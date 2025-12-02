Sunrise New Energy Signs USD 30 Million Annual Supply Contract, Accelerating Expansion into High-Growth Energy Storage and UAV Battery Markets

DOVER, USA, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: EPOW) (“Sunrise” or the “Company”) today announced that its subsidiary, Sunrise (Guizhou) New Energy Materials Co., Ltd., has entered into a high-value sales contract with Guizhou Jiaying Technology Co., Ltd. (“Jiaying”). Under the terms of the agreement, Sunrise Guizhou will supply 10,000 tons of synthetic graphite anode materials over one year, with a total contract value of approximately USD 30 million.

This contract represents a significant step forward in Sunrise’s strategy to scale its core graphite anode business into structurally growing, higher-value applications, including grid-scale energy storage systems and unmanned aerial vehicle (“UAV”) power solutions. Management expects the agreement to provide meaningful revenue contribution and enhanced visibility into the Company’s order book over the next 12 months, while further strengthening Sunrise’s position with industry-leading battery and energy storage manufacturers worldwide.

As production and shipment under the contract ramp, Sunrise anticipates:

• Higher capacity utilization at its Guizhou facility;

• Improved operating leverage and economies of scale, supporting margin expansion potential; and

• Further reinforcement of its competitive position in the global graphite anode materials market.

Strategic Customer in Fast-Growing End Markets

Guizhou Jiaying Technology Co., Ltd. is a rapidly growing enterprise specializing in the research, development, and manufacturing of lithium-ion batteries and integrated energy storage systems. Jiaying has built multiple production lines for lithium-ion batteries used in:

• Grid-scale energy storage;

• Commercial and residential storage systems;

• UPS backup power;

• High-rate power batteries; and

• UAV power systems.

By partnering with Jiaying, Sunrise is broadening its customer portfolio beyond traditional applications and positioning itself to benefit from multi-year investment cycles in global energy storage infrastructure and UAV technologies.

Management Commentary

“We are pleased to deepen our presence in two of the most exciting growth areas for lithium-ion batteries — energy storage and UAV applications — through this substantial contract with Jiaying,” said Haiping Hu, CEO of Sunrise. “This agreement is expected to deliver stable, meaningful revenue over the next year, drive higher utilization of our Guizhou production facility, and further showcase Sunrise’s ability to support leading customers with high-performance, reliable synthetic graphite anode materials.”

Mr. Hu continued, “Looking ahead, we will continue to leverage our technological advantages and large-scale production capabilities to serve Jiaying and other major customers. At the same time, we are accelerating market expansion in energy storage, grid support, power backup, and other emerging sectors, with the goal of solidifying Sunrise as a key global supplier in the anode materials value chain.”

About Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd

Headquartered in Zibo, Shandong Province, China, Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd., through its joint venture, is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of graphite anode material for lithium-ion batteries. The Company's joint venture has completed the construction of a manufacturing facility with a production capacity of 50,000 tons in Guizhou Province, China. The plant runs on inexpensive electricity from renewable sources, which helps to make Sunrise New Energy a low-cost and low–environmental-impact producer of graphite anode material. Mr. Haiping Hu, the founder and CEO of the Company, is a major pioneer for the graphite anode industry in China starting from 1999. The Company’s management team is also composed of experts with years of experiences and strong track-records of success in the graphite anode industry. In addition, the Company also operates a knowledge sharing platform in China. For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.sunrisenewenergy.com .

Forward-looking statement

Due to various factors, the actual results may differ materially from the historical results or the contents expressed in these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the company's strategic objectives, the company's future plans, market demand and user acceptance of the company's products or services, technological updates, economic trends, the company's reputation and brand, the impact of industry competition and bidding, relevant policies and regulations, the ups and downs of China's macroeconomic conditions, the relevant international market conditions, and other related risks and assumptions disclosed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F published on the SEC's website.

