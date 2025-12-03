Dental Equipment Market to Reach USD 22.1 Billion by 2034, Driven by Rising Oral Health Demand

Ottawa, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dental equipment market size is calculated at USD 12.71 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 22.1 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.34% for the forecasted period, driven by the growing dental problems, increasing oral health awareness, and rising innovations.

What is the Dental Equipment?

The dental equipment market is driven by increasing incidences of dental diseases and technological advancements. The dental equipment refers to the set of tools and devices used to detect, examine, and monitor oral health, as well as for surgical procedures. The demand for these equipment is rising in various dental applications such as diagnosis, treatment, implantology, restorations, cosmetic dentistry, infection control, and to minimize discomfort during dental procedures.

What are the Major Growth Drivers in the Dental Equipment Market?

Growing oral health awareness is the major driver in the market. The growth in oral hygiene, preventive care is leading to early diagnosis, which is increasing the use of various equipment. Additionally, the growing regular checks are also increasing the use of various imaging, diagnostic, and treatment equipment. Moreover, growing cosmetic dentistry, expanding dental clinics, growing geriatric population, dental tourism, government initiatives, and technological advancements are some of the other market drivers.

What are the Key Drifts in the Dental Equipment Market?

In August 2025, an investment in IDBG AI Dent Global Private Limited was approved by Laxmi Dental Limited, where this capital will be utilized to develop local capability in AI for dental care to overcome the procedural complexities.

In April 2025, a total of Rs 5 crore in pre-seed funding was secured by Cura Care, which delivers at-home dental services. This investment will be used to achieve new benchmarks in the oral wellness segment.

What is the Significant Challenge in the Dental Equipment Market?

High cost acts as the major limitation in the market. The cost associated with the advanced equipment is high, as their initial investments, maintenance, calibration, and replacements make them expensive, which limits their adoption rates by small clinics. Moreover, lack of skilled personnel, infection control concerns, and regulatory hurdles are some of the other market restraints.

How Can AI Improve the Dental Equipment Market?

Artificial intelligence (AI) finds immense potential to revolutionize the market. AI can be used to design innovative dental equipment with advanced features and improved efficiency. AI can also be used in the bulk manufacturing of dental equipment. It enhances accuracy and reproducibility as well as minimizes human intervention. Integrating AI in dental diagnostic equipment improves diagnostic accuracy, reducing dentists’ workload. AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms can analyze vast amounts of dental data, such as X-rays, scans, and patient records, to identify patterns and anomalies. This aids dentists in effective clinical decisions and improves overall patient outcomes. AI in advanced imaging technologies such as intraoral cameras and 3D imaging can detect early signs of tooth decay, micro-fractures, and the onset of periodontal disease.

Market Dynamics

Driver

Favorable Government Policies

The rising incidences of dental disorders, especially among children and the geriatric population, necessitate early detection and treatment of dental disorders. Several government organizations have released numerous guidelines and initiatives to promote oral health, augmenting dental equipment market growth. The World Health Organization also releases guidelines and strategies to tackle dental disorders, encouraging government organizations to promote oral health.

This helps to increase public awareness regarding oral hygiene and encourages patients to have regular dental check-ups. The growing awareness and need for effective and advanced oral care increase the use of dental equipment. Many government organizations also provide funding to set up dental clinics and install dental equipment. The increasing population and sedentary lifestyles necessitate government organizations globally to regulate dental clinics.

Restraint

High Installation Cost

The major challenge of the dental equipment market is the high installation cost of dental equipment. Several healthcare professionals, especially in low- and middle-income countries, lack sufficient funding to afford advanced dental equipment in dental clinics. This restricts dentists from providing effective treatment outcomes.

Opportunity

Latest Innovations

The future of the dental equipment market is promising, driven by the latest innovations in dental equipment. The growing demand for dental care and increasing investments promote the latest innovations in dental equipment. Novel instruments are designed and developed to detect anomalies that are not easily visible using conventional diagnostic tools. Lasers are used to improve efficiency and eliminate discomfort in several dental procedures, including filling cavities, reducing tooth sensitivity, and getting rid of tumors. The advent of advanced technologies revolutionizes diagnostic tools and utility systems. Numerous researchers have designed state-of-the-art dental chairs with integrated massaging systems and advanced temperature control, enhancing patient comfort. Hence, the rise of advanced dental equipment signals a transformative era for patient experiences and clinical effectiveness in dentistry.

Regional Analysis

Why did North America Dominate the Dental Equipment Market in 2023?

In 2023, North America captured the biggest revenue share of 39% in the market, due to the presence of a well-developed dental care infrastructure, which increased the use of various dental equipment. The growth in dental health investments also promoted the utilization of various advanced systems. At the same time, the advanced industries also contributed to the development of new technologies, which led to the growth in new collaborations among them, driving their early utilization. Additionally growing incidence of dental problems also increased their use, which contributed to the market growth.

