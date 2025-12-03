China Unicom, HKT, Huawei, and EngageLab Unveil Joint Cross-Operator Authentication Solution to Power Secure Global Business Expansion

SINGAPORE, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EngageLab, a global leader in AI-powered omnichannel customer engagement and marketing technology, together with China Unicom Global, HKT (Hong Kong Telecommunications), and Huawei, recently unveiled the OpenGateway Cross-Operator Converged Authentication Solution. This joint innovation establishes a new industry benchmark for secure, seamless, and scalable user authentication across borders-enabling enterprises to accelerate their global expansion with confidence.

Solving Global Authentication Challenges with OpenGateway

As enterprises increasingly expand into international markets, the need for robust, user-friendly identity authentication has become a critical foundation for digital business. However, fragmented operator capabilities, inconsistent technical standards, and complex compliance requirements have long posed obstacles to seamless user verification. Traditional SMS-based authentication methods are often vulnerable to fraud and operational inefficiencies, undermining both user experience and business security.

A Unified, Collaborative Solution for the Digital Era

OpenGateway leverages the combined strengths of China Unicom, HKT, Huawei and EngageLab by federating their number verification and OTP-SMS capabilities into a single, standardized API. Enterprises can now access secure authentication services from multiple carriers worldwide through one integration, eliminating the need for costly, time-consuming, region-specific adaptations.

This “one access, global invocation” model dramatically shortens integration cycles from months to weeks, reduces operational overhead, and enables rapid deployment of secure authentication services in new markets.





Security and User Experience-No Compromise

OpenGateway features a dual-layered authentication architecture: carrier-grade number verification as the primary method, with seamless fallback to SMS verification when needed. Intelligent routing and multi-channel redundancy ensure high availability and stability, even in complex cross-border scenarios. This robust design not only blocks fraudulent registrations and account takeovers at the source but also guarantees a frictionless experience for legitimate users-boosting conversion and retention rates.

For developers, standardized encapsulation based on the CAMARA framework means rapid, low-barrier integration, regardless of underlying operator differences.

Proven Impact Across Industries

Already commercially deployed in Mainland China and Hong Kong, OpenGateway processes over 20 million authentication requests daily, supporting hundreds of millions of users across sectors:

Finance : Cross-border banks have reduced fraudulent loan applications by 60% and drastically lowered account theft risks, ensuring user funds remain secure.

: Cross-border banks have reduced fraudulent loan applications by 60% and drastically lowered account theft risks, ensuring user funds remain secure. E-commerce : Fake registrations and abuse of promotional offers have dropped by 75%, while marketing resource waste has been cut by 65%, creating a more trustworthy shopping environment.

: Fake registrations and abuse of promotional offers have dropped by 75%, while marketing resource waste has been cut by 65%, creating a more trustworthy shopping environment. Social & Gaming: Streamlined authentication has increased new user retention by 28% and significantly reduced complaint volumes, enhancing the digital experience for all.



Enterprises report long-term maintenance costs reduced by over 50% and anti-fraud expenses down by 40%, freeing up resources for core business innovation.

Expanding the OpenGateway Ecosystem Globally

With ongoing expansion into Southeast Asia-including Singapore and Indonesia-OpenGateway is positioned to become the global benchmark for cross-operator authentication. Its modular design enables rapid replication and rollout, supporting the evolving needs of enterprises and users worldwide.

