Anti-Osteoporosis Therapy and Fracture Healing Market to Reach USD 57.21 Billion by 2033 – SNS Insider

Austin, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anti-Osteoporosis Therapy and Fracture Healing Market Size & Growth Analysis

The Anti-Osteoporosis Therapy and Fracture Heal Market size is estimated at USD 33.85 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 57.21 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.84% during 2026-2033. The market for anti-osteoporosis therapy and fracture healing is expanding as a result of osteoporosis and related fractures becoming more common due to global population aging.

The U.S. Anti-Osteoporosis Therapy and Fracture Heal Market is estimated at USD 11.16 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 17.84 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.10% during 2026-2033. An aging population, an increase in the prevalence of osteoporosis, a greater awareness of bone health, developments in biologic and regenerative therapies, and expanded access to cutting-edge fracture healing treatments are all contributing factors to the growth of the U.S. anti-osteoporosis therapy and fracture healing market.





Rising Osteoporosis Prevalence and Advances in Biologics Propel Market Expansion Globally

The growing incidence of osteoporosis and associated fractures, particularly in aging populations across the globe, is the main factor propelling the market. The need for efficient bone health treatments has grown dramatically as a result of longer life expectancies and an aging population. Treatment results are being improved and adoption is being accelerated by developments in biologics, anabolic agents, and regenerative medicine. Demand is also being increased by greater knowledge of early diagnosis, bone density screening programs, and preventative healthcare. Access to cutting-edge treatments is also being improved by growing healthcare infrastructure and reimbursement assistance in both developed and emerging nations.

Awareness Gaps Regulatory Hurdles and Slow Adoption May Hamper Market Expansion Globally

Lack of knowledge and diagnosis in some areas, which causes treatment to be delayed, is a major barrier to the market for anti-osteoporosis therapy and fracture healing. Faster market growth is also hampered by regulatory barriers for novel biologics and cell-based therapies, worries about long-term therapeutic adverse effects, and conservative healthcare systems' sluggish embrace of creative fracture healing techniques.

Major Companies in the Anti-Osteoporosis Therapy and Fracture Healing Market Include:

Amgen Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Merck and Co., Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

Sanofi S.A.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.

Radius Health, Inc.

UCB S.A.

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Entera Bio Ltd.

Allergan plc

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Cipla Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Other Participants

Segmentation Analysis:

By Drug Type

Bisphosphonates dominated with 47.63% in 2025E due to their proven efficacy, widespread clinical use, and strong availability as first-line treatments for osteoporosis. Monoclonal Antibodies is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.03% from 2026 to 2033 driven by advancements in biologic therapies, superior fracture prevention efficacy, increasing approvals of novel agents, and growing adoption of targeted treatments.

By Route of Administration

Oral dominated with 71.47% in 2025E due to its convenience, patient preference, ease of use, and widespread availability of effective oral bisphosphonates. Injectable is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.46% from 2026 to 2033 driven by advancements in biologics and monoclonal antibodies, such as romosozumab and denosumab.

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies dominated with 6.30% in 2025E due to their central role in dispensing prescription-based therapies, biologics, and specialized fracture healing treatments. Online Pharmacies is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.86% from 2026 to 2033 driven by growing digital health adoption, increased e-commerce penetration, convenience of home delivery, and expanding telemedicine services.

By Fracture Healing Type

Allograft dominated with 48.46% in 2025E due to its wide clinical adoption, proven effectiveness, availability, and established use in orthopedic surgeries for bone repair and regeneration. Cell-based Therapies is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.76% from 2026 to 2033 driven by advancements in regenerative medicine, stem cell research, and tissue engineering, offering superior bone healing, personalized treatment approaches, and improved long-term patient outcomes.

Regional Insights:

North America is expected to dominate the Anti‑Osteoporosis Therapy and Fracture Healing market in 2025 with a 43.5% share, driven by a large aging population, high osteoporosis prevalence, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and strong adoption of innovative therapies.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.95% from 2026–2033, driven by rising osteoporosis prevalence, rapid population aging, and increasing healthcare investments.

Recent Developments:

In September 2024, Amgen announced a $1 billion expansion of its under-construction campus in Holly Springs, North Carolina, adding 370 jobs. This move aims to bolster production capabilities for key biologic therapies, including Prolia®.

, Amgen announced a $1 billion expansion of its under-construction campus in Holly Springs, North Carolina, adding 370 jobs. This move aims to bolster production capabilities for key biologic therapies, including Prolia®. In March 2025, Eli Lilly initiated a prospective, non-interventional observational study to examine the long-term effectiveness, safety, and tolerability of daily teriparatide administration in real-world settings.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

THERAPY ADOPTION METRICS – helps you understand the penetration of anti-osteoporosis drugs, biologics, and combination therapies across major patient groups.

– helps you understand the penetration of anti-osteoporosis drugs, biologics, and combination therapies across major patient groups. TREATMENT OUTCOME BENCHMARKS – helps you evaluate improvements in bone density, fracture-healing timelines, and patient adherence across therapy types.

– helps you evaluate improvements in bone density, fracture-healing timelines, and patient adherence across therapy types. HEALTHCARE INFRASTRUCTURE READINESS – helps you assess diagnostic availability, reimbursement support, and access to fracture-management solutions in key regions.

– helps you assess diagnostic availability, reimbursement support, and access to fracture-management solutions in key regions. PIPELINE & INNOVATION SCORECARD – helps you uncover opportunities by analyzing new drug classes, regenerative therapies, and biomaterials in late-stage clinical development.

– helps you uncover opportunities by analyzing new drug classes, regenerative therapies, and biomaterials in late-stage clinical development. SUPPLY & MANUFACTURING STABILITY INDEX – helps you identify regions or suppliers at risk of therapy shortages by tracking API availability, manufacturing capacity, and import dependence.

– helps you identify regions or suppliers at risk of therapy shortages by tracking API availability, manufacturing capacity, and import dependence. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key players through product portfolios, clinical trial progress, strategic collaborations, and market expansion plans.

Anti-Osteoporosis Therapy and Fracture Heal Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 33.85 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 57.21 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.84% From 2026 to 2033 Base Year 2025E Forecast Period 2026-2033 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Drug Type (Bisphosphonates, Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulators (SERMs), Parathyroid Hormone Therapy (PTH), Calcitonin, and Monoclonal Antibodies)

• By Route of Administration (Oral, and Injectable)

• By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies)

• By Fracture Healing Type (Allograft, Bone Graft Substitutes, and Cell-based Therapies) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

