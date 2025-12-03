Geotab Predicts Quality Data and AI Will Determine Business Survival in 2026

OAKVILLE, ON, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geotab Inc., a global leader in connected vehicles and asset management solutions, today released its 2026 industry predictions. The forecasts focus on the immediate need for businesses to integrate high-integrity data and AI into their core operations to find critical productivity gains and remain competitive in an economy defined by tight margins.

“Treating AI as an operational partner, powered by reliable data, is what will separate the leaders from the laggards in an increasingly complex environment,” said Neil Cawse, Founder and CEO of Geotab.

Geotab 2026 Industry Predictions:

AI will run operations, not just conversations: AI will move from chatbots to the center of the business. It will schedule work, manage tasks, and help teams move faster. This shift will free workers from manual coordination and speed up decision making. The freight economy will feel hot and cold at the same time: Trucking will stay essential, even in a slower economy. But tight margins will push fleets to do more with less and operators that use AI and data insights will likely stay more competitive and find new savings. Autonomous driving is about to follow the same curve as AI. After years of testing, adoption will suddenly speed up. The technology is seemingly working. The economics are becoming clear. When costs drop and performance proves reliable, the shift will come quickly. Data rich companies will power enterprise AI: AI needs accurate, real-world data to work well. Companies that effectively process data will be essential to powering the next generation of enterprise AI.

Navigating the Shifts

“Change and disruption never come without friction. It’s the organizations that push through that discomfort, embrace new technology, and move with conviction, that will come out ahead,” added Cawse.

Geotab’s forecast underscores that the real competitive advantage will belong to those who treat these technologies as an operational partner, rather than a separate tool. For fleets, this means adapting swiftly to modernization, leveraging data to drive efficiency and make smarter decisions, even as market pressures intensify. High-integrity data will be the essential ingredient, providing the visibility and validation needed to adopt next-generation technologies.

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in connected vehicle and asset management solutions, with headquarters in Oakville, Ontario and Atlanta, Georgia. Our mission is to make the world safer, more efficient, and sustainable. We leverage advanced data analytics and AI to transform fleet performance and operations, reducing cost and driving efficiency. Backed by top data scientists and engineers, we serve over 55,000 global customers, processing 100 billion data points daily from more than 5 million vehicle subscriptions. Geotab is trusted by Fortune 500 organizations, mid-sized fleets, and the largest public sector fleets in the world, including the US Federal government. Committed to data security and privacy, we hold FIPS 140-3 and FedRAMP authorizations. Our open platform, ecosystem of outstanding partners, and Geotab Marketplace deliver hundreds of fleet-ready third-party solutions. This year, we're celebrating 25 years of innovation. Learn more at www.geotab.com and follow us on LinkedIn or visit Geotab News and Views.

GEOTAB and GEOTAB MARKETPLACE are registered trademarks of Geotab Inc. in Canada, the United States and/or other countries.

Attachment