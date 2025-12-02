Infant Biometrics Market Surges in 2026 with Fingerprint Technology Dominating 100% Share

Ottawa, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global infant biometrics market is on an upward trajectory, poised to generate substantial revenue growth, potentially climbing into the hundreds of millions over the forecast years from 2025 to 2034. This market is rising because healthcare systems, governments, and NGOs increasingly recognize the need for precise and secure identity registration from birth to improve child health outcomes, security, and civil registration systems.

Key Takeaways:

North America dominated the global infant biometric market in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

By technology type, the fingerprint recognition segment dominated the market with 100% in 2024.

By technology type, the iris recognition segment is expected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period.

By component type, the biometric scanners segment dominated the market with 70% in 2024.

By component type, the infant-specific biometric algorithms segment is expected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period.

By application type, the newborn identification in hospitals segment dominated the market with 50% in 2024.

By end user, the hospitals and neonatal care units segment dominated the global infant biometric market with 100% in 2024.

Market Overview:

Infant biometrics is defined as the use of physiological characteristics, e.g., fingerprints, iris, footprints, or handprints, to identify a newborn and infant as a unique subject. The last few years has seen increased momentum towards infant biometrics as hospitals, birth registrars, and vaccination programs come to expect reliable and technologically-enabled tiers of identity from birth.

The market, moreover, is expanding with improved resolution in sensors, algorithmic matching, and non-contact capture that surpass inherent barriers of infant biology. Partnership with public health agencies, and alignment with global identity markers, is also impacting value generation. Therefore, the infant biometrics industry is becoming a minor niche tailored away from the larger healthcare biometrics sector, that is expected to see durable expansion and more innovation.

Major Growth Drivers:

What are the major growth drivers for infant biometrics?

Legal identity from day of birth & Protection of birth registration: Most countries do not have a consistent or functional birth registration. Infant biometric solutions establish the legal identity of each child immediately and support social welfare, public health monitoring, and achievement of SDG goals in our society.

Most countries do not have a consistent or functional birth registration. Infant biometric solutions establish the legal identity of each child immediately and support social welfare, public health monitoring, and achievement of SDG goals in our society. Minimizing misidentifications of newborns, baby swaps, and child trafficking: Hospitals and government are making investments in biometric measures to reduce and eliminate baby swaps, misidentification of newborns, and trafficking of newborns. These measures include utilizing unique biometrics for identification and preventing child trafficking.

Hospitals and government are making investments in biometric measures to reduce and eliminate baby swaps, misidentification of newborns, and trafficking of newborns. These measures include utilizing unique biometrics for identification and preventing child trafficking. Technology advances in sensor design and capture algorithms: Advances in technology such as ultra-high-resolution imaging, warp compensation during capture, and designs of platens that are newborn friendly allow us to record fingerprint and iris captures with much more reliability.

Advances in technology such as ultra-high-resolution imaging, warp compensation during capture, and designs of platens that are newborn friendly allow us to record fingerprint and iris captures with much more reliability. Desire for immunization tracking application & health systems clearinghouse functions: Public health systems and governmental health support systems are adopting biometric systems to track newborn and childhood immunization schedules to reduce medical errors as well as maintaining health records for children from one health system to another.

Public health systems and governmental health support systems are adopting biometric systems to track newborn and childhood immunization schedules to reduce medical errors as well as maintaining health records for children from one health system to another. Support internationally and partnerships from governments, NGOs & initiatives: Internationally sponsored development programs, NGOs, and countries' national identity systems are partnering to deploy infant biometric systems in under-resourced populations to grant access to health care and effective civil registration.



Key Drifts:

What does the current landscape look like for infant biometrics moving ahead?

The best future infant imaging systems will rely on non-contact or free-space imaging techniques to help mitigate distortion and improve usability and workflow in newborn units.

There is also good feedback for new algorithms utilizing deep learning as well as growth-aware algorithms which can model biometric change as infants develop while keeping matching at high accuracy levels over time.

Iris recognition in infants is emerging as a valid alternative and shows promising results as early as four to six weeks of age. Tests so far have indicated strong potential for accuracy.

Databases containing longitudinal biometric trait data (e.g. neonatal fingerprint datasets) are being developed in order to train biometric models and validate performance.

Significant Challenge:

Challenge: Variability in physiology and limited data

The greatest challenge in the infant biometrics industry is still high physiological variability in infants, changes in finger size, skin elasticity, ridge quality, and artifact due to growth, all of which make accurate capture and matching difficult. In addition, there is not a substantial amount of large and diverse longitudinal datasets available for training and validating algorithms. Algorithms need sufficient data for infants' growth trajectories, and many algorithms will not generalize well without enough data, which can lead to false rejections or acceptances.

