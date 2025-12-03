Wearable Drug Delivery Devices Market to Hit USD 34.10 Billion by 2032 Powered by Rising Demand for Connected Healthcare – SNS Insider

Austin, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Wearable Drug Delivery Devices Market is projected to reach USD 34.10 billion by 2032 from USD 19.56 billion in 2024, growing at a 7.19% CAGR by 2025-2032. This growth is driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, the shift toward home based care, and strong global demand for personalized, technology enabled treatment solutions.





Wearable drug delivery devices are critical in modern healthcare, enabling continuous, precise, and patient-friendly drug administration for conditions like diabetes, cancer, and autoimmune disorders. Their rising adoption is fueled by the global surge in chronic diseases, which account for 74% of annual deaths worldwide. Devices like insulin pumps demonstrate their efficacy, improving glycemic control by up to 20% compared to conventional methods.

Supportive regulatory pathways are accelerating this innovation. The U.S. FDA, through expedited channels, has cleared multiple systems for biologics and long-term care, such as West Pharmaceutical's SmartDose platform. This regulatory momentum, combined with the proven clinical benefits of products like Amgen’s Neulasta Onpro, is rapidly integrating these advanced technologies into mainstream disease management, reducing clinical dependence and enhancing patient outcomes.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type

In 2024, Insulin Pumps held the largest share of the wearable drug delivery devices market, accounting for 45% of the total market share. The dominance of insulin pumps is due to the increasing prevalence of diabetes, particularly type 1 and type 2, and the growing demand for better glucose control. The Microneedle Devices segment is the fastest-growing within wearable drug delivery devices throughout the forecast period due to its non-invasive, painless, and highly efficient drug delivery methods.

By Technology

In 2024, Electromechanical devices dominated the technology segment, capturing 55% of the wearable drug delivery device market share as these devices combine mechanical components with electrical elements, offering precise, automated drug delivery and real-time monitoring capabilities. The microfluidic devices segment is the fastest-growing technology as these devices offer precise control of fluid delivery at a microscopic scale, making them ideal for biologics, personalized medicine, and high-precision treatments.

Regional Insights:

In 2024, North America dominated the wearable drug delivery devices market, accounting for the largest share due to the high prevalence of chronic diseases, particularly diabetes, and the strong healthcare infrastructure.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the market, driven by increasing healthcare expenditure, rising awareness of chronic diseases, and a large patient population.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Wearable Drug Delivery Devices Market Report Are:

Medtronic

Insulet Corporation

Johnson and Johnson (Janssen Pharmaceuticals)

AbbVie

Tandem Diabetes Care

Roche

Viomedex

Elcam Medical

West Pharmaceutical Services

Biocorp

Becton Dickinson

Zogenix

Syris

Fresenius Kabi

Novo Nordisk

Antares Pharma

Lilly

SteadyMed Therapeutics

Ypsomed

Other players

Recent Developments:

In Oct 2024, Anne Staples was awarded the National Institutes of Health Trailblazer Award for developing lightweight drug delivery devices. This funding from the National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering aims to address the issue of bulky wearable devices by creating more compact alternatives for patients.

