOW3/AI Virtual Tech House on Hive3, a global center dedicated to connection, education, and collaboration across blockchain and AI. The recognition program includes speaking opportunities at the UWOW3/AI Summit and networking events, including an optional breakfast at CES on January 6th.

Selection Process

Women were first nominated by the community, and the full list of nominees was then analyzed to determine this year's honorees. The review process assessed leadership positions, organizational impact, technical innovation, funding achievements, ecosystem contributions, and policy influence across both AI and Web3.

About Unstoppable Women of Web3 and AI

Founded by Sandy Carter, Unstoppable Women of Web3 and AI has trained over 55,000 women in emerging technologies, providing education, networking, and career advancement opportunities at the intersection of artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies. The organization works to bridge the gender gap in these critical technology sectors while fostering innovation and leadership development.

The Most Inspirational Women of Web3 & AI recognition program celebrates leaders driving innovation across both technology domains, supported by a global network of partner organizations including Singularity Chile, CreateHER Fest, Women in Blockchain Africa, and Hive3.

For more information about the awards program, winner announcements, or to request interviews, visit www.unstoppablewow3.com .

About Hive3

Hive3 is an AI-driven, blockchain-enabled coordination layer designed to connect apps, games, and digital identities across fragmented digital ecosystems. The platform provides a unified infrastructure that enables communities to organize activities, manage communication, and track contributions across multiple tools and environments. Its system includes AI assistants, cross-app communication mapping, tokenized record-keeping, and a standardized rewards framework, enabling organizations to manage identity, participation, and engagement in a single place.

Hive3 works with global communities across gaming, Web3, and Web2, supporting organizations from more than 75 countries.

For additional information, collaboration inquiries, or media requests, visit www.hive3.tech .

About Women in Blockchain Africa

Women in Blockchain Africa, founded by Bernice Omiunu, is an awareness platform dedicated to empowering African women and girls in decentralized technologies through targeted blockchain education, mentorship, networking initiatives, and incubation.

Women in Blockchain Africa (WIBA) is an organization in Africa with delegates across 5 African regions, including West, East, Central, Southern, and Northern nations, focused on building women-led startups and products in alignment with the UN SDGs.

They hosted the first-ever women-led blockchain hackathon and pioneered the #1000WomenInDecentralizedTech initiative aimed at introducing blockchain and web3 to 1,000 African women.

For more information, collaboration and inquiries; visit: www.womeninblockchain.africa

About HER GLOBAL IMPACT

HER GLOBAL IMPACT, founded by Bárbara Silva, is a next-generation female talent infrastructure to accelerate the upskilling and reskilling of women who will lead the technological, economic, and cultural transformations of the 21st century.

It operates as a future-ready ecosystem of learning, community, and exponential leadership, enabling women to step into the arenas where the world is being redesigned:

AI-driven economies, digital business models, breakthrough innovation, and next-generation organizations.

Its mission is bold and urgent: to activate a global wave of women capable of leading, transforming, and building the systems, companies, and solutions that will define the future.

About 100 GIGA



100GIGA is an AI-powered learning and entrepreneurship platform focused on building India’s next generation of women founders and financially independent young women, with a special focus on girls and first-time entrepreneurs. 100 GIGA is positioned as a movement and platform that uses AI agents and digital programs to help girls and women learn financial literacy, digital skills, and entrepreneurship. The initiative is led by founder & CEO Priyanka Kamath, who is active across India’s women-in-tech and AI ecosystems, including speaking at GHCI and other national platforms.



About CreateHER Fest

CreateHER Fest, founded by Adriann Guy & Darlyze Calixte, is a launchpad serving women across 80+ countries, building what’s next in emerging tech. Through its global innovation ecosystem hybrid activations and annual tech festivals, across AI/ML, Blockchain, and XR/VR they help builders gain skills, meet mentors & collaborators, and access career advancement & founder opportunities.

Leading the world's first 75HARD for women in tech, their flagship #75HER Challenge combines 75-days of intensive learning, ideating, and prototyping to move participants from exploration to execution, showcasing real-world solutions at their International Women's Day hackathon.

Rooted in a framework of equity, social responsibility, and accountable innovation, CreateHER Fest partners with organizations across Web2 and Web3 to co-create builder journeys, technical challenges, and industry-aligned solutions that ensure the next wave of technology is designed where the impact and leadership of women are championed.

For more information about programs, partnerships, or media opportunities, email info@createherfest.org or visit www.createherfest.org.