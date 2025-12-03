JAMF Alert: Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter Renews Investigation Into the Proposed Sale of Jamf Holding to Francisco Partners

MONSEY, N.Y., Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP has renewed its investigation into the fairness of the proposed sale of Jamf Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: JAMF) (“JAMF”) for $13.05 per share in cash to Francisco Partners.

The sale price is well below the price targets for JAMF for several Wall Street analysts covering JAMF prior to the announcement: (i) $23.00 per share set by Rob Owens at Piper Sandler; (ii) $20.00 per share set by Joshua Reilly at Needham; (iii) $18.00 per share set by Patrick Walravens at Citizens JMP; and (iv) $15.00 per share set by David Hynes at Canaccord Genuity (source: TipRanks).

On November 28, 2025, JAMF filed a preliminary proxy with the SEC concerning the proposed sale.

Based on our review of the proxy, we have renewed our investigation into the proposed sale and potential conflicts of interest.

If you remain a JAMF shareholder and have concerns about the fairness of the price, you may contact our firm at the following link to discuss your legal rights at no charge:

https://wohlfruchter.com/cases/jamf-holding/

Alternatively, you may contact us by phone at 866-833-6245, or via email at alerts@wohlfruchter.com.

About Wohl & Fruchter

Wohl & Fruchter LLP has for over a decade been representing investors in litigation arising from fraud and other corporate misconduct, and recovered hundreds of millions of dollars in damages for investors. Please visit our website, www.wohlfruchter.com, to learn more about our Firm, or contact one of our partners.

