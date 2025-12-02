Empowering Children to Cultivate Faith Amidst a Troubling World

Charleston, SC, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a world filled with challenges, nurturing a child's faith can feel daunting amidst the surrounding negativity. GOD HAS BIG HANDS serves as a guiding light, helping young minds discover the beauty and goodness that exists. Have you ever thought about how to practically steer your child’s imagination toward a deeper understanding of God? This engaging book offers parents and caregivers practical strategies to channel children's creativity, illustrating how they can visualize God's presence in their lives. With whimsical storytelling, it transforms faith into a relatable and enjoyable journey.



GOD HAS BIG HANDS invites children to embark on a spiritual adventure filled with hope and love. Through imaginative exercises, children learn to invite God into their everyday experiences, understanding that faith is not just an abstract idea but a dynamic relationship that can grow and thrive. The Loud Cry Missionaries emphasize the importance of giving God a chance, encouraging families to explore faith together.



Key themes in GOD HAS BIG HANDS include:

- Visualizing God's presence in daily life

- Practical strategies for nurturing faith

- The role of imagination in spiritual growth

- Encouraging prayer and reflection

- Building a resilient and joyful faith



“The Loud Cry Missionaries structures the narrative to inspire children to see God’s big hands at work in their lives.” This book is more than a guide; it’s an invitation to cultivate a vibrant faith in a world that can often feel overwhelming. What unique adventures await as children learn to embrace their spirituality?



GOD HAS BIG HANDS is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of their social media platforms.



Facebook: The Loud Cry Missionaries

Instagram: @theloudcrymissionaries

Twitter: @_theloudcry

About the Author: The Loud Cry Missionaries are dedicated to serving God and His people through their ministry. Inspired by Proverbs 22:6, they believe in guiding children on the right path, ensuring they grow up with strong values. Their book, GOD HAS BIG HANDS, reflects their commitment to nurturing faith and love in young hearts. The Loud Cry Missionaries aim to inspire families and communities, encouraging everyone to embrace God's teachings. They welcome feedback and can be reached at theloudcrymissionaries@gmail.com. Through their work, they strive to make a positive impact on the lives of children and parents alike.

Media Contact: theloudcrymissionaries@gmail.com

Available for interviews: Author, The Loud Cry Missionaries

Attachment