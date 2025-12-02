Blank Rome Expands National Intellectual Property Litigation Team with Partner Ferlillia V. Roberson in Chicago

Chicago, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blank Rome LLP announces the addition of Ferlillia V. Roberson, a Chambers-ranked intellectual property litigator, as a partner in its Chicago office. Joining the firm’s Intellectual Property Litigation group and Technology industry team, Ferlillia brings nearly 20 years of experience in patent, trade secrets, and technology litigation, with a focus on complex patent and trade secrets cases. Previously, she was with DLA Piper.

“We are delighted to welcome Ferlillia to the firm,” said Grant S. Palmer, Blank Rome’s Chair and Managing Partner. “Her deep technical experience, proven track record in high-stakes intellectual property litigation, and commitment to client service make her an outstanding addition to our team and a tremendous resource for our clients.”

Ferlillia has represented Fortune 500 companies, innovative startups, and global manufacturers in district courts, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, the U.S. International Trade Commission (“ITC”), and before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Her extensive trial and courtroom experience includes representing clients in patent and trade secrets jury trials, ITC hearings, inter partes reviews proceedings, and appeals.

Ferlillia has substantial experience navigating patent and trade secret disputes across industries where Blank Rome has complementary strengths, including in the technology, transportation, life sciences, healthcare, and chemical sectors. Her vast industry knowledge paired with her technical background in chemical engineering, enables Ferlillia to deeply understand and litigate disputes involving highly complex technologies, including automotive systems, chemical processes, medical devices, industrial machinery, and software systems. More specifically, she has litigated matters involving mobile devices, data management systems, computer and software programs, automotive components, rail cars, navigation systems, biochemicals, waste systems, nutrigenomics, and pharmaceuticals, among others.

“We are excited to welcome Ferlillia to our team,” said Paul Zeineddin, partner and co-chair of the Intellectual Property Litigation group. “Ferlillia’s strategic approach to intellectual property litigation and her alignment with clients’ business goals set her apart. Her extensive experience litigating complex patent, trademark, and trade secret matters, combined with her commitment to protecting innovation and defending market position, will be invaluable to our clients as they navigate an increasingly dynamic and challenging IP landscape.”

“I am excited to join Blank Rome and its highly regarded Intellectual Property Litigation team,” said Ferlillia. “I was drawn to Blank Rome’s supportive and collaborative culture, strong growth potential, and entrepreneurial platform that aligns with my practice and my clients’ evolving needs. I look forward to working with my new colleagues to deliver innovative solutions and help our clients protect and monetize their intellectual property assets.”

Beyond her core practice, Ferlillia advises emerging growth and global organizations on corporate transactions, licensing, negotiations, risk mitigation, and IP portfolio management. She is also dedicated to community service, supporting women and children’s programs, juvenile justice initiatives, and diversity, inclusion, and belonging efforts.

Ferlillia holds a J.D. from Northwestern University School of Law and a B.S. in Chemical Engineering (high honors) from Illinois Institute of Technology. She is currently pursuing her Executive MBA at the Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University.