U.S. Driven by Advanced Dental Clinics

The U.S. consists of a wide range of clinics and hospitals, which is increasing the demand for dental equipment. At the same time, the growing healthcare investment and innovations by the company are also increasing their use and driving their early adoption. Additionally, their growing manufacturing and increasing diseases are also increasing their acceptance rates, where the investments from various sources are increasing their use.

Increasing Dental Expenditure Stimulates Canada

The growth in dental expenditure is driving the utilization of various dental equipment. The growing dental clinics and the aging population are also increasing their demand to provide better patient care. Additionally, the growing cosmetic dentistry is also increasing the use of these equipment, where companies are also developing advanced technologies and products.

What Made Asia Pacific the Fastest Growing Region in the Dental Equipment Market in 2024?

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market during the forecast period, due to expanding healthcare services. At the same time, the growth in the dental clinics is also increasing the demand and adoption of various novel equipment. The growing disposal increases and rising oral health awareness are also increasing their adoption rate, where the companies are actively developing and investing in their development. Moreover, the growing medical tourism is also increasing its demand, promoting the market growth.

Growing Population Propels China

Due to the growing population, the demand for dental services is increasing. Additionally, the growing dental health awareness is also increasing their utilization, which is backed by rising disposable income. At the same time, the growth in the cosmetic industry is also increasing the demand for advanced equipment, where the industries are developing novel tools, and government support and medical tourism are also encouraging their adoption.

Expanding Dental Clinics Drives India

Expanding dental clinics is increasing the installation of various equipment in India. Advanced dental technologies are also being used to provide preventive and restorative services, which are backed by investments. The expanding cosmetic dentistry and medical tourism, supported by government initiatives, are also increasing their demand.

Segmental Insights

By product analysis

Which Product Type Segment Held the Dominating Share of the Dental Equipment Market in 2024?

By product, the systems & parts segment held the dominating share in the dental equipment market in 2024, as they were important in various dental procedures, which increased their demand. At the same time, as they wear out, the number of replacements also increased. They also required frequent repairs and calibration to enhance their performance. Additionally, their growing investments and technological upgrades also increased their use, which contributed to the market growth.

By product, the dental lasers segment is expected to show the fastest growth rate in the market during the predicted time, due to their minimally invasive approach, which reduces pain and bleeding as well as promotes faster recovery. This is increasing their use in various applications like soft tissue surgery, endodontics, and cavity prep. Moreover, their growing advancements are also increasing their adoption to enhance patient outcomes.

Recent Developments in the Dental Equipment Market

In November 2025, in the growing dental equipment repair and maintenance field the DESCO Dental Service to expand the patient care and safety was launched by DESCO.

In March 2025, six advanced mobile dental clinics were inaugurated by Pankaj Singh, the Delhi Health Minister, which will consist of diagnostic tools, ultrasonic scalers, modern dental chairs, sterilisation units, and portable X-ray units to offer free services.

In February 2025, a series of innovations in dental imaging technologies and other AI-powered solutions were launched by Envista Holdings Corp through its brand DEXIS.



Which Companies are included in Dental Equipment Market?

Align Technology, Inc.

3M

Benco Dental

A-dec Inc.

Dentsply Sirona

Biolase, Inc.

Envista Holdings

Carestream Dental LLC

GC Corporation

Midmark Corporation

Henry Schein

Zimmer Biomet

Patterson Dental

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Planmeca

Midwest Dental

Straumann Group



Segments Covered in The Report

By Product

Dental Radiology Equipment Intra-Oral Digital X-ray Units Digital Sensors Extra-Oral Digital Units Analog Units Dental Lasers Diode Lasers Quantum Well Lasers Distributed Feedback Lasers Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Lasers Heterostructure Lasers Quantum Cascade Lasers Separate Confinement Heterostructure Lasers Vertical External Cavity Surface Emitting Lasers Carbon Dioxide Lasers Yttrium Aluminum Garnet Lasers

Systems & Parts Instrument Delivery Systems Vacuums & Compressors Cone Beam CT Systems Cast Machine Furnace & Ovens Electrosurgical Equipment CAD/CAM Other System & Parts

Laboratory Machines Ceramic Furnaces Hydraulic Press Electronic Waxer Suction Unit Micro Motor

Hygiene Maintenance Devices Sterilizers Air Purification & Filters Hypodermic Needle Incinerator

Other Equipment Chairs Hand Piece Light Cure Scaling Unit



By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America





Europe

Western Europe Germany Italy France Netherlands Spain Portugal Belgium Ireland UK Iceland Switzerland Poland Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Austria

Russia & Belarus

Türkiye

Albania

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Taiwan

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand,

ASEAN Countries (Singapore, Malaysia)

South Korea

Rest of APAC

MEA

GCC Countries

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Qatar

Kuwait

Oman

Bahrain

South Africa

Egypt

Rest of MEA

Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the healthcare market - built specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The dashboard features comprehensive statistical data, segment-wise market breakdowns, regional performance shares, detailed company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive intelligence, this powerful tool is one-stop solution to your gateway.

