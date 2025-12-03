Global Lithium Hydroxide Market Set to Reach USD 92.19 Billion by 2033 Driven by Energy Storage & EV Demand | SNS Insider

Austin, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Lithium Hydroxide Market is estimated at USD 28.87 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 92.19 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 15.62% during 2026–2033. With the help of technological advancements and investments in a climate-friendly battery production facility, the growing demand for energy storage and electric vehicles is anticipated to boost lithium hydroxide intake and propel market expansion.

The government's efforts to support renewable energy and build a domestic lithium supply chain, as well as the growing production of electric vehicles and batteries, all contribute to this increase. The U.S. Lithium Hydroxide Market is projected to grow from USD 4.71 Billion in 2025E to USD 13.28 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 14.05%.





Rapid Expansion of Electric Vehicle Production Augment Market Expansion

One of the main factors propelling the growth of the lithium hydroxide market is the quick increase of electric vehicle production. High-purity lithium hydroxide for the lithium-ion battery is part of the electrification scenario that has been witnessed. The government's desire for new energy sources and the expansion of battery technology's applications encourage market expansion. New supply chains and increased investment in gigafactories are driving growth. Hence, Lithium hydroxide serves as a keystone for the clean energy transformation encouraged by the market.

Lithium Hydroxide Market Segmentation Analysis

By Source, Hard Rock Holds the Dominant Share in 2025

Hard Rock held the largest market share of 54.37% in 2025 due to the extensive mining in Australia and Canada, which provided high quality lithium feedstock and stable supply. Recycled Lithium is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 18.46% during 2026–2033 as a result of sustainability programs, battery recycling improvements, and government backing for closed-loop supplies.

By Grade, Battery Grade Dominates the Market in 2025

Battery Grade dominated with a 72.85% share in 2025 due to its indispensable function in electric vehicle batteries and lithium producers’ drive toward high-nickel cathode chemistries. Technical Grade is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 14.29% over the forecast period due to a surge in lubricants and greases and special chemicals.

By Application, Electric Vehicles Segment Dominated the Market in 2025

Electric Vehicles accounted for the highest market share of 61.24% in 2025 due to the car manufacturers’ growing adoption of electric vehicles and lithium-ion batteries capacity uplifts. Energy Storage Systems are anticipated to record the fastest CAGR of 17.63% through 2026–2033 due to renewable integration and power grid balancing.

By End-Use Industry, Automotive Segment Led the Market in 2025

Automotive captured the largest share of 64.58% in 2025 owing to the increasing EV production and stringent sustainability laws. Energy segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 16.72% during 2026–2033 due to the expansion of renewable power sources and the development of utility-scale storage operations to satisfy decarbonization targets.

On the Basis of Region, in 2025, Asia Pacific Dominated the Market with 46.78% Share; Europe is Expected to Witness Fastest CAGR Growth During 2025-2032

The Asia Pacific Lithium Hydroxide Market dominated globally with a 46.78% share in 2025. China’s large-scale EV production and a huge number of lithium refining facilities with additional plants in countries such as Japan, and South Korea have empowered Asia-Pacific.

The Europe Lithium Hydroxide Market is the fastest-growing region, projected to expand at a CAGR of 18.72% during 2026–2033. Growing on the back of accelerating EV adoption, ambitious carbon neutrality plans, and expansion of gigafactory developments in Germany, France, and the U.K., in-market investment and innovation will continue to increase.

Lithium Hydroxide Market Recent Developments:

In June 2025 , Albemarle launched its advanced battery-grade lithium hydroxide product line in the U.S., featuring enhanced purity and performance to support next-generation electric vehicle batteries and sustainable energy storage applications.

, Albemarle launched its advanced battery-grade lithium hydroxide product line in the U.S., featuring enhanced purity and performance to support next-generation electric vehicle batteries and sustainable energy storage applications. In February 2025, Ganfeng Lithium launched its new high-efficiency lithium hydroxide series designed for next-generation EV batteries, offering improved purity, enhanced thermal stability, and better energy density to meet rising global demand for advanced energy storage solutions.

Lithium Hydroxide Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 28.87 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 92.19 Billion CAGR CAGR of 15.62% From 2026 to 2033 Base Year 2025E Forecast Period 2026-2033 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Source (Brine, Hard Rock, Recycled Lithium, Others)

• By Grade (Battery Grade, Technical Grade, Industrial Grade)

• By Application (Electric Vehicles, Energy Storage Systems, Ceramics & Glass, Lubricants, Polymers, Others)

• By End Use Industry (Automotive, Electronics, Industrial, Energy, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

