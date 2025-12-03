Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reports Halborn Security Development as V1 Approaches Q4 2025 Launch

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) , a new crypto project in the DeFi sector, has released an update on its security progress as the team prepares for the launch of its V1 testnet in Q4 2025. The latest development involves Halborn Security, which is currently reviewing the lending and borrowing contracts that will support the protocol’s first public version. With several features in development and a growing user base, Mutuum Finance continues to position itself as an emerging player in the DeFi crypto landscape.





Mutuum Finance Develops Dual Lending Markets

Mutuum Finance is building a decentralized lending protocol that operates through two connected lending environments. The system allows users to lend and borrow assets on-chain while maintaining stable borrowing conditions through shifting rate structures and collateral rules.

Users who supply assets such as ETH or USDT receive mtTokens. These mtTokens increase in value as interest is repaid by borrowers. The rising value creates yield based on actual usage of the protocol. Borrowers interact with interest rates that change with liquidity. When a pool has high liquidity, borrowing stays cheaper. When liquidity becomes tighter, borrowing costs rise.

Collateral rules guide borrowing and help protect positions. If collateral falls below safe levels, liquidations can occur. Liquidators repay part of the debt and receive a portion of the collateral. This design aims to support stable lending activity and consistent liquidity while giving suppliers and borrowers clear expectations for rates and risk.

Presale Growth and Key Metrics

Mutuum Finance began its token offering in early 2025 at a price of $0.01. The token is now priced at $0.035, reflecting a 250% rise during the development period. The project has raised $19.1 million, and more than 18,300 holders have joined so far. According to the team, more than 810 million MUTM tokens have been acquired.

The total supply of MUTM is 4 billion tokens, and 1.82 billion tokens, or 45.5%, were allocated for the presale. These tokens are being distributed across several phases at fixed price levels. Phase 6 is close to completion. As phases progress, the price increases toward the launch rate of $0.06.

Mutuum Finance also supports card payments for participants. This feature provides an easier entry route for those who prefer simple onboarding instead of traditional on-chain funding. The project’s 24-hour leaderboard remains active, rewarding the top daily contributor with $500 in MUTM. This helps maintain steady participation across the day.





V1 Testnet Approaching Q4 2025

One of the most anticipated updates in the development timeline is the Mutuum Finance V1 testnet, which is scheduled to go live in Q4 2025. The team announced this milestone through its official X account. The first version will include the liquidity pool, mtTokens, the debt-tracking module, and the liquidator bot. ETH and USDT will be the initial supported assets for borrowing and lending.

The V1 testnet will allow the community to test core features, observe borrowing rates in action, and track how the lending environments respond to different liquidity levels. The team will use the testnet phase to refine performance and prepare the system for future upgrades.

Security remains a key focus for Mutuum Finance. The team has confirmed that Halborn Security is reviewing the smart contracts for lending and borrowing. Halborn is known for its work with several top blockchain projects, and the review aims to strengthen the protocol before public testing begins.

Mutuum Finance also completed a full CertiK audit, receiving a 90/100 Token Scan score. This rating reflects the current condition of the token contracts. The team is also running a $50,000 bug bounty to encourage external researchers to identify possible issues before release. These combined steps create a multi-layered approach to security, with external audits, in-depth contract analysis, and open-source testing.

Stablecoin Development and Oracle Plans

Mutuum Finance is preparing to introduce a USD-pegged stablecoin that will be minted and burned on demand. The stablecoin will be supported by interest paid by borrowers. Stablecoins help increase the liquidity available for borrowing markets and give users an asset that maintains predictable value.

Mutuum Finance will also use a layered oracle system. Chainlink will serve as the primary source for price data. Backup oracles, aggregated pricing, and decentralized exchange data will work as additional sources when needed. These layers help ensure accurate valuations and reduce the chance of liquidation errors during volatile conditions.

Stablecoins and accurate price data are important components for lending platforms because they help maintain trust, reduce risk, and support long-term growth.

Layer-2 Expansion

The project plans to expand to several layer-2 networks. L2 deployment can help reduce transaction costs and increase the number of users interacting with the protocol. This expands the reach of the platform and supports deeper liquidity for lending and borrowing.

Layer-2 adoption has become an important part of many DeFi roadmaps because it allows developers to scale networks more efficiently. Mutuum Finance aims to use this expansion to bring more users into its lending markets and improve overall activity.

Mutuum Finance continues to develop its lending protocol, with the Halborn review and V1 testnet forming the next major steps. The combination of audited contracts, mtToken yield, stablecoin development, and multi-chain plans places the project among the notable new altcoin entries for 2025. As Phase 6 moves toward its final stages and the testnet approaches, Mutuum Finance is expected to release further updates on the progress of its lending features and network deployment.