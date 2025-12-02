Fertilizer Market Size to Hit USD 236.04 Billion by 2032, says Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, CA, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Fertilizer Market is estimated to be valued at USD 188.95 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 236.04 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.23% from 2025 to 2032. Market trends reveal a clear transition toward eco-friendly and precision fertilizers, supported by technological innovations and stricter regulations aimed at lowering carbon emissions. There is also increasing focus on organic and bio-based fertilizers, including biofertilizers, to improve soil health and minimize reliance on synthetic chemicals. Together with expanding agricultural activities across developing regions, these factors are significantly influencing the future direction of the fertilizer market.

Global Fertilizer Market Key Takeaways

Nitrogen fertilizers remain the highly sought-after type, accounting for over one-fourth of the global fertilizer market share in 2025.

Nutritionally enhanced GM seeds and crops are projected to remain the most sought-after product type, accounting for 49.3% of the market share in 2025.

Based on form, granular category is set to dominate the industry, capturing 42.2% of the global market share by 2025.

With a market share of 34.8% in 2025, fertilizer usage is expected to remain high in the agriculture application segment.

Asia Pacific, with an estimated share of 43.8% in 2025, is expected to maintain its market dominance.

North America is slated to account for 21.5% of the global fertilizer industry share in 2025.

Increasing Food Demand Fueling Fertilizer Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ latest fertilizer market analysis highlights major factors driving industry growth. One such prominent growth driver is the rising demand for food globally.

The world’s growing population, estimated to reach 9.8 billion by 2050 according to the UN, is placing increasing pressure on farmers to produce more food with limited land and resources. This, in turn, is fueling demand for fertilizers.

Fertilizers are becoming key solutions to address global food security challenges. They help farmers improve soil fertility and enhance crop yield. Thus, rising global food demand is expected to play a key role in boosting growth of the fertilizer market during the forecast period.

Environmental Concerns and High Production Costs Hampering Market Growth

The global fertilizer market outlook remains promising, owing to growing food demand worldwide. However, high production costs and increasing environmental concerns might limit market growth to some extent during the forthcoming period.

Overuse of chemical fertilizer can harm the soil, pollute water, and release greenhouse gases. These environmental problems may cause people to use less fertilizer, which can reduce its market demand. Also, stricter environmental rules are limiting the overuse of fertilizers.

Moreover, rising costs of raw materials like natural gas, phosphate, and potash affect fertilizer production. They increase the overall costs of fertilizers, making them inaccessible to farmers across developing and underdeveloped regions.

Increasing Government Initiatives Creating Growth Opportunities

Governments across regions like Asia and Africa provide subsidies, incentives, and support programs to promote fertilizer use and ensure food security. For example, Indonesia recently doubled its allocation of subsidised fertilisers to about 9.55 million tons. These initiatives are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for fertilizer manufacturers during the forecast period.

Emerging Fertilizer Market Trends

Shift towards organic fertilizers is a key growth-shaping trend in the fertilizer market. Organic and biofertilizers are gaining immense traction due to environmental and health concerns. They are being widely used in sustainable agriculture practices to improve soil fertility as well as crop yield.

Rising adoption of intensive farming technologies is expected to fuel the fertilizer market growth during the forecast period. Modern agricultural practices often deplete soil nutrients faster, creating a strong demand for nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium fertilizers.

Declining arable land across nations like the U.S. and Japan is increasing demand for fertilizers. For instance, according to the USDA, the number of farms in the U.S. dropped to about 1.88 million in 2024, down from 1.90 million in 2022. Farmers in these nations increasingly use fertilizers to increase productivity per hectare.

Advancements in fertilizer like controlled-release and nano-fertilizers are improving nutrient uptake. Similarly, precision agriculture technologies, such as satellite mapping, soil sensors, and data analytics, enable farmers to apply fertilizers more efficiently, minimizing waste and environmental impact. These innovations will collectively support market expansion.

Analyst’s View

“The global fertilizer industry is set to record steady growth, owing to rising global food demand, adoption of intensive farming technologies, increasing government initiatives and subsidies, declining arable land, and growing popularity of organic fertilizers,” said a senior CMI analyst.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Fertilizer Market

Event Description and Impact Global Food Security Crisis and Rising Agricultural Demand Description: Population Growth and Food Security Concerns. Impact: Driving increased demand for higher crop yields, boosting fertilizer consumption globally. China's Agricultural Modernization and Policy Shifts Description: Sustainable Agriculture Transition Programs. Impact: Creating demand for premium, environmentally-friendly fertilizer products as well as technologies. Innovation in Fertilizer Industry Description: Biological Fertilizer and Biostimulant Development. Impact: Expanding addressable market with environmentally sustainable solutions.

Competitor Insights

Key companies in fertilizer market report:

Yara International ASA

Nutrien Ltd.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

OCP Group

The Mosaic Company

K+S AG

Taminco Corporation

EuroChem Group

ICL Group Ltd.

PotashCorp

BASF SE

Agrium Inc.

Fertecon Ltd.

Helena Agri-Enterprises, LLC

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM)



Key Developments

In March 2025, Nitricity announced $10 million in funding to build a first-of-its-kind organic nitrogen fertilizer plant in Central California. The facility will produce organic nitrogen fertilizers using renewable energy, air, water, and recycled agricultural byproducts.

In April 2025, CF Industries partnered with JERA Co., Ltd. to build a low-carbon ammonia production facility. The new plant will help them to meet growing demand for low-carbon ammonia from traditional and emerging applications.

Market Segmentation

Type Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Nitrogen Fertilizers

Phosphate Fertilizers

Potash Fertilizers

Compound Fertilizers

Organic Fertilizers



Application Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Agriculture

Horticulture

Gardening

Others

Form Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Granular

Liquid

Powder



Regional Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East

Africa South Africa North Africa Central Africa