Regional Analysis:

The infant biometrics sector is presently led by North America. The region is already equipped with an intricate healthcare infrastructure, significant investment in digital health, and governmental support for systems of identity and security. Several hospitals and neonatal units in the US and Canada are that are leading the way in implementing cutting-edge biometrics and linking it with their electronic health record systems. Furthermore, the regulatory framework and privacy standards in North America can provide a strong justification for the implementation of sensitive biometric technologies. The positioning of several major biometric firms and early adopters of technology in North America further solidifies is an absolutely appropriate regional marking point.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest growing region for infant biometrics market thanks to high volume birth populations, rapid digitization of healthcare facilities, and mounting pressure on public health systems. Countries like India, China, and Southeast Asia are enthusiastic about the relevance of infant biometrics to help close gaps on identity and tracking immunizations as part of a broader national agenda. Pilot biometric programs for birth registration already exist in Asia-Pacific. Additionally, per capita healthcare expenditures and technology availability and adoption are rapidly increasing making Asia-Pacific a region of potential growth. The urgency to solve child welfare and birth registration deficits in rural and marginalized groups adds to accelerate uptake.

Segmental Insights:

By technology type:

Fingerprint recognition continued its stronghold on the infant biometrics market through 2024 due to its maturity, ease of capture compared to other modalities, and existing algorithmic support. Historically, fingerprinting has made it easier to persist and enter the market for new biometric identifications in deployment sites in hospitals and identification programs.

Iris recognition in infants is anticipated to be the fastest-growing biometric during the projection period because researchers are developing specialized sensors and segmentation algorithms suited to small infant iris patterns. Studies in the past three years have explored the ability to capture infant iris features at 4–6 weeks old, indicating that folds may provide a viable option for a non-contact biometric identification that has stability over time.

By component:

The biometric scanners component, hardwrae was the dominant category in 2024 at an approximately 70% share because the primary hardship relates to the difficult task of physically obtaining the infant's delicate biometric characteristics. Several deployments focus on the initial step of acquiring a specific hardware infant-friendly scanner.

Infant biometric algorithms are anticipated to have the highest growth during the forecast period due to software providers investing to build out distortion correction, growth modeling, and improved matching algorithms for infants. These software pipelines will benefit from improved performance even where someone is using a simpler or lower cost capture device.

By application type:

Newborn identification in hospitals led the application section in 2024, with a share of 50%, because most current implementations are targeted to hospital environments to ensure the assignment of identity immediately after birth, and incompatibility, swaps, or loss of infants while in a neonatal unit.

By end user:

Hospitals and neonatal care units represented the leading end user of infant biometric solutions, with a practice share of 100%, because infant biometric solutions are deployed primarily in clinical contexts where a birth and an initial identity capture occur immediately postpartum.

Recent Developments:

On June 13, 2025, Integrated Biometrics unveiled InfantID, a novel fingerprinting solution optimized for newborn capture, aiming to support birth-based identity systems globally. The system uses compact platen design and distortion-aware algorithms to improve image quality.

Infant Biometric Market Key Players List:

NEC Corporation

Aadhar/NPCI (India – Government initiative using infant biometrics)

Suprema Inc.

M2SYS Technology

IDEMIA

Dermalog Identification Systems

NEC Newborn Identification Research (NEC Labs)

Innovatrics

HID Global

Aware Inc.

ZKTeco

Fujitsu

Thales Group

Tech5

BixeLab

Mofiria Corporation

Trueface.ai

BioRugged

Imprivata

Bion Biometrics

Segments Covered in the Report

By Technology

Fingerprint Recognition (Dominant) 100%

Palmprint Recognition

Iris Recognition (Fastest Growing)

Ear Shape Recognition

Multimodal Biometrics (Fingerprint with Voice Recognition)

Others

By Component (Fingerprint Recognition)

Biometric Scanners (Dominant) 70%

Biometric Data Processing Software

Infant-specific Biometric Algorithms (Fastest Growing)

System Integration

Support & Maintenance



By Application

Newborn Identification in Hospitals (Dominant) 50%

Immunization and Health Record Tracking

National ID Enrollment / Civil Registration

Preventing Infant Swapping or Misidentification

Others (Fastest Growing)



By End User

Hospitals and Neonatal Care Units (Dominant) 100%

NGOs and International Organizations

Research Institutes & Academia

Others (Fastest Growing)

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





