CryptoMondays and LearnVault Announce Strategic Partnership to Launch New Learn vertical for Global Community Education

Amsterdam, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CryptoMondays, the largest in-person Web3 community in the world, announced a new partnership with LearnVault to deliver a dedicated Learn vertical focused on crypto and blockchain education as part of their Learn, Earn, and Connect initiative. This collaboration will give CryptoMondays chapters worldwide access to structured learning, online courses, in-person meetup content, and new educational products designed to help members navigate the fast-moving world of digital assets and emerging technology.

CryptoMondays began as a small NYC Meetup on January 8th, 2018, and has grown into a global decentralized movement with more than 150,000 members across 56 active chapters in 18 countries. The community includes builders, founders, investors, crypto OGs, and newcomers who meet weekly to learn, share insights, and strengthen local crypto ecosystems.

LearnVault, an education consortium founded five years ago, has delivered curriculum, courses, and specialized training to organizations across the blockchain and emerging tech sectors. LearnVault focuses on reducing complexity, simplifying adoption, and helping everyday learners understand important concepts that drive the future of digital economies. The partnership with CryptoMondays allows LearnVault to bring high quality education directly to CryptoMondays’ community, while collaborating on growth.





CryptoMondays x LearnVault



Through this partnership, LearnVault and CryptoMondays will develop a full Learn vertical customized for CryptoMondays chapters. This new offering will include curated educational presentations for meetups, introductory and advanced online courses, multilingual learning tracks, microlearning content, and upcoming product releases designed to scale community education across the globe.

Wayne Marcel, co-founder of LearnVault, shared his excitement about the partnership. “This collaboration with CryptoMondays gives us the opportunity to bring quality education to a global community that is already passionate about Web3. Our mission has always been to help people understand emerging technology in simple and clear ways. Working with CryptoMondays lets us reach more people, support more local chapters, and strengthen the learning foundation of the entire ecosystem.”

The Learn vertical rollout will begin immediately, with the first wave of educational modules being introduced to CryptoMondays organizers and members over the coming weeks. Both organizations will continue building new tools, resources, and content to support newcomers and experienced users who want to stay ahead of the next wave of innovation.

About CryptoMondays

CryptoMondays is a global decentralized community that brings together individuals passionate about cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. Since starting as a Meetup in NYC on January 8th, 2018, CryptoMondays has grown into the largest IRL community in web3. The CryptoMondays community includes 150,000+ members worldwide spread across 56 active chapters in 18 countries. The community consists of builders, founders, investors, crypto OGs, and newbies who gather to share insights, network, and strengthen their local crypto communities. The organization also includes an Advisory Service with over 400 Web3 experts, an AI Web3 Accelerator, a Bitcoin Treasury, and MonDAI, its community building AI Agent.

About LearnVault

LearnVault is an education-first Web3 company dedicated to closing the gap between cutting-edge blockchain technology and real-world adoption through accessible, engaging, and practical learning experiences. With a team that brings over 20 years of combined experience in Web3, blockchain, and cryptocurrency, LearnVault delivers high-quality content and guidance for both individuals and organizations looking to build a durable strategy in this emerging digital economy.



