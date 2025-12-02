NextNRG and FIU Partner to Deploy Landmark Bi-Directional Static and Dynamic Wireless EV Charging Network Demonstrating Next-Generation Infrastructure at Scale

MIAMI, FL, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextNRG (NASDAQ: NXXT) a pioneer in AI-driven energy innovation that is transforming how energy is produced, managed, and delivered, has partnered with Florida International University (FIU) to launch one of the nation’s first large-scale wireless electric vehicle charging networks. By licensing and commercializing FIU invented technologies, NextNRG aims to turn research into practical solutions for sustainable mobility and resilient energy systems.

“As one of the original co-authors of the patents now licensed by NextNRG, I am proud to see our research move from the lab into full-scale deployment,” said Arif Sarwat, distinguished professor at the FIU College of Engineering and Computing and Director of the Energy, Power & Sustainability (EPS) Lab, and CTO of NextNRG. “This collaboration will bring innovation and sustainability directly to our campus, giving our students and community the chance to experience the future of transportation while advancing FIU’s leadership in clean energy.”

Plans call for a roadway of up to 3 miles in length, equipped with dynamic wireless charging and 24 static wireless charging sites across multiple FIU locations. The deployment will rank among the largest wireless EV charging deployments globally. Vehicles will charge while in motion or parked. A mobile app will manage billing, track usage, and show real time station availability.

“NextNRG is proud to take our licensed patents from concept to reality with FIU,” said Michael D. Farkas, Executive Chairman and CEO of NextNRG. “Together we are proving that wireless charging at scale is not just possible, but practical. This project demonstrates how advanced technology, and forward-looking institutions can accelerate the adoption of cleaner transportation and reshape the future of mobility.”

Although this deployment will be contained within a single campus, the network structure reflects a connected, campus-wide system architecture. Each wireless charging pad will be integrated through a unified management platform, allowing for coordinated operation, monitoring, and data analysis across FIU’s facilities. Select sites will also include bi-directional static wireless charging, enabling energy to flow both to and from the vehicles. This capability will allow FIU to interact dynamically with its renewable energy portfolio, optimizing energy storage, reducing grid strain, and advancing real-world applications for smart energy management.

Once deployed, FIU will become the first U.S. university to demonstrate wireless EV charging at this scale, setting a national benchmark for campus-based innovation in sustainable transportation. As a top-tier public research university with an annual economic impact exceeding $5 billion and a globally recognized brand, FIU brings major institutional reach and visibility to this collaboration, reinforcing the significance of the project on both technological and academic levels. The initiative is expected to reduce reliance on plug-in stations, addressing range anxiety to accelerate EV adoption, and highlight how wireless charging can integrate seamlessly with clean power systems.

“At FIU we focus on research that brings solutions to real world problems and on industry partnerships that positively impact the economic development of Florida and the nation,” said FIU President Jeanette M. Nuñez. “Our partnership with NextNRG exemplifies such efforts.”

NextNRG Inc. (NextNRG) is Powering What's Next by integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) into utility infrastructure, battery storage, wireless EV in-motion charging, renewable energy and mobile fuel delivery, to create a unified platform for modern energy management. At the core of its strategy is the Next Utility Operating System®, which uses AI to optimize both new and existing infrastructure across microgrids, utilities, and fleet operations. NextNRG's smart microgrids serve commercial, healthcare, educational, tribal, and government sites delivering cost savings, reliability, and decarbonization. The company also operates one of the nation's largest on-demand fueling fleets and is advancing wireless charging to support fleet electrification.



This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statement describing NextNRG's goals, expectations, financial or other projections, intentions, or beliefs is a forward-looking statement and should be considered an at-risk statement. Words such as "expect," "intends," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those related to NextNRG's business and macroeconomic and geopolitical events. These and other risks are described in NextNRG's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. NextNRG's forward-looking statements involve assumptions that, if they never materialize or prove correct, could cause its results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although NextNRG's forward-looking statements reflect the good faith judgment of its management, these statements are based only on facts and factors currently known by NextNRG. Except as required by law, NextNRG undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason. As a result, you are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements.

