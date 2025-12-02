Pet Care Products Market Projected to Reach $398.93 Billion by 2033, Growing at a CAGR of 5.58% - SNS Insider

Austin, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pet Care Products Market Size & Trends

According to SNS Insider, the Pet Care Products Market size is estimated at USD 259.01 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 398.93 billion by 2033, reflecting a CAGR of 5.58% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2033. The U.S. Pet Care Products Market alone is projected to grow from USD 74.20 billion in 2025 (estimated) to USD 107.84 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 4.81%.

The Pet Care Products Market continues to demonstrate strong momentum as pet ownership, spending patterns, and consumer expectations experience significant shifts. Pet owners increasingly prioritize the health, comfort, and well-being of their animals, which is boosting demand for premium nutrition, grooming solutions, and specialized healthcare products. Product innovation, natural formulations, and functional ingredients have gained popularity as consumers seek safer and higher quality choices.





Online retail, subscription services, and modern retail networks are helping brands reach broader audiences and improve convenience for shoppers. Sustainability is also shaping product development, with increasing adoption of eco-friendly packaging and responsibly sourced ingredients. As consumer education and awareness rise, the global market is expanding with long-term opportunities for companies focused on quality, differentiation, and innovation.

Pet Care Products Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 259.01 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 398.93 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.58% From 2026 to 2033 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2033 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Product Type (Pet Food, Pet Grooming Products, Pet Healthcare & Supplements, Pet Accessories, Others)

• By Pet Type (Dogs, Cats, Birds, Fish, Small Animals, Others)

• By Price Range (Economy, Mid-Range, Premium)

• By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline/Retail, Veterinary Clinics, Specialty Stores, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type

Pet Food held the largest market share of 55.42% in 2025 due to its widespread adoption, consistent demand, and high repeat purchase rates. Pet Healthcare & Supplements are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.85% driven by rising awareness of pet health, preventive care, and specialized nutrition.

By Pet Type

Dogs dominated with a 48.67% share in 2025 owing to their high ownership, significant spending on food, grooming, and healthcare, and strong product availability. Birds are projected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 6.92% fueled by increasing urban adoption, rising interest in ornamental and exotic pets, and availability of specialized nutrition and care products.

By Price Range

Mid-Range products accounted for the highest market share of 51.34% in 2025 due to their balance affordability and quality, catering to most pet owners. Premium products are expected to record the fastest CAGR of 8.11% driven by higher disposable incomes, increasing awareness of pet health, and demand for natural, organic, and functional formulations.

By Distribution Channel

Offline/Retail Stores held the largest share of 46.29% in 2025 due to their wide availability, ability to offer variety, and trusted shopping experience. Online Retail is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.24% fueled by convenience, doorstep delivery, subscription services, and digital promotions.

Regional Insights:

North America dominated the Pet Care Products market with a 42.58% share in 2025, driven by high pet ownership, strong consumer spending, and widespread availability of premium products. Rising awareness of pet health and wellness, coupled with well-established retail and e-commerce channels, is supporting product penetration.

Asia-Pacific Pet Care Products Market is the fastest-growing region with a CAGR of 7.10%, driven by increasing pet adoption, rising disposable incomes, and growing awareness of pet health and wellness.

Key Pet Care Products Companies Profiled

Mars Petcare

Nestlé Purina PetCare

Hill's Pet Nutrition

General Mills (Blue Buffalo)

Spectrum Brands Holdings

J.M. Smucker Company

Diamond Pet Foods

WellPet LLC

Petco Health and Wellness

Chewy Inc.

PetSmart Inc.

Central Garden and Pet Company

Unicharm Corporation

Procter and Gamble (Iams)

L'Oréal

Cargill Incorporated

Deutsche Tiernahrung Cremer GmbH and Co. KG

Royal Canin

Farmina Pet Foods

Affinity Petcare

Recent Developments:

In May 2025 , Mars Petcare launched the GREENIES Canine Dental Check, an AI-powered tool that uses smartphone photos to detect early signs of oral health issues in dogs, enabling proactive dental care, personalized recommendations, and improving overall pet wellness and long-term dental health outcomes.

, Mars Petcare launched the GREENIES Canine Dental Check, an AI-powered tool that uses smartphone photos to detect early signs of oral health issues in dogs, enabling proactive dental care, personalized recommendations, and improving overall pet wellness and long-term dental health outcomes. In February 2025, Nestlé Purina PetCare introduced the Petivity Smart Litter Box Monitor System. Using AI, it tracks cats’ weight, urination, and defecation, identifying subtle health changes early, enhancing preventive care, and supporting timely veterinary intervention for better feline wellness.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

HEALTH & WELLNESS ADOPTION METRICS – helps you understand the rising penetration of preventive healthcare products such as supplements, vitamins, and functional diets, along with tracking annual spending growth and the expanding base of pets consuming health-focused diets.

– helps you understand the rising penetration of preventive healthcare products such as supplements, vitamins, and functional diets, along with tracking annual spending growth and the expanding base of pets consuming health-focused diets. MARKET VOLATILITY & RISK INDICATORS – helps you assess raw material price fluctuations (grains, meat, additives), supply chain disruption risks, and regional import–export imbalances that directly influence product availability and pricing stability.

– helps you assess raw material price fluctuations (grains, meat, additives), supply chain disruption risks, and regional import–export imbalances that directly influence product availability and pricing stability. DIGITAL ENGAGEMENT & BRAND PERFORMANCE SCORECARD – helps you evaluate online review scores, social media penetration, and customer engagement levels, including subscription-model adoption that reflects brand loyalty and repeat-purchase potential.

– helps you evaluate online review scores, social media penetration, and customer engagement levels, including subscription-model adoption that reflects brand loyalty and repeat-purchase potential. TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION PENETRATION INDEX – helps you track adoption of smart feeders, GPS-enabled devices, and AI-based pet monitors, along with digital app usage and connected device metrics that shape product innovation strategies.

– helps you track adoption of smart feeders, GPS-enabled devices, and AI-based pet monitors, along with digital app usage and connected device metrics that shape product innovation strategies. R&D & PATENT ACTIVITY METRICS – helps you measure innovation intensity through R&D spending as a percentage of revenue, patent filings, and advancements in next-gen pet nutrition, grooming, and tech-enabled care solutions.

– helps you measure innovation intensity through R&D spending as a percentage of revenue, patent filings, and advancements in next-gen pet nutrition, grooming, and tech-enabled care solutions. SUPPLY CHAIN EXPOSURE & RESILIENCE ANALYSIS – helps you identify risk concentration within ingredient sourcing, dependency on imports, and vulnerability to logistics disruptions affecting product quality, cost, and availability.

