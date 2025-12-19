NextNRG Positioned to Deliver Record Fuel Volumes in Q4 2025 as Holiday Demand Accelerates

Miami, FL, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextNRG, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXXT), a pioneer in AI-driven energy innovation transforming how energy is produced, managed, and delivered, today announced that the company is on track to deliver record fuel volumes in the fourth quarter of 2025, supported by strong holiday demand and consistent execution across its operations.

During the third quarter of 2025, NextNRG delivered approximately 6.5 million gallons, a significant increase compared to approximately 1.9 million gallons delivered in the third quarter of 2024. Momentum has continued into the fourth quarter, with December 2025 deliveries expected to reach approximately 2.5 million gallons, compared to approximately 620,000 gallons delivered in December 2024.

Based on current operating trends, the company expects to deliver approximately 7.0 million gallons in the fourth quarter of 2025, which would represent the highest quarterly fuel volume in NextNRG’s operating history. December volumes are pacing ahead of both the prior year holiday season and overall fourth-quarter 2024 performance.

As commercial fleets ramp up activity to meet heightened year-end and holiday logistics demands, NextNRG continues to deliver reliable, on-site fueling solutions that help customers reduce downtime, improve fleet efficiency, and keep mission-critical operations running smoothly during one of the busiest periods of the year.

“Our growth this year is a direct reflection of the dedication and consistency of our drivers, operators, and field teams who show up every day to deliver for our customers,” said Michael D. Farkas, Executive Chairman and CEO of NextNRG. “Their execution throughout the year, especially during high-demand periods like the holidays, has been instrumental in our continued growth and positions us to close out the year at record delivery levels.”

NextNRG’s mobile fueling platform eliminates the need for off-site fueling and enables customers to maintain high utilization rates during peak demand periods. The company’s continued focus on operational discipline, customer retention, fleet expansion, and route optimization has positioned it to capture growing demand across its served markets.

Looking ahead, NextNRG expects this operational momentum to continue into 2026 through continued operational optimization, enhanced routing efficiency, and deeper engagement with existing enterprise customers.

About NextNRG, Inc.

NextNRG Inc. (NextNRG) is Powering What's Next by integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) into utility infrastructure, battery storage, wireless EV in-motion charging, renewable energy and mobile fuel delivery, to create a unified platform for modern energy management.

At the core of its strategy is the Next Utility Operating System®, which uses AI to optimize both new and existing infrastructure across microgrids, utilities, and fleet operations. NextNRG's smart microgrids serve commercial, healthcare, educational, tribal, and government sites delivering cost savings, reliability, and decarbonization. The company also operates one of the nation's largest on-demand fueling fleets and is advancing wireless charging to support fleet electrification.

To learn more, visit www.nextnrg.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statement describing NextNRG's goals, expectations, financial or other projections, intentions, or beliefs is a forward-looking statement and should be considered an at-risk statement. Words such as "expect," "intends," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those related to NextNRG's business and macroeconomic and geopolitical events. These and other risks are described in NextNRG's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. NextNRG's forward-looking statements involve assumptions that, if they never materialize or prove correct, could cause its results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although NextNRG's forward-looking statements reflect the good faith judgment of its management, these statements are based only on facts and factors currently known by NextNRG. Except as required by law, NextNRG undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason. As a result, you are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

NextNRG, Inc.

Sharon Cohen

SCohen@nextnrg.com

